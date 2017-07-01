Paul George says goodbye to Pacers fans via Instagram

Paul George has never put on a professional jersey that didn’t say “Indiana” or “Pacers” across the chest.

That will change next fall when the newest member of the Oklahoma City Thunder suits up, but after being traded one of the first things PG13 did was the classy move of saying goodbye to the Indiana fans that has stuck with him from the start, and through that horrific leg injury.

I can go on and on with pics and comments but INDIANA.. THANK YOU for all that you've been for my family and I! I've met and worked with some of the most unbelievable human beings I think I will ever meet! You all know who you are.. Indy you'll be in great hands with the future! Love you all A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

He’s going to miss the people of Indiana. But for the next few years, they may miss him more.