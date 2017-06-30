Report: Pelicans expected to re-sign Jrue Holiday quickly to ‘rich’ five-year deal

Jrue Holiday holds immense leverage over the Pelicans.

It appears New Orleans is ready to pay the cost of that.

Marc Stein of ESPN:

League sources: Growing resignation among interested teams that New Orleans comes to terms quickly with Jrue Holiday on rich five-year deal — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 30, 2017

Sources say that the Pelicans' bond with Holiday is a super strong one after how they supported him through his recent family health crisis. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 30, 2017

By all accounts, the Pelicans were great to Holiday while his pregnant wife battled a brain tumor last year. I’m sure he appreciates that.

But looking ahead rather than behind, the best way for them to show their commitment is money. The question: Will New Orleans keep Holiday for anything less than the max, which projects to be worth nearly $144 million over five years?

Holiday gives the Pelicans – including general manager Dell Demps, who appears to be on the hot seat – the best chance of making the Anthony Davis–DeMarcus Cousins pairing work before Cousins’ hits unrestricted free agency next year. If Holiday got away, New Orleans would have just about $12 million to find a replacement starting point guard. That’s not enough to land a player near his caliber.

At least Holiday is just 27, younger than comparable free agent point guards – Kyle Lowry (31), Jeff Teague (29) and George Hill (31). Beyond the injury risk, no small factor, Holiday’s production should hold up well enough over a five-year deal.