Report: Nene returning to Rockets on four-year, $15 million contract

The Chicago Bulls are high on Cristiano Felicio. He’s a cult favorite among Bulls fans.

And while nobody is really sure yet how good he can be, the Bulls have locked him up so they can find out. Felicio was a restricted free agent, but the Bulls quickly signed him to an extension on July 1, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Chicago RFA Cristiano Felicio has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal to re-sign with the Bulls, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

That salary isn’t too much for a big with potential, it’s just below the league average salary. If Felicio develops as the Bulls hope, this is a steal.

Felicio has bounce in his legs, he finishes well and is a solid rebounder because of it. He started to show a nice midrange game last season, but if he can learn to hit the three ball he becomes far more dangerous. The Brazilian big man can get lost on the defensive end, but also can cover that up thanks to his athleticism.

He’s still a bit of a project, but one that the Bulls and their fans are high on. And they get to see him through the process now.