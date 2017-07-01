Report: Amir Johnson agrees to one-year, $11 million contract with Philadelphia

The Sixers run as a contender may be a few years away — providing everyone can stay healthy and develop somewhere near their potential — but their run to the playoffs may start next year. They are making moves that should help them win games. First, there was agreeing to sign J.J. Redick to a one-year, $23 million contract.

Now it is Amir Johnson who will come in on a one-year deal and provide depth along the front line, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent Amir Johnson has agreed to a one-year, $11M deal with Philadelphia, agent Kevin Bradbury tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Another one-year deal that keep’s Philly’s future options open. Wise.

Johnson was a starter for the Celtics last season and he was solid for them. At age 30 and with plenty of miles on him (remember he was a prep to pro guy) he doesn’t move like he used to, but he’s savvy enough to usually be in the right spot, plus he plays within himself. He doesn’t take many threes, fewer than one a game, but he can hit them (40 percent last season). He defends the pick-and-roll fairly well, and he can give a team some rim protection.

If he starts a lot of games for the Sixers, that’s not a good sign. But if they can bring him off the bench behind Joel Embiid for 17-20 minutes a night and get quality play out of him, plus have him as a veteran influence in the locker room, this is a good deal.