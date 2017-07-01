Nene deal with Rockets falls apart because no fourth year, reportedly he’s “back to square one”

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

Nene Hilario thought he had a deal, he was going to sign a four-year, $15 million contract to come off the bench for the Houston Rockets.

Except, he couldn’t sign a four-year deal — he turns 35 before next season starts, which subjects him to the “over-38” rule. Bobby Marks of ESPN explains.

The structure of the Nene contract with Houston is three-years, $10.9m. Houston is not permitted to give Nene a four-year contract because of the Over 38 rule. The fourth season would have extended past his 38th birthday.

That didn’t work for Nene, reports Marc Spears of The Undefeated at ESPN.

I get Nene is frustrated, but he also has to know that no team can give him a four-year deal because of the over-38 rule (which used to be the over-36 rule until this new CBA). What he wants to do now is squeeze more money out of the three-year deal he can sign, knowing that there’s a good chance this is his last NBA contract.

Houston was offering an average of $3.3 million per year for a player who averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in the 67 games he played — he’s good and efficient still if teams can keep his minutes in the 15-18 per game range. But he’s also got a long history of injuries — 67 games last season was the most he’s played in six seasons. He’s not getting younger. How much would other teams pay? Will other teams looking for a bench big later in July offer a little more per year?

Nene may be willing to wait it out and see.

Report: Rockets to sign 7’2″ Chinese center Zhou Qi to multiple-year contract

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT

A year ago, when the Chinese national team had a couple Rio Olympics tune-up games against the USA juggernaut, Zhou Qi looked overwhelmed in the first meeting, shooting 1-of-6 shooting for two points. But in the next showdown in Oakland, he seemed more comfortable and led China with 13 points and intimidated a couple USA drivers into the paint (the USA won both games very handily).

He didn’t look NBA ready then, but he looked like there was potential.

The Rockets are betting he’s more NBA ready now and will bring him over for next season, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Houston Rockets have agreed to a multi-year contract with 7-foot-2 Zhou Qi, league sources told ESPN. The final structure of the deal is still undergoing final touches, but Qi will join the Rockets for the 2017-’18 season, league sources said.

The Rockets — a franchise with ties to China thanks to the Yao Ming years — drafted Zhou with the 43rd pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He is not only tall, he also has a nearly 7’8” wingspan, which helps his shot blocking. He’s got soft hands and a good shot and touch (he shot 76 percent on free throws in China two seasons ago and has flashed three-point range).

The questions are does he have the athleticism and strength to play in the NBA? He’s a project, but one the Rockets can afford to take on.

This signing will be huge in China, where Zhou Qi is seen as the next hope for that basketball-mad nation in the NBA. He’s not going to be Yao Ming, but can he be more than Jianlian Yi?

Report: Celtics offered Pacers three first-round picks, two starters for Paul George on draft night

By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT

The Pacers – amidst immense intrigue for star forward – traded Paul George for the paltry return of Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

The news hit the Celtics as they were preparing to make their midnight free agent phone calls, and according to sources among those who have dealings with the club, the C’s were stunned.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN:

Celtics trade offer for Paul George back at trade deadline, per league source: Brooklyn pick (wound up being No. 1) and 3 other first-rounders.

Celtics offer on draft night for Paul George, per league source, was 3 first-round picks (not the Nets pick next year or the Lakers/Kings pick) and two starters (Crowder being one).

Most of the NBA execs I have talked to since Paul George trade feel that Kevin Pritchard was just too hell-bent on keeping George out of Eastern Conference; made it emotional instead of taking the best offer.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

This is obviously a self-serving leak by the Celtics, whom omit key details. What would the protections have been on the Nets’ pick at the deadline? Would Indiana really have gotten it at No. 1? Which three first-round picks did Boston offer on draft night – and with what protections?

I also wouldn’t beat the Pacers up too much for passing at the trade deadline, when they also reportedly had an offer of four first-round picks from the Hawks. (Again: Which picks?) Indiana was trying to build a winner around George and impress him into staying long-term, and the designated-veteran-player extension was still potentially in play.

But that went out the window when George missed the All-NBA teams, and his trade value depreciated further when he told the Pacers he’d leave next summer.

Still, Indiana probably should have been more serious about dealing George before the deadline. By the offseason, it’s hard to imagine a version of the Boston offer that wouldn’t have topped Oklahoma City’s package.

Perhaps, the Pacers are just particularly high on Oladipo and Sabonis and this is getting spun. But sending George out of the East should have played no factor. Indiana, sans George, won’t be competing with the Celtics anytime soon.

I don’t know whether it was bad process or just wildly different valuations of Oladipo and Sabonis, but it sure seems the Pacers mishandled trading George.

Paul George says goodbye to Pacers fans via Instagram

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Paul George has never put on a professional jersey that didn’t say “Indiana” or “Pacers” across the chest.

That will change next fall when the newest member of the Oklahoma City Thunder suits up, but after being traded one of the first things PG13 did was the classy move of saying goodbye to the Indiana fans that has stuck with him from the start, and through that horrific leg injury.

He’s going to miss the people of Indiana. But for the next few years, they may miss him more.

Jrue Holiday returning to Pelicans on five-year deal worth $126M-$150M

By Dan FeldmanJul 1, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT

Jrue Holiday essentially asked the Pelicans for a big deal quickly, and they appeared set to deliver.

So, Holiday will return to New Orleans.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Holiday’s max over five years is $172,421,820. So, at least New Orleans came in under that.

At any price, the Pelicans almost had to keep him. They enter a win-now year with general manager Dell Demps seemingly on the hot seat and DeMarcus Cousins on an expiring contract. New Orleans had no mechanism to adequately replace Holiday, whose Bird Rights allowed the Pelicans to pay him.

Holiday is good and just 27. He could live up to this deal. Of course, his injury history and stagnation in the salary cap could turn it into an albatross.

The odds of this working out aren’t ideal, but neither is the Pelicans’ situation. At this point, losing Holiday would’ve been worse for all involved. So, they ponied up to keep him.