Nene deal with Rockets falls apart because no fourth year, reportedly he’s “back to square one”

Nene Hilario thought he had a deal, he was going to sign a four-year, $15 million contract to come off the bench for the Houston Rockets.

Except, he couldn’t sign a four-year deal — he turns 35 before next season starts, which subjects him to the “over-38” rule. Bobby Marks of ESPN explains.

The structure of the Nene contract with Houston is three-years, $10.9m. Houston is not permitted to give Nene a four-year contract because of the Over 38 rule. The fourth season would have extended past his 38th birthday.

That didn’t work for Nene, reports Marc Spears of The Undefeated at ESPN.

Free agent Nene is very disappointed about his $4 million drop in expected contract & is "back at square one in free agency," a source said. https://t.co/FiVWzbl6Ou — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2017

At the moment, free agent center Nene is not interested in re-signing to a three-year, $10 million deal with the Rockets. Market back open. https://t.co/ndRx4oqBgz — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2017

I get Nene is frustrated, but he also has to know that no team can give him a four-year deal because of the over-38 rule (which used to be the over-36 rule until this new CBA). What he wants to do now is squeeze more money out of the three-year deal he can sign, knowing that there’s a good chance this is his last NBA contract.

Houston was offering an average of $3.3 million per year for a player who averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in the 67 games he played — he’s good and efficient still if teams can keep his minutes in the 15-18 per game range. But he’s also got a long history of injuries — 67 games last season was the most he’s played in six seasons. He’s not getting younger. How much would other teams pay? Will other teams looking for a bench big later in July offer a little more per year?

Nene may be willing to wait it out and see.