Report: Wizards offer John Wall four-year, $170 million “super max” deal, he will wait to decide

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT

John Wall is one of the players who qualify for a designated veteran “super max” contract extension.

The Wizards want to give it to him, a max extension of his current deal with four-years, $170 million, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN. This was expected. As was the fact Wall wants to think about it.

The Washington Wizards have offered John Wall a four-year contract extension for roughly $170 million, but Wall will take some time to consider the offer, sources told ESPN.

The contract offer, known as “the supermax” as part of the new collective bargaining agreement, is possible because Wall made the All-NBA team this past season….

Wall will sit down and discuss the offer with his agent and family over the next week as he considers whether to accept. Wall has two years and $37 million left on his contract. This deal would lock him in with the Wizards until 2022-23.

Wall isn’t unhappy, so much as cautious reports David Aldridge of TNT and NBA.com.

For Wall, the questions are does he want to be locked into Washington through his prime years, and can these Wizards improve the roster enough to compete with Cleveland, Boston, and anyone else on the way up in the East? Wall has pushed for the Wizards to trade for Paul George, but they don’t have near the assets to get a deal done and would have to swing a sign-and-trade with restricted free agent Otto Porter that the Pacers likely do not want. Improving this Wizards roster will be tough because they are capped out and are going to have to match the massive offer a few teams (Brooklyn and Sacramento are rumored) want to give Porter. The Warriors also want to keep Bojan Bogdanovic, which will cost money.

All that said, it’s hard to imagine Wall walking away from the Wizards and coach Scott Brooks. He’s going to think about it, look at his options, then say “that’s $170 million” and sign up.

The best highlight of the NBA offseason so far (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT

Paul George traded to the Thunder? Blake Griffin back to the Clippers? Jeff Teague to the Timberwolves?

the biggest highlight of the technically pre-free agency frenzy came from Brian Windhorst on ESPN:

Rumor: Joe Ingles could sign four-year, $60 million offer sheet with Magic

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT

The Celtics and Heat are applying pressure to the Jazz’s bid to re-sign Gordon Hayward. Utah’s trade for Ricky Rubio suggests George Hill could leave.

The Jazz have a third notable free agent: Joe Ingles, who will be restricted. His status?

Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post:

I’ll join the consensus: I really like Joe Ingles, but this is a ridiculous amount of money for someone who turns 30 before the season.

Orlando could use Ingles’ strong outside shooting, especially because he’s a plus team defender. But the Magic don’t appear particularly close to winning at even a modest level. That’s an especially hefty long-term investment for an upgrade that might just hurt Orlando’s lottery position.

But it would apply pressure to the Jazz, who are trying to keep Hayward. Allowing Ingles to walk might be a prudent financial decision, but it wouldn’t endear Utah to Hayward. If Hayward leaves, Ingles might fit in the budget and help the Jazz remain competitive for the playoffs. On the other hand, he might just handcuff them to an expensive aging player while they’re trapped in mediocrity. At least Utah would have until at least July 8 (two days after the moratorium) to decide on matching.

If I were the Magic, I wouldn’t want to sign Ingles to this offer sheet. If I were the Jazz, I wouldn’t want Ingles to sign this offer sheet, either.

Rumor: Jeff Teague to sign with Timberwolves for $55 million over three years

AP Photo/Michael Conroy
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2017, 10:32 PM EDT

The Timberwolves traded their starting point guard, Ricky Rubio, to the Jazz.

Seemingly in line to replace him: Jeff Teague.

Marc Stein of ESPN:

That would make Teague costlier than Rubio, who’s due $29.2 million over the next two years. But the Timberwolves got a first-round pick in the trade with Utah, and Teague – a superior outside shooter – fits better with Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins on the perimeter.

Minnesota could still have about $12 million in cap space, which could go toward a stretch four and just generally rounding out the bench.

The Pacers might miss Teague. They might not. After that awful trade of Paul George to Oklahoma City, I have no idea what they’re doing.

Reports: Paul George traded to Oklahoma City

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT

Danny Ainge was patient, he wanted to secure Gordon Hayward first. Magic Johnson was patient, he believes Paul George will eventually come to him (that could still happen). The Cleveland Cavaliers desperately tried to make a deal but didn’t have the pieces to get a deal done, even when dangling Kevin Love.

Oklahoma City GM Sam Presti was not patient, he made his move.

The Thunder have traded for Paul George, sending Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to the Pacers to help start their rebuild. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN broke the news.

Numerous other reports have confirmed this. It’s a bit surprising in that Indy had been demanding picks in every other deal but settled without one in this trade. Before you bash Danny Ainge, remember the Pacers asked for the Brooklyn pick and the Laker pick next year, plus Jae Crowder in a deal. They took far, far less from OKC.

First, for the Thunder, this is the kind of move that will make Russell Westbrook want to sign that super max contract extension the Thunder are expected to throw at him at the stroke of midnight.

Second, the Thunder roster of expensive, somewhat one-dimensional role players — Steven Adams, Enes Kanter, Andre Roberson if they can retain him in free agency — was built to go around two elite stars. Their flaws were evident last year when it was one star and those role players were asked to do more. Now the Thunder have two stars again.

George gives the Thunder another good ball handler and shot creator, plus someone who can defend on the perimeter. It will take pressure off of MVP Westbrook, and we should see a more diverse offense from them. This is a Thunder team that will be very good and could be in the second tier of a Western Conference suddenly looking very deep as teams line up to challenge the Warriors.

Will George, who has told people he wants to go to Los Angeles, stay in Oklahoma City when he’s a free agent next summer? Maybe. Depends on how this season plays out. How good do the Thunder look? How do the young Lakers look? There are a lot of variables at play and George to LA has never been the done deal some tried to sell it as. This is a smart roll of the dice by the Thunder, who didn’t give up too much.

For Indiana, welcome to rebuilding around Myles Turner. Oladipo likely gets flipped again down the line in another deal, and Sabonis is going to get all the run he wants. It’s just step one in a long process for them.