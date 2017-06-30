Jazz acquire Ricky Rubio from Timberwolves

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

UPDATE: It is official, Ricky Rubio has been traded to the Utah Jazz. Minnesota will receive Oklahoma City’s 2018 first-round pick, which is lottery protected (if it does not convey next year, it has the same protections in 2019 and 2020).

This one trade could have implications on the future of both Gordon Hayward and Kyle Lowry, plus maybe Jeff Teague and others. It’s the first domino in what could be a long chain.

Tom Thibodeau isn’t sold on Ricky Rubio as his point guard in Minnesota, even though Rubio defends and played well last season. Utah needs a quality point guard to have any shot at retaining Gordon Hayward, and it looks more and more like the Jazz will lose George Hill.

So Minnesota and Utah are nearing a trade, something first reported by Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports, then followed up by Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune. Marc Stein of ESPN had details.

Utah had enough cap space to eat the contract of Rubio in the current fiscal year (2016-17 season), but that went away at midnight Eastern. This trade has to happen today or not at all.

What it means for Utah is they acknowledge that Hill is likely gone as a free agent. While some positive spin about keeping him has come out of Utah in the last 24 hours, more sources around the league say Hill was not happy with some things at the end of last season and was ready to move on.

Gordon Hayward is a big George Hill fan, and there has been a feeling around the league that if Hill leaves — even if he were replaced by Rubio — Hill is more likely to leave.

It also leaves a massive hole at point guard in Minnesota, and enough cap space to offer near max money to bring in a big name. For some time now the Timberwolves have been linked to Kyle Lowry, a free agent who is a perfect fit — he can run the offense and get buckets, he’s the kind of three-point shooter they need to space the floor, and he can defend.

Toronto will still work to keep Lowry north of the border, but he has real options now to consider. If Lowry does stay with the Raptors, multiple reports now have Jeff Teague as the guy who Minnesota would target. George Hill also becomes a good option. Minnesota will have the room to make plays.

Kobe Bryant joins board trying to bring 2024 Olympics to Los Angeles

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT

It looks like the Olympics are coming back to Los Angeles. The bidding for the 2024 games is down to two cities, Los Angeles and Paris, and the International Olympic Committee appears to be planning to give one city 2024 and the other 2028. Nothing is official, but that seems to be where things are headed. The announcement comes on Sept. 13.

Now Kobe Bryant is on board with trying to get the Olympics to come to Los Angeles for the third time.

Kobe made the announcement in a live video on the LA2024 Facebook page, at an event with Olympic gold medalist Janet Evans and broadcaster Al Michaels.

“I’m extremely excited about joining the board here and trying to bring the Olympics back to Los Angeles,” joking he planned to get his daughter ready for the games. “I’ve convinced my 14-year-old daughter to start training with me at 5 o’clock in the morning.”

First off, would anybody be shocked if Kobe still put in a two-hour workout at 5 a.m. every day that would put most active NBA players to shame?

Will Kobe’s presence at this point help the bid? It can’t hurt. There are 100 members on this board and it’s about showing the support of the city’s elite for the bid.

The Los Angeles area first hosted the Olympics in 1932, then again in 1984. It has the advantage of having a lot of the facilities already built and in place — by 2024 there will be the new Rams football arena, plus places such as Staples Center, the Forum, the Honda Center, Dodger Stadium, maybe the new Clippers’ facility, plus there is plenty of spaces for rowing, sailing, beach volleyball and a lot of spots from Long Beach through Santa Clarita. There’s not a lot of infrastructure work — read: expenses for local taxpayers — to do.

It looks as if L.A. will land a future Olympics. Kobe’s on board with that.

Report: Andre Iguodala’s first meeting of free agency to be with Spurs

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2017, 7:55 PM EDT

Andre Iguodala may well end up staying with the Warriors, there is plenty of mutual interest there, but the Warriors want him at a price that doesn’t spike their tax bill, and there are other teams very interested in his services (and picking away at the Warriors core role players).

The Warriors and Iguodala have not set up a formal meeting yet, but he does have his first meeting of free agency set: San Antonio. That according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

The San Antonio Spurs will get the first crack at free agent to-be Andre Iguodala on Saturday morning at midnight ET when the NBA’s free-agency period opens, league sources said.

The Spurs feel as if they have a legitimate shot at luring the Golden State Warriors’ prized sixth man away from the Bay Area, sources say. Iguodala is open to relocating under the right parameters, sources say.

“Right parameters” has a lot to do with money. A winning environment (such as the Spurs have) is part of it, his role on the team and if he starts will be part of it, there are other factors, but it’s always about the money first.

And the Spurs have it, a little more than $15 million under the cap that they could offer to Iguodala. The Warriors were rumored to be looking to spend between $10 million and $12 million.

Would Golden State pay more keep the former Finals MVP who was a close second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting last year? Kevin Durant is taking less to keep guys like Iguodala, he is a key part of their switching, small-ball lineups that defend so well.

It’s going to be an interesting summer for the Warriors as they try to keep their role players together around that amazing group of stars.

Report: Spurs preparing $9 million a year offer to keep Jonathan Simmons

By Kurt HelinJun 30, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

In a season where he consistently showed improvement, Jonathan Simmons saved his best for the playoffs. When it wasn’t Kawhi Leonard, Simmons was one of the key guys trusted to slow James Harden — when Simmons was on him, the beard shot 1-of-5 plus had six turnovers in games 5 and 6 (stat via Tom Haberstroh). Simmons had 18 points in the closeout game.

San Antonio wants to keep the restricted free agent around, so they are preparing an offer sheet for him, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.

Normally Simmons is the kind of guy other teams would try to poach with a big offer, but because he’s 28 that market may be a little soft. Also, he’s subject to the Gilbert Arenas rule, meaning a team could only offer a limited amount the first two years, and that salary could spike the last two of a four-year deal. But do teams want to get in to Simmons for four years?

Maybe Simmons gets other calls, perhaps another team tries to make an offer, but this looks like a situation where the Spurs will get to keep their guy.

AP source: Cavaliers to make offer to keep Kyle Korver

Associated PressJun 30, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Cavaliers will extend a contract offer to free agent forward Kyle Korver.

The person spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not discussing its plans in free agency. Korver is a priority for the Cavs as one of the best outside shooters in league history.

Free agents can begin negotiating with teams after midnight on Saturday but can’t sign new contracts until July 6.

Korver came to Cleveland in a trade from Atlanta and made it to his first NBA Finals. The 36-year-old averaged 10.1 points and shot a league-best 45.1 percent on 3-pointers during the regular season. He averaged 5.8 points during the playoffs.

As they map out free agency, the Cavs are still looking for a front-office executive after parting ways with general manager David Griffin.

 