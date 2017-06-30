Report: Bucks optimistic about re-signing Tony Snell quickly

The Bucks were so desperate for a wing with Khris Middleton injured, they traded for Tony Snell.
At least that’s how it seemed last fall.
But Snell has a breakout year, shooting 41% on 3-pointers and playing fine defense. With a dearth of 3-and-D wings, his value is immense.
Yet, it seems Milwaukee will keep the pending restricted free agent.
Barring a massive offer sheet, I’d expect Milwaukee to re-sign Tony Snell for something in the $10-12 million range
With 14 players locked in, the Bucks are about $9 million below the projected luxury-tax line. Even with a starting salary at that amount, annual raises could push Snell’s average salary over $10 million on a multi-year deal.
But such narrow margins leave Snell ripe for a qualifying offer Milwaukee might be wary of matching.
The Bucks could clear more room by trading or stretching John Henson, Mirza Teletovic and/or Spencer Hawes. Perhaps, that won’t be necessary if Snell agrees to terms quickly.
Milos Teodosic – one of the best players outside the NBA – seems ready to come stateside.
In fact, his next team might already be chosen.
The Bulls have a glut of young point guards: Kris Dunn, Cameron Payne and Jerian Grant. But it’s nowhere near a lock any of them develops into a reliable starter, let alone can handle that role now.
It might be better for the Bulls, sans Jimmy Butler, to jump both feet first into rebuilding. Give Dunn and Payne and maybe even Grant room to grow.
But with Dwyane Wade and Robin Lopez under contract, Chicago might want someone capable of keeping the team modestly competitive in interim. It appears that won’t be Rajon Rondo. It could be the 30-year-old Teodosic.
Jrue Holiday holds immense leverage over the Pelicans.
It appears New Orleans is ready to pay the cost of that.
By all accounts, the Pelicans were great to Holiday while his pregnant wife battled a brain tumor last year. I’m sure he appreciates that.
But looking ahead rather than behind, the best way for them to show their commitment is money. The question: Will New Orleans keep Holiday for anything less than the max, which projects to be worth nearly $144 million over five years?
Holiday gives the Pelicans – including general manager Dell Demps, who appears to be on the hot seat – the best chance of making the Anthony Davis–DeMarcus Cousins pairing work before Cousins’ hits unrestricted free agency next year. If Holiday got away, New Orleans would have just about $12 million to find a replacement starting point guard. That’s not enough to land a player near his caliber.
At least Holiday is just 27, younger than comparable free agent point guards – Kyle Lowry (31), Jeff Teague (29) and George Hill (31). Beyond the injury risk, no small factor, Holiday’s production should hold up well enough over a five-year deal.
Phil Jackson worked limited hours, infamously flubbed a tweet extolling his dated mindset (“how’s it goink?”) and reportedly fell asleep during a pre-draft workout.
It’ll be hard to top the stories of the former Knicks president falling asleep on the job, but we can at least add another fun example of Jackson being out of touch.
When Jackson sat down with a free agent last July the meeting got off to an awkward start when Jackson couldn’t get his computer to work. General Manager Steve Mills had to step in to start the video of how Jackson envisioned the Knicks and the unnamed free agent would play.
That video? Footage of the ’90s Chicago Bulls. The free agent in question was confused. He couldn’t figure out if Jeff Hornacek or Jackson was the coach. Either way, the player signed elsewhere.
I generally find it a little unsettling how stories ripping someone come to light only after he’s fired, traded or leaves as a free agent. But considering how ridiculously Phil Jackson mouthpiece Charley Rosen is putting out a counter-narrative, I’m here for this. Give me all the stories about Jackson’s ineptitude.
The Hornets outscored opponents by 3.6 points per 100 possessions with Kemba Walker on the court and got outscored by 7.0 per 100 without Walker last season.
Simply, Ramon Sessions didn’t cut it as Charlotte’s backup point guard. So, the Hornets are declining his $6.27 million team option.
Point guard Ramon Sessions’ second stint with the Charlotte Hornets will end Thursday, with the team choosing not to exercise a contract option for next season.
The Hornets project to be about $6.4 million shy of the luxury tax with 11 players. They’ll need to use some of that money to sign No. 31 pick Frank Jackson and No. 40 pick Dwayne Bacon and round out the roster, likely with another couple minimum players. The rest should go to a backup point guard.
Will that remaining $3.3 million or so lure an upgrade over Sessions? The answer could prove the difference between Charlotte making the playoffs or not.
The 31-year-old Sessions enters unrestricted free agency with his stock down and coming off injury. He’ll probably be valued as a high-end third point guard.