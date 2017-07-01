Jrue Holiday returning to Pelicans on five-year deal worth $126M-$144M

Jrue Holiday essentially asked the Pelicans for a big deal quickly, and they appeared set to deliver.
So, Holiday will return to New Orleans.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Holiday’s max over five years is $143,684,850. So, his incentives can’t carry his deal over that.
At any price, the Pelicans almost had to keep him. They enter a win-now year with general manager Dell Demps seemingly on the hot seat and DeMarcus Cousins on an expiring contract. New Orleans had no mechanism to adequately replace Holiday, whose Bird Rights allowed the Pelicans to pay him.
Holiday is good and just 27. He could live up to this deal. Of course, his injury history and stagnation in the salary cap could turn it into an albatross.
The odds of this working out aren’t ideal, but neither is the Pelicans’ situation. At this point, losing Holiday would’ve been worse for all involved. So, they ponied up to keep him.
Paul George has never put on a professional jersey that didn’t say “Indiana” or “Pacers” across the chest.
That will change next fall when the newest member of the Oklahoma City Thunder suits up, but after being traded one of the first things PG13 did was the classy move of saying goodbye to the Indiana fans that has stuck with him from the start, and through that horrific leg injury.
He’s going to miss the people of Indiana. But for the next few years, they may miss him more.
Teams dismayed by the late drop in the NBA’s salary-cap projection will get a little more wiggle room than feared.
But just a little.
After the league projected a $99 million cap and $119 million luxury-tax line…
NBA release:
The National Basketball Association today announced that the Salary Cap has been set at $99.093 million for the 2017-18 season. The tax level for the 2017-18 season is $119.266 million.
The exact cap and tax lines are always important, as deals can come down to small margins.
But this year’s cap was particularly important, because the new Collective Bargaining Agreement ties exceptions to the cap. The CBA set exact amounts for exceptions this season, and they’ll increase in proportion with the salary cap in future seasons. So, for the duration of the agreement, the following exceptions will take up this percentage of the cap:
- Non-taxpayer mid-level exception: 8.48% ($8,406,000/$99,093,000)
- Taxpayer mid-level exception: 5.24% ($5,192,000/$99,093,000)
- Room exception: 4.37% ($4,328,000/$99,093,000)
- Bi-annual exception: 3.32% ($3,290,000/$99,093,000)
The rookie scale is also tied to the cap.
The Knicks waived Lou Amundson, who just signed a guaranteed contract, and a few other intriguing players to keep undrafted Ron Baker this season.
Baker rewarded New York with plucky defense, the rare Knick to exert reliable effort on that end.
Where does the 24-year-old go from here? Back to New York.
Baker:
Breaking the news himself, Baker didn’t provide any contract details.
He was a restricted free agent with a $1,512,611 qualifying offer. I doubt he rushed to accept that before the Knicks could pull it, but it presented a guaranteed NBA salary at $200,000 more than his minimum. I can’t rule out that course.
The Chicago Bulls are high on Cristiano Felicio. He’s a cult favorite among Bulls fans.
And while nobody is really sure yet how good he can be, the Bulls have locked him up so they can find out. Felicio was a restricted free agent, but the Bulls quickly signed him to an extension on July 1, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
That salary isn’t too much for a big with potential, it’s just below the league average salary. If Felicio develops as the Bulls hope, this is a steal.
Felicio has bounce in his legs, he finishes well and is a solid rebounder because of it. He started to show a nice midrange game last season, but if he can learn to hit the three ball he becomes far more dangerous. The Brazilian big man can get lost on the defensive end, but also can cover that up thanks to his athleticism.
He’s still a bit of a project, but one that the Bulls and their fans are high on. And they get to see him through the process now.