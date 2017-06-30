Report: Wizards offer John Wall four-year, $170 million “super max” deal, he will wait to decide

John Wall is one of the players who qualify for a designated veteran “super max” contract extension.
The Wizards want to give it to him, a max extension of his current deal with four-years, $170 million, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN. This was expected. As was the fact Wall wants to think about it.
The Washington Wizards have offered John Wall a four-year contract extension for roughly $170 million, but Wall will take some time to consider the offer, sources told ESPN.
The contract offer, known as “the supermax” as part of the new collective bargaining agreement, is possible because Wall made the All-NBA team this past season….
Wall will sit down and discuss the offer with his agent and family over the next week as he considers whether to accept. Wall has two years and $37 million left on his contract. This deal would lock him in with the Wizards until 2022-23.
Wall isn’t unhappy, so much as cautious reports David Aldridge of TNT and NBA.com.
For Wall, the questions are does he want to be locked into Washington through his prime years, and can these Wizards improve the roster enough to compete with Cleveland, Boston, and anyone else on the way up in the East? Wall has pushed for the Wizards to trade for Paul George, but they don’t have near the assets to get a deal done and would have to swing a sign-and-trade with restricted free agent Otto Porter that the Pacers likely do not want. Improving this Wizards roster will be tough because they are capped out and are going to have to match the massive offer a few teams (Brooklyn and Sacramento are rumored) want to give Porter. The Warriors also want to keep Bojan Bogdanovic, which will cost money.
All that said, it’s hard to imagine Wall walking away from the Wizards and coach Scott Brooks. He’s going to think about it, look at his options, then say “that’s $170 million” and sign up.