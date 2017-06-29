Rumor: Former Cavaliers GM David Griffin will be one of the first to interview for Knicks job

As if the trades of a few major stars wasn’t enough, the NBA offseason is officially here. The New York Knicks and Phil Jackson decided to part ways this week, and now it appears that New York will interview former Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin for their open position.

Griffin’s release from Cleveland was abrupt, and honestly a bit surprising as not even LeBron James was consulted before he was let go by Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

While Cleveland had struggled to put real pieces around LeBron in the past, this team with Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, and Kyrie Irving was the best he’d had in years in Ohio. Griffin was a large part of that, and they had made the Finals yet again just a year after winning the championship in 2016.

New York had been interested in Griffin before when they reportedly wanted to pair him with Jackson in the front office in 2014.

Jackson was an unmitigated disaster in New York, forcing a gap between he and both of the teams biggest stars in Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis. You have to think that any decision maker at this point would be a better candidate, or that there would at least be some hope ahead for Knicks fans.

Griffin would be a good choice, but it is unlikely that the next will have anything in place by the time free agency opens on July 1.