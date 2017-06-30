Hornets decline Ramon Sessions’ $6.27 million team option

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Hornets outscored opponents by 3.6 points per 100 possessions with Kemba Walker on the court and got outscored by 7.0 per 100 without Walker last season.

Simply, Ramon Sessions didn’t cut it as Charlotte’s backup point guard. So, the Hornets are declining his $6.27 million team option.

Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer:

Point guard Ramon Sessions’ second stint with the Charlotte Hornets will end Thursday, with the team choosing not to exercise a contract option for next season.

The Hornets project to be about $6.4 million shy of the luxury tax with 11 players. They’ll need to use some of that money to sign No. 31 pick Frank Jackson and No. 40 pick Dwayne Bacon and round out the roster, likely with another couple minimum players. The rest should go to a backup point guard.

Will that remaining $3.3 million or so lure an upgrade over Sessions? The answer could prove the difference between Charlotte making the playoffs or not.

The 31-year-old Sessions enters unrestricted free agency with his stock down and coming off injury. He’ll probably be valued as a high-end third point guard.