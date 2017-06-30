Rumor: Joe Ingles could sign four-year, $60 million offer sheet with Magic

The Celtics and Heat are applying pressure to the Jazz’s bid to re-sign Gordon Hayward. Utah’s trade for Ricky Rubio suggests George Hill could leave.
The Jazz have a third notable free agent: Joe Ingles, who will be restricted. His status?
Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post:
I’ll join the consensus: I really like Joe Ingles, but this is a ridiculous amount of money for someone who turns 30 before the season.
Orlando could use Ingles’ strong outside shooting, especially because he’s a plus team defender. But the Magic don’t appear particularly close to winning at even a modest level. That’s an especially hefty long-term investment for an upgrade that might just hurt Orlando’s lottery position.
But it would apply pressure to the Jazz, who are trying to keep Hayward. Allowing Ingles to walk might be a prudent financial decision, but it wouldn’t endear Utah to Hayward. If Hayward leaves, Ingles might fit in the budget and help the Jazz remain competitive for the playoffs. On the other hand, he might just handcuff them to an expensive aging player while they’re trapped in mediocrity. At least Utah would have until at least July 8 (two days after the moratorium) to decide on matching.
If I were the Magic, I wouldn’t want to sign Ingles to this offer sheet. If I were the Jazz, I wouldn’t want Ingles to sign this offer sheet, either.