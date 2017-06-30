Jazz point guard scenario to influence Gordon Hayward decision

Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 30, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Teams are lining up to offer Gordon Hayward a max contract when free agency begins Saturday morning. How the Utah Jazz address their point guard situation could affect the All-Star’s decision as much as anything else.

The Jazz can offer Hayward more cash than anyone else, but the seven-year veteran wants to win sooner than later. The Boston Celtics are considered a top suitor after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals with the ability to add two more All-Star caliber players this offseason. The Miami Heat are also expected to be in the mix.

Utah showed it was trending upward with its first 50-win season since 2009-10 and a playoff berth for the first time since 2012. Hayward and Rudy Gobert had career years, but the addition of George Hill gave the Jazz their best point guard production since Deron Williams was traded in 2011.

Hill, however, is a free agent.

“We’re very anxious to tell our story,” Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey said. “The last two summers, I think people are noticing. We anticipate a very good and interested audience. And obviously a veteran point guard is one of them.”

There are high expectations in Utah for point guards after watching Hall of Famer John Stockton for 19 seasons. That standard continued with Williams before the two-time All-Star and the team had an ugly breakup and he was traded. The Jazz have been looking for consistent play at the position since that split and finally got it last season with Hill, who along with Hayward is a Jazz free agent priority.

Utah has added at least one point guard to the roster every June since Lindsey has taken over, including three in the lottery and trading a pick for Hill. And despite their efforts, the Jazz continue to search for a long-term answer at the position. Trey Burke (No. 9 overall pick), Dante Exum (No. 5) and Raul Neto were all added between 2013-15.

Lindsey traded the No. 12 pick for Hill last June, and he averaged a career high 16.9 points, but struggled with injuries. Utah also drafted Marcus Paige in 2016. The Jazz traded up to draft Donovan Mitchell at No. 12 and selected Nigel Williams-Goss in the second round last week.

It is possible that Serbian point guard Milos Teodosic, among others, could end up in Utah this summer.

“It sounds really similar to when I was transferring to Gonzaga,” Williams-Goss said. “… Like being the quarterback for the Patriots or the pitcher for the Yankees. It’s a very marquee position in their organization. It’s the same here.

“If you haven’t prepared, then maybe the pressure can kind of get to you. I’ve worked my tail off to be ready when my number is called and I don’t see that changing here.”

Mitchell checks all the athleticism and character boxes that appeal to the Jazz. The 6-foot-3 defensive bulldog can play either guard position, but must improve offensively.

Williams-Goss doesn’t have the physical attributes of Mitchell, but had the more productive college career. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder was the West Coast Conference player of the year, a Bob Cousy Award finalist and Naismith Trophy semifinalist after averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also led Gonzaga to the national championship game.

Oh, and Williams-Goss has the backing of that point guard with a statue out front of the Jazz arena.

Stockton said, “Hey look, I thought he was the national player of the year,” Lindsey noted. “You cannot speed him up. He plays with great pace. He plays with great toughness and character.

“This is the comment I loved the most, `He plays like an adult.’ That’s meant a lot to us. That’s what I saw when I saw Nigel.”

The Jazz would prefer Hill to be the point guard of the present and future, but other teams will make a push for his services. This is likely the last major payday for the 31-year-old.

Hill has called Hayward his little brother and said his decision will have an influence. The opposite is likely also true, and the pair had planned to stay in contact at the end of the season.

Lindsey said he’s not feeling the pressure.

“Many times, what happens is, you capitulate to pressure and then you overreach,” Lindsey said. “We want to stick to our fundamentals of team building – mindset, culture, skills, fits, value adds, contract, production.

“We’re quite confident.”

 

Report: Knicks not expected to chase Raptors president Masai Ujiri

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT

Will the Knicks poach Raptors president Masai Ujiri to run New York’s front office?

ESPN:

In addition, the team is not expected to ask for permission to speak with Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, sources told Shelburne.

This is what happens when you roll with Phil Jackson for three years, exercise the option on the final two years of his contract then oust him between the draft and free agency. Good replacements are locked into other jobs.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Knicks’ choice not to pursue Ujiri is based more on his unavailability than New York not wanting him. The compensation required to get him out of Toronto – cash and/or draft picks – could be unfeasible.

The Knicks are fortunate a candidate with the credentials former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin is available.

Report: Adam Silver urged Bucks to consider Danny Ferry for GM

AP Photo/David Tulis
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT

The Bucks reportedly narrowed their search for a general manager to three candidates: Arturas Karnisovas, Wes Wilcox and Justin Zanik.

Milwaukee hired Jon Horst.

Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst of ESPN broke down the messy process and the power dynamics between owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan. It’s a fascinating look into an organization that, with Coach Jason Kidd viewed as de facto general manager, already drew major questions about its structure.

But I’m most intrigued by Adam Silver interjecting himself.

Lowe and Windhorst:

With the search bogged down and complicated, NBA commissioner Adam Silver advised the Bucks, according to sources, to consider former Cavs and Hawks GM Danny Ferry, who is currently a consultant for the Pelicans. The Bucks reached out to Ferry, and he was open to discussing the job, but a formal interview was never scheduled, sources said.

Ferry, of course, was ousted in Atlanta after saying of Luol Deng: “He’s a good guy overall, but he’s got some African in him, and I don’t say that in a bad way other than he’s a guy that may be making side deals behind you, if that makes sense. He has a storefront out front that’s beautiful and great, but he may be selling some counterfeit stuff behind you.”

It matters only so much whether Ferry was paraphrasing from a scouting report written by someone else. He said something racist in the workplace. He didn’t stop afterward to acknowledge any intent. He damaged the Hawks’ relationship with the Atlanta community.

None of these things should automatically preclude Ferry from running another team, but they should raise serious questions whenever Ferry becomes a candidate for another job.

Yet, in a league where there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about the low number of black general managers, Silver keeps sticking up for Ferry.

Report: Bulls expected to waive Rajon Rondo if they can’t trade him

Elsa/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

Not even a couple months ago, Bulls vice president John Paxson said there was a “really good chance” Chicago would exercise Rajon Rondo‘s $13,397,000 team option.

But trading Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves sent the Bulls into rebuilding. So, now the 31-year-old Rondo would fit even less.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

Rondo has been included in some recent trade proposals because of the way his contract is structured, including some larger scenarios with Butler before the deal with the Timberwolves materialized. Barring an unexpected trade opportunity materializing Friday, expect Rondo to be waived.

Sources said the Bulls and Rondo’s representatives discussed re-signing the veteran guard at a lower salary. But that’s a long shot scenario.

Rondo still has $3 million guaranteed next season. The Bulls would have to decide whether to stretch that remaining salary within one business day of waiving him. So, presumably, they’d have the weekend – free agency begins Saturday – to discuss with players and teams whether that extra cap space would help this summer. Most likely, they’re better off eating the entire cost now and having cleaner books in 2018 and 2019.

Chicago appears ready to turn over point guard duties to Kris Dunn and Cameron Payne.

Rondo will again face a market that might not be quite enthusiastic about him as he hopes. He’s clearly behind free agents Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague and George Hill. Rondo is probably lower in the pecking order than Patty Mills and Milos Teodosic, too.

John Calipari denies interest in Knicks job

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
5 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

John Calipari reportedly reached out to the Knicks about replacing Phil Jackson as team president (and presumably Jeff Hornacek as coach).

Calipari:

Maybe Calipari didn’t realize his agent tries to link him to every NBA opening as standard operating procedure?

Either way, Calipari can still bring this up with Kentucky at contract-extension time – which is whenever he wants.