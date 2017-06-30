Lawrence Frank: Blake Griffin is ‘Clipper royalty,’ team will do ‘everything we can’ to keep him

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was reportedly willing to spend whatever it takes to keep Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. But the Clippers reportedly balked at giving Paul a five-year max contract, and now he plays for the Rockets.
The Clippers are still interested in re-signing Griffin, but has their commitment to him wavered, as well?
Lawrence Frank, via Sam Amick of USA Today:
“We look at (Griffin) as Clipper royalty,” Clippers executive vice president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank told USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday during a visit on the NBA A to Z podcast. “We’re going to do everything we can to try to keep Blake a Clipper.”
I don’t know where Frank fits into the pecking order anymore, with Doc Rivers as president/coach and Jerry West as consultant. But Frank is out here speaking for the organization.
How could Griffin accept anything less than a max contract, which projects to be worth $172 million over five years, after hearing that?
He’s still relatively young at 28, but his injury history poses risk. He reportedly could be out until December.
On the other hand, the Clippers would be a major talent deficit if they lose him. It might be worth paying Griffin the full max.
Of course, a five-year max offer doesn’t guarantee Griffin’s return. He’s an unrestricted free agent and could explore the market. But it’d go a long way, and the Clippers are at least talking as if they’ll take that step.
Back at the press conference he held just after the end of the season, Bulls president John Paxson said there was a, “Really good chance we bring Rajon back.”
Two months later — after trading Jimmy Butler and moving towards a youth movement — the Chicago Bulls decided to waive Rajon Rondo, the team announced Friday. The Bulls also announced they would waive Isaiah Canaan.
Rondo had a $13.4 million salary for next season, but only $3 million of it was guaranteed.
The Bulls had actively tried to shop Rondo in a trade for the past week, but there has been no real interest (and teams that were willing to talk wanted Chicago to throw in a sweetener to take him). Rondo played well for the Bulls the second half of last season (up until his thumb injury in the playoffs sidelined him), but with a glut of point guards on the free agent market teams though they could get a better player or better value elsewhere.
The Bulls want to give the ball to their young point guards Kris Dunn, Jerian Grant, and Cameron Payne and see which one (or ones) can develop into players they can trust down the line.
Now Rondo is a free agent thrown into that point-guard heavy market. He will land somewhere next season, but he’s going to take a pay cut and could be asked to come off the bench.
This one trade could have implications on the future of both Gordon Hayward and Kyle Lowry. It’s the first domino in what could be a long chain.
Tom Thibodeau isn’t sold on Ricky Rubio as his point guard in Minnesota, even though Rubio defends and played well last season. Utah needs a quality point guard to have any shot at retaining Gordon Hayward, and it looks more and more like the Jazz will lose George Hill.
So Minnesota and Utah are nearing a trade, something first reported by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports, then followed up by Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune. Marc Stein of ESPN had details.
Utah had enough cap space to eat the contract of Rubio in the current fiscal year (2016-17 season), but that went away at midnight Eastern. This trade has to happen today or not at all.
What it means for Utah is they acknowledge that Hill is likely gone as a free agent. While some positive spin about keeping him has come out of Utah in the last 24 hours, more sources around the league say Hill was not happy with some things at the end of last season and was ready to move on.
Gordon Hayward is a big George Hill fan, and there has been a feeling around the league that if Hill leaves — even if he were replaced by Rubio — Hill is more likely to leave.
It also leaves a massive hole at point guard in Minnesota, and enough cap space to offer near max money to bring in a big name. For some time now the Timberwolves have been linked to Kyle Lowry, a free agent who is a perfect fit — he can run the offense and get buckets, he’s the kind of three-point shooter they need to space the floor, and he can defend.
Toronto will still work to keep Lowry north of the border, but he has real options now to consider. If Lowry does stay with the Raptors, multiple reports now have Jeff Teague as the guy who Minnesota would target. George Hill also becomes a good option. Minnesota will have the room to make plays.
Remember the golden rule as we head into free agency: It’s all about the gold. The money. Players/agents/teams will talk winning and culture, maybe even lifestyle, but at the end of the day players go where they are going to get paid the most. Of course they’d love to play on a contender, but the cash comes first.
Case in point, free agent to be J.J. Redick. The soon to be former Clipper sharpshooter has a couple of suitors with money to spend coming for him — the Nets and Sixers are both expected to make offers north of $16 million a year for his services. Other teams are eyeing him. All things being equal, he’d like to go play with Chris Paul and James Harden in Houston, reports Brad Turner of the L.A. Times. But all things being equal means money.
That’s not likely. The Rockets have less than $10 million cap space after the trade for Chris Paul, for them to get someone such as Redick they need to move someone like Eric Gordon in a deal where they don’t bring back salary. Good luck with that, Gordon has three years and $40 million left on his deal, so the Rockets would have to throw in a lot of sweeteners to get someone to take it.
Redick is all but gone from the Clippers. The only question is who pays the most to land him? Difficult to see that being Houston.
Remember when Paul George to the Lakers seemed like an inevitability?
Since, several teams – including the Celtics, Cavaliers, Rockets and Wizards – have intervened to try trading for the Pacers star.
Where do the Lakers stand now?
Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:
According to people not authorized to speak publicly, George, a Palmdale native, is still telling friends that he intends to be a Laker in 2018. Because of that, he knows the Lakers have little incentive to trade for him now.
This is tricky for the Lakers.
They should be reluctant to trade much for a player who could just sign with them anyway.
But any other team that trades for George now will be better than the Lakers next season. Plus, that team can use the Laker threat to offer Indiana less return – leaving itself better positioned for the long run. The Lakers want to avoid George going somewhere as a rental than falling in love with his new team, which would hold his Bird Rights.
I’m not sure what the Laker should do beyond monitor George trade talk, potentially improve their own offer if necessary and hope for the best. At least George saying he’ll join the Lakers in a year is a positive sign.