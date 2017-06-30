After no trade can be found, Bulls waive Rajon Rondo

Back at the press conference he held just after the end of the season, Bulls president John Paxson said there was a, “Really good chance we bring Rajon back.”

Two months later — after trading Jimmy Butler and moving towards a youth movement — the Chicago Bulls decided to waive Rajon Rondo, the team announced Friday. The Bulls also announced they would waive Isaiah Canaan.

Rondo had a $13.4 million salary for next season, but only $3 million of it was guaranteed.

The Bulls had actively tried to shop Rondo in a trade for the past week, but there has been no real interest (and teams that were willing to talk wanted Chicago to throw in a sweetener to take him). Rondo played well for the Bulls the second half of last season (up until his thumb injury in the playoffs sidelined him), but with a glut of point guards on the free agent market teams though they could get a better player or better value elsewhere.

The Bulls want to give the ball to their young point guards Kris Dunn, Jerian Grant, and Cameron Payne and see which one (or ones) can develop into players they can trust down the line.

Now Rondo is a free agent thrown into that point-guard heavy market. He will land somewhere next season, but he’s going to take a pay cut and could be asked to come off the bench.