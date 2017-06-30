The best highlight of the NBA offseason so far (video)

Paul George traded to the Thunder? Blake Griffin back to the Clippers? Jeff Teague to the Timberwolves?
No, the biggest highlight of the technically pre-free agency frenzy came from Brian Windhorst on ESPN:
The Celtics and Heat are applying pressure to the Jazz’s bid to re-sign Gordon Hayward. Utah’s trade for Ricky Rubio suggests George Hill could leave.
The Jazz have a third notable free agent: Joe Ingles, who will be restricted. His status?
Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post:
I’ll join the consensus: I really like Joe Ingles, but this is a ridiculous amount of money for someone who turns 30 before the season.
Orlando could use Ingles’ strong outside shooting, especially because he’s a plus team defender. But the Magic don’t appear particularly close to winning at even a modest level. That’s an especially hefty long-term investment for an upgrade that might just hurt Orlando’s lottery position.
But it would apply pressure to the Jazz, who are trying to keep Hayward. Allowing Ingles to walk might be a prudent financial decision, but it wouldn’t endear Utah to Hayward. If Hayward leaves, Ingles might fit in the budget and help the Jazz remain competitive for the playoffs. On the other hand, he might just handcuff them to an expensive aging player while they’re trapped in mediocrity. At least Utah would have until at least July 8 (two days after the moratorium) to decide on matching.
If I were the Magic, I wouldn’t want to sign Ingles to this offer sheet. If I were the Jazz, I wouldn’t want Ingles to sign this offer sheet, either.
The Timberwolves traded their starting point guard, Ricky Rubio, to the Jazz.
Seemingly in line to replace him: Jeff Teague.
Marc Stein of ESPN:
That would make Teague costlier than Rubio, who’s due $29.2 million over the next two years. But the Timberwolves got a first-round pick in the trade with Utah, and Teague – a superior outside shooter – fits better with Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins on the perimeter.
Minnesota could still have about $12 million in cap space, which could go toward a stretch four and just generally rounding out the bench.
The Pacers might miss Teague. They might not. After that awful trade of Paul George to Oklahoma City, I have no idea what they’re doing.
Danny Ainge was patient, he wanted to secure Gordon Hayward first. Magic Johnson was patient, he believes Paul George will eventually come to him (that could still happen). The Cleveland Cavaliers desperately tried to make a deal but didn’t have the pieces to get a deal done, even when dangling Kevin Love.
Oklahoma City GM Sam Presti was not patient, he made his move.
The Thunder have traded for Paul George, sending Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to the Pacers to help start their rebuild. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN broke the news.
Numerous other reports have confirmed this. It’s a bit surprising in that Indy had been demanding picks in every other deal but settled without one in this trade. Before you bash Danny Ainge, remember the Pacers asked for the Brooklyn pick and the Laker pick next year, plus Jae Crowder in a deal. They took far, far less from OKC.
First, for the Thunder, this is the kind of move that will make Russell Westbrook want to sign that super max contract extension the Thunder are expected to throw at him at the stroke of midnight.
Second, the Thunder roster of expensive, somewhat one-dimensional role players — Steven Adams, Enes Kanter, Andre Roberson if they can retain him in free agency — was built to go around two elite stars. Their flaws were evident last year when it was one star and those role players were asked to do more. Now the Thunder have two stars again.
George gives the Thunder another good ball handler and shot creator, plus someone who can defend on the perimeter. It will take pressure off of MVP Westbrook, and we should see a more diverse offense from them. This is a Thunder team that will be very good and could be in the second tier of a Western Conference suddenly looking very deep as teams line up to challenge the Warriors.
Will George, who has told people he wants to go to Los Angeles, stay in Oklahoma City when he’s a free agent next summer? Maybe. Depends on how this season plays out. How good do the Thunder look? How do the young Lakers look? There are a lot of variables at play and George to LA has never been the done deal some tried to sell it as. This is a smart roll of the dice by the Thunder, who didn’t give up too much.
For Indiana, welcome to rebuilding around Myles Turner. Oladipo likely gets flipped again down the line in another deal, and Sabonis is going to get all the run he wants. It’s just step one in a long process for them.
When Chris Paul left, the Clippers had two choices. Tear it all down and start a long, difficult rebuilding path that has no guarantees. Or, re-sign Blake Griffin, run the offense through him with shooters all around him plus DeAndre Jordan, be decent and try to rebuild something on the fly.
The Clippers have chosen the latter, and with a five-year max contract Blake Griffin is on board. Sam Amick of the USA Today broke the news and has the details.
It may be only $172.3 million, depending on the cap, but you get the idea. Multiple other sources confirm this, with Brad Turner of the LA Times adding some detail.
Owner Steve Ballmer didn’t want to rebuild — and didn’t want to lose the No. 1 pick that helped turn the Clippers franchise around — so he ponied up to make this happen. The Clippers are not going to be as good without Chris Paul and J.J. Redick (who is all but gone), but this could be a decent team, around .500. Griffin is an underrated passer and playmaker who can operate up top — not unlike Nikola Jokic in Denver — and recent additions such as Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams are shooters who can help. Sam Decker and Montrezl Harrell are nice young players who can fit with that, as will Austin Rivers.
The Clippers have salvaged something decent, which gives them a chance to take a deep breath, look at what they have, and build from there.