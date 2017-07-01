Getty Images

Report: David West agrees to one-year deal to stay with Warriors

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

David West gave up a lot of money to chase a ring. He tried it in San Antonio, but he got what he wanted in Golden State last season, playing a key role as front-line depth for the juggernaut in the Bay Area.

Now he’s going to stay with the Warriors and give it one more run, reports David Aldridge of TNT and NBA.com.

The deal is reportedly for the veteran minimum, which in his case is for $2.3 million. West played just under 13 minutes a game for the Warriors last season, but his role increased in key playoff matchups where his shooting helped space the floor and his physical defense was welcomed.

Why come back? It’s all about the winning. As Aldridge noted, watch his speech from the night the Warriors won the title.

No Butler, no George, but Celtics should not over-react or act impatiently. Their time will come.

3 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT

What happens if the Celtics do nothing big this summer? They did not land Jimmy Butler in a trade, Paul George went to Oklahoma City, Blake Griffin re-signed with the Clippers, what if the Celtics strike out with Gordon Hayward and he chooses to stay in Utah (or go to Miami)?

First, Celtics fans will freak out online.

Then in the fall the Celtics bring back a team that was the top seed in the East last year, made the conference Finals, and who added the No. 3 pick in the draft. They remain the biggest threat to Cleveland in the East. The Celtics are still stacked with draft picks and talent and look to be a team poised to be the next big power in the conference.

In short, nothing changes. My conversations with people in and around the Celtics have them thinking of building something sustainable that hits in 2019 or 2020, they are not in win-now mode like the Cavaliers or Rockets. Celtics fans may want to knock over the LeBron wall in the East next season, but that wall could be gone in two years (he goes to the West in 2018) or will just start to crumble around him (that could even start to happen next season).

Things are not dire in Boston even if they miss out on all the guys targeted. The Celtics are still in an excellent position, just one that requires patience and vision. Danny Ainge has those things, fans tend not to.

That said, the pressure to land Gordon Hayward this summer in free agency certainly has ramped up some.

The challenge for Boston is that their cap space for the future goes away next summer when Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, and Marcus Smart all come up for new contracts — no way Boston keeps all of them anyway. That said, it’s easier for Boston if they can add Hayward this summer then decide what moves to make after seeing how all the pieces fit together. While people in Utah remain confident they can retain Hayward, the rest of the league seems to think he’s ready to move on (especially if George Hill and Joe Ingles leave as well). If he goes, Boston is in the driver’s seat.

The frustration in not landing George after seeing him go to OKC for Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo is understandable. Same with seeing Butler go to Minnesota for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the No. 7 pick.

Boston has in its pocket the Nets first round pick in 2018 unprotected, the Lakers pick in 2019 (if it falls 2-5, otherwise it is the better of either the Kings or Sixers pick in 2019), the Clippers pick in 2019 (lottery protected), the Grizzlies pick in 2019 (lottery protected), Boston’s own picks the next two years, plus players such as Jaylen Brown, Jae Crowder, Jayson Tatum, and on down the line. It’s easy to blame Ainge for being too cautious, not pushing his chips into the middle and using those assets to get an elite player now.

Except he did offer more for George, back at the trade deadline when a couple of those picks including next year’s Brooklyn pick, were on the table, but the Pacers then GM Larry Bird didn’t want to move George. When the organization was forced to move him, they reportedly asked for the Nets pick, the Lakers pick, plus players — way more than they got from OKC. Talk around the league is that in part Kevin Pritchard, the Pacers GM, did not want to send George to a team in the East where he could re-sign without a massive return (which explains not taking Cavaliers’ deal, either). Zach Lowe of ESPN says that the Celtics and Nuggets had worked out a three-team deal that ended with George in Cleveland and Kevin Love in Denver, but Indiana kept moving the goal posts. In the end, the Pacers took on Victor Oladipo rather than Gary Harris, which is not the decision most other NBA teams would have made.

Is Danny Ainge waiting for the perfect deal? Yes.

Does he have to cash in some of those hoarded assets at some point to get the final pieces needed for a contender? Absolutely.

But that time is not the summer of 2017. Paul George is not the last, best hope of the Celtics. Other opportunities will arise. Ainge and the Celtics can be patient. Even if the fan base is not.

Report: Pistons add shooting, agree to three-year, $21 million deal with Langston Galloway

Associated Press
2 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

The Detroit Pistons offense is based around the Andre Drummond pick-and-roll — as it should be. But for that to work, the Pistons need to be able to space the floor and knock down threes, and last season they were 26th in three-point attempts hitting just 33 percent of them (28th in the league). Detroit needed to add shooting.

They have done that at a reasonable price — but with a serious caveat that could make keeping KCP harder — and got a guy who can play some defense, too. Detroit has reached a three-year, $21 million deal with guard Langston Galloway, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Other reports have confirmed this.

Galloway can play both guard spots and shot 39 percent from three last season (he took more than four a game for the Pelicans and hit 37.7 percent, his number of shots dropped but his percentage went up in Sacramento to end the season). He’s a good defender. He’s solid.

He’s not explosive or a game changer, but he doesn’t hurt a team with bad shots or turnovers. In the Piston’s system, he should be a good fit off the bench.

The problem with this signing for Detroit: It hard caps them. I’ll let Bobby Marks of ESPN explain.

The Langston Galloway three-year, $21M contract now has the Pistons with $101.7M in guaranteed contracts. Detroit is now hard capped because they have used $5.2M plus of the full mid-level exception. The hard cap threshold is $125M with restricted free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope not signed.

I like Galloway as a fit, but is he worth getting hard capped for? Especially since Detroit still has to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He’s a restricted free agent, the two sides have talked, and the Pistons are expected to match any offer for him. But a max offer for KCP puts the Pistons $3.4 million over the hard cap (and they still would have just 13 guys on the roster). The Pistons now need to dump some salary.

Nene deal with Rockets falls apart because no fourth year, reportedly he’s “back to square one”

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

Nene Hilario thought he had a deal, he was going to sign a four-year, $15 million contract to come off the bench for the Houston Rockets.

Except, he couldn’t sign a four-year deal — he turns 35 before next season starts, which subjects him to the “over-38” rule. Bobby Marks of ESPN explains.

The structure of the Nene contract with Houston is three-years, $10.9m. Houston is not permitted to give Nene a four-year contract because of the Over 38 rule. The fourth season would have extended past his 38th birthday.

That didn’t work for Nene, reports Marc Spears of The Undefeated at ESPN.

I get Nene is frustrated, but he also has to know that no team can give him a four-year deal because of the over-38 rule (which used to be the over-36 rule until this new CBA). What he wants to do now is squeeze more money out of the three-year deal he can sign, knowing that there’s a good chance this is his last NBA contract.

Houston was offering an average of $3.3 million per year for a player who averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in the 67 games he played — he’s good and efficient still if teams can keep his minutes in the 15-18 per game range. But he’s also got a long history of injuries — 67 games last season was the most he’s played in six seasons. He’s not getting younger. How much would other teams pay? Will other teams looking for a bench big later in July offer a little more per year?

Nene may be willing to wait it out and see.

Report: Rockets to sign 7’2″ Chinese center Zhou Qi to multiple-year contract

Getty Images
5 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT

A year ago, when the Chinese national team had a couple Rio Olympics tune-up games against the USA juggernaut, Zhou Qi looked overwhelmed in the first meeting, shooting 1-of-6 shooting for two points. But in the next showdown in Oakland, he seemed more comfortable and led China with 13 points and intimidated a couple USA drivers into the paint (the USA won both games very handily).

He didn’t look NBA ready then, but he looked like there was potential.

The Rockets are betting he’s more NBA ready now and will bring him over for next season, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Houston Rockets have agreed to a multi-year contract with 7-foot-2 Zhou Qi, league sources told ESPN. The final structure of the deal is still undergoing final touches, but Qi will join the Rockets for the 2017-’18 season, league sources said.

The Rockets — a franchise with ties to China thanks to the Yao Ming years — drafted Zhou with the 43rd pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He is not only tall, he also has a nearly 7’8” wingspan, which helps his shot blocking. He’s got soft hands and a good shot and touch (he shot 76 percent on free throws in China two seasons ago and has flashed three-point range).

The questions are does he have the athleticism and strength to play in the NBA? He’s a project, but one the Rockets can afford to take on.

This signing will be huge in China, where Zhou Qi is seen as the next hope for that basketball-mad nation in the NBA. He’s not going to be Yao Ming, but can he be more than Jianlian Yi?