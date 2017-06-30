Rumor: Jimmy Butler trying to recruit free agents, could Kyle Lowry be next?

We already thought the Minnesota Timberwolves were going to be good next season, at least better than they were in years past as their young core continued to mature. Now, with Jimmy Butler on the roster thanks to a trade with the Chicago Bulls, it appears that timeline has been accelerated.
Come July 1, it could get even crazier for Timberwolves fans.
Butler has already told the Associated Press that he is trying to recruit players who are better then him in free agency. While that leaves a lot to the imagination — and it’s hard to see who else they could get who is even better than Butler himself — one rumor has Kyle Lowry as a potential target.
Via Twitter:
Ricky Rubio has been on and off the trade block over the past few seasons, but the Timberwolves are also apparently okay if they end up having to keep him. Lowry is the superior player, and has had a career renaissance as a member of the Toronto Raptors. Minnesota could potentially have enough space to sign him outright after waving Jordan Hill. The Timberwolves now have $19 million in cap space heading into July.
Adding Lowry to Minnesota would immediately make them a contender for a top five position in the Western Conference. The West was tough enough before the Butler trade, but if both he and Lowry switch conferences and head to the same team, that’s a yet another concentration of talent in that conference.
It’s just a rumor at this point, but if both Trevor Ariza and James Harden can lobby Chris Paul to join the Houston Rockets, I wouldn’t put it past Butler to be politicking hard to get players like Lowry over in Minnesota.
Rumors are swirling and things are heating up just a few days before free agency officially opens. Things have already been crazy, so I expect July 1-4 to be pretty insane.
Well this one should get the old-timers talking.
Golden State Warriors forward David West Is not only one of the oldest players in the NBA, he’s also typically seen as one of the toughest. The 36-year-old big man is in his 14th season, and most recently won the 2017 NBA championship with the warriors.
Speaking to on the Open Run podcast, West was Said he didn’t think that the NBA these days was soft, and in fact some of the tougher, strong big men who weren’t particularly skilled from generations past would not be able to cut it in today’s NBA.
Quotes via CSN Bay Area:
“I don’t think the game is soft,” West declared. “The rules have had to change to adjust to the physical nature of the players … the game is so skilled now, you have to start asking the question: ‘Could guys of the past who were unskilled play in today’s NBA?’ I don’t think so.
“The role of just that guy who can just foul and hack and play physical — there’s no space for you anymore in the NBA. You gotta be skilled.”
I think Steve Kerr said it best when he said, “Guys in the 50s would’ve destroyed everybody. It’s weird how human evolution goes in reverse in sports.”
Looks like Kerr and West are on the same page on this one.
Chris Paul is now a member of the Houston Rockets after a trade sent the veteran point guard from the Clippers to Texas this week. Paul is friends with both James Harden and Trevor Ariza, who apparently played a factor in him coming to Houston.
Paul chose the Rockets over fellow Texas rival San Antonio Spurs, with some consideration given to their current climate with LaMarcus Aldridge.
Aldridge, who jumped ship from the Portland Trail Blazers two seasons ago, has reportedly been unhappy with his time in San Antonio. With that situation up in the air and with a coach of the year winner sitting on the bench in the Mike D’Antoni, it appears that helped Paul make the decision to head to Houston.
Via The Undefeated:
One reason is the Rockets had three great recruiters who were in Paul’s ear to come to Houston: Harden, starting small forward Trevor Ariza and reserve point guard Bobby Brown. There are levels to this stuff, as Harden and Paul are members of the NBA elite world and have been friends for a while. Who knows what they have been talking about behind the scenes? Ariza and Brown are also former New Orleans Hornets teammates of Paul’s, and they remain close friends.
Paul was seriously interested in playing for the Spurs, according to a source. But with Aldridge’s status with the Spurs up in the air, it made the situation less attractive. It probably would have been awkward for Paul to take the starting role over longtime Spurs point guard, respected foe and friend Tony Parker.
There are a a lot of questions swirling around the Rockets with both Harden and Paul on the roster, mostly as it comes to a duplication of services and a potential step back for Harden, who is coming off of an MVP-caliber season. But Paul will no doubt make them a better team, and he will certainly aid to their defensive efforts.
Even those outside of Texas will be excited to see the new Rockets team and to see these two players come together.
As if the trades of a few major stars wasn’t enough, the NBA offseason is officially here. The New York Knicks and Phil Jackson decided to part ways this week, and now it appears that New York will interview former Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin for their open position.
Griffin’s release from Cleveland was abrupt, and honestly a bit surprising as not even LeBron James was consulted before he was let go by Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.
While Cleveland had struggled to put real pieces around LeBron in the past, this team with Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, and Kyrie Irving was the best he’d had in years in Ohio. Griffin was a large part of that, and they had made the Finals yet again just a year after winning the championship in 2016.
New York had been interested in Griffin before when they reportedly wanted to pair him with Jackson in the front office in 2014.
Via Twitter:
Jackson was an unmitigated disaster in New York, forcing a gap between he and both of the teams biggest stars in Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis. You have to think that any decision maker at this point would be a better candidate, or that there would at least be some hope ahead for Knicks fans.
Griffin would be a good choice, but it is unlikely that the next will have anything in place by the time free agency opens on July 1.
Chris Paul is now a member of the Houston Rockets. After a massive trade on Wednesday, the Al-Star point guard is now paired up with James Harden and Darryl Morey in Texas.
No doubt fans in Houston are excited to have one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. So too are Paul’s new teammates. One of them even took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to express his excitement.
With nothing more than a few @ mentions and a photoshop, big man Clint Capela said what we were all thinking.
Via Twitter:
Capela shot 71.5 percent at the rim last season for Houston, and was assisted on 96.7 percent of his dunk attempts. Paired up with Harden, Capela was an absolute monster in the pick-and-roll and as a runner in transition.
We still don’t know how Harden and Paul will play together given that Harden had an MVP-caliber year in his new role as point guard. Obviously the two will share the duties, and it shouldn’t be a disaster by any means, but there is a question about duplication of services here.
That should be well and good for Capela, who will probably dunk just about every shot he takes next season.