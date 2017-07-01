NBA sets salary cap, luxury-tax line for 2017-18

Teams dismayed by the late drop in the NBA’s salary-cap projection will get a little more wiggle room than feared.
But just a little.
After the league projected a $99 million cap and $119 million luxury-tax line…
NBA release:
The National Basketball Association today announced that the Salary Cap has been set at $99.093 million for the 2017-18 season. The tax level for the 2017-18 season is $119.266 million.
The exact cap and tax lines are always important, as deals can come down to small margins.
But this year’s cap was particularly important, because the new Collective Bargaining Agreement ties exceptions to the cap. The CBA set exact amounts for exceptions this season, and they’ll increase in proportion with the salary cap in future seasons. So, for the duration of the agreement, the following exceptions will take up this percentage of the cap:
- Non-taxpayer mid-level exception: 8.48% ($8,406,000/$99,093,000)
- Taxpayer mid-level exception: 5.24% ($5,192,000/$99,093,000)
- Room exception: 4.37% ($4,328,000/$99,093,000)
- Bi-annual exception: 3.32% ($3,290,000/$99,093,000)
The rookie scale is also tied to the cap.
The Knicks waived Lou Amundson, who just signed a guaranteed contract, and a few other intriguing players to keep undrafted Ron Baker this season.
Baker rewarded New York with plucky defense, the rare Knick to exert reliable effort on that end.
Where does the 24-year-old go from here? Back to New York.
Baker:
Breaking the news himself, Baker didn’t provide any contract details.
He was a restricted free agent with a $1,512,611 qualifying offer. I doubt he rushed to accept that before the Knicks could pull it, but it presented a guaranteed NBA salary at $200,000 more than his minimum. I can’t rule out that course.
The Chicago Bulls are high on Cristiano Felicio. He’s a cult favorite among Bulls fans.
And while nobody is really sure yet how good he can be, the Bulls have locked him up so they can find out. Felicio was a restricted free agent, but the Bulls quickly signed him to an extension on July 1, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
That salary isn’t too much for a big with potential, it’s just below the league average salary. If Felicio develops as the Bulls hope, this is a steal.
Felicio has bounce in his legs, he finishes well and is a solid rebounder because of it. He started to show a nice midrange game last season, but if he can learn to hit the three ball he becomes far more dangerous. The Brazilian big man can get lost on the defensive end, but also can cover that up thanks to his athleticism.
He’s still a bit of a project, but one that the Bulls and their fans are high on. And they get to see him through the process now.
Ricky Rubio is out. Jeff Teague is in.
Tom Thibodeau was never sold on Ricky Rubio as the answer in Minnesota, and with Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins handling the ball plenty he wanted a point guard who could shoot the three and space the floor. That is Teague, who shot 35.7 percent last season from deep and is a good spot-up shooter.
As had been expected, Minnesota and Teague quickly reached a deal after free agency opened, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Free agent Jeff Teague has agreed to a 3-year, $57M deal with Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN.
(In no way should you think this contract was all worked out before the official start of free agency, nope, nobody does that.)
Teague was excellent on the pick-and-roll last year and traditionally is strong in transition. He’s a defensive downgrade from Rubio, but a solid defender still. If Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns take defensive steps forward — as you should expect from a 22 and 21 year old — that end of the floor should improve for the Timberwolves
That salary is on the high end for Teague, but not out of the range of what he could get on the open market.
Minnesota has their point guard, and really their entire starting lineup (outside of a better stretch four). They aren’t in slow-growth mode anymore, they should be a playoff team next season quickly moving up the ranks in the West.
Golden State is taking advantage of Kevin Durant‘s willingness to accept less than a max salary.
Andre Iguodala remains the big wild card, but the Warriors are signing Shaun Livingston to a contract they couldn’t afford while re-signing Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to max deals and keeping Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
That’s about the going rate for a good backup like Livingston. Though Livingston, who turns 32 before the season, projects to continue to decline during the deal, Golden State’s contention window is open now. The Warriors can’t afford to take a step back, and Livingston’s Bird Rights – maintained thanks to Durant’s sacrifice – allow them to spend money on Livingston they couldn’t spend on another player. The low guarantee on third year helps protect Golden State when Thompson is up for a new deal.
Attention now turns to Iguodala. The Warriors are allowed to spend up to the max without losing anyone else. The only question is how much real-world cost they’re willing to stomach.
At least Livingston gives the Warriors cover to tell Durant they did something with the money he left on the table.