Rumor: Bulls close to signing Milos Teodosic

Milos Teodosic – one of the best players outside the NBA – seems ready to come stateside.

In fact, his next team might already be chosen.

Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune:

I'm being told milos is very close to signing with the Bulls https://t.co/KdeXyUPsYb — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) June 29, 2017

The Bulls have a glut of young point guards: Kris Dunn, Cameron Payne and Jerian Grant. But it’s nowhere near a lock any of them develops into a reliable starter, let alone can handle that role now.

It might be better for the Bulls, sans Jimmy Butler, to jump both feet first into rebuilding. Give Dunn and Payne and maybe even Grant room to grow.

But with Dwyane Wade and Robin Lopez under contract, Chicago might want someone capable of keeping the team modestly competitive in interim. It appears that won’t be Rajon Rondo. It could be the 30-year-old Teodosic.