Report: Bucks optimistic about re-signing Tony Snell quickly

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bucks were so desperate for a wing with Khris Middleton injured, they traded for Tony Snell.

At least that’s how it seemed last fall.

But Snell has a breakout year, shooting 41% on 3-pointers and playing fine defense. With a dearth of 3-and-D wings, his value is immense.

Yet, it seems Milwaukee will keep the pending restricted free agent.

Marc Stein of ESPN:

Hearing Milwaukee optimistic about a deal done fast in free agency w/Tony Snell … @ZachLowe_NBA hits this and more in his must-read FA Pre https://t.co/nlxMuk0kLT — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 30, 2017

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Barring a massive offer sheet, I’d expect Milwaukee to re-sign Tony Snell for something in the $10-12 million range

With 14 players locked in, the Bucks are about $9 million below the projected luxury-tax line. Even with a starting salary at that amount, annual raises could push Snell’s average salary over $10 million on a multi-year deal.

But such narrow margins leave Snell ripe for a qualifying offer Milwaukee might be wary of matching.

The Bucks could clear more room by trading or stretching John Henson, Mirza Teletovic and/or Spencer Hawes. Perhaps, that won’t be necessary if Snell agrees to terms quickly.