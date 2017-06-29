Rumor: Former Cavaliers GM David Griffin will be one of the first to interview for Knicks job

As if the trades of a few major stars wasn’t enough, the NBA offseason is officially here. The New York Knicks and Phil Jackson decided to part ways this week, and now it appears that New York will interview former Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin for their open position.
Griffin’s release from Cleveland was abrupt, and honestly a bit surprising as not even LeBron James was consulted before he was let go by Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.
While Cleveland had struggled to put real pieces around LeBron in the past, this team with Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, and Kyrie Irving was the best he’d had in years in Ohio. Griffin was a large part of that, and they had made the Finals yet again just a year after winning the championship in 2016.
New York had been interested in Griffin before when they reportedly wanted to pair him with Jackson in the front office in 2014.
Jackson was an unmitigated disaster in New York, forcing a gap between he and both of the teams biggest stars in Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis. You have to think that any decision maker at this point would be a better candidate, or that there would at least be some hope ahead for Knicks fans.
Griffin would be a good choice, but it is unlikely that the next will have anything in place by the time free agency opens on July 1.
Chris Paul is now a member of the Houston Rockets after a trade sent the veteran point guard from the Clippers to Texas this week. Paul is friends with both James Harden and Trevor Ariza, who apparently played a factor in him coming to Houston.
Paul chose the Rockets over fellow Texas rival San Antonio Spurs, with some consideration given to their current climate with LaMarcus Aldridge.
Aldridge, who jumped ship from the Portland Trail Blazers two seasons ago, has reportedly been unhappy with his time in San Antonio. With that situation up in the air and with a coach of the year winner sitting on the bench in the Mike D’Antoni, it appears that helped Paul make the decision to head to Houston.
One reason is the Rockets had three great recruiters who were in Paul’s ear to come to Houston: Harden, starting small forward Trevor Ariza and reserve point guard Bobby Brown. There are levels to this stuff, as Harden and Paul are members of the NBA elite world and have been friends for a while. Who knows what they have been talking about behind the scenes? Ariza and Brown are also former New Orleans Hornets teammates of Paul’s, and they remain close friends.
Paul was seriously interested in playing for the Spurs, according to a source. But with Aldridge’s status with the Spurs up in the air, it made the situation less attractive. It probably would have been awkward for Paul to take the starting role over longtime Spurs point guard, respected foe and friend Tony Parker.
There are a a lot of questions swirling around the Rockets with both Harden and Paul on the roster, mostly as it comes to a duplication of services and a potential step back for Harden, who is coming off of an MVP-caliber season. But Paul will no doubt make them a better team, and he will certainly aid to their defensive efforts.
Even those outside of Texas will be excited to see the new Rockets team and to see these two players come together.
No doubt fans in Houston are excited to have one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. So too are Paul's new teammates. One of them even took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to express his excitement.
No doubt fans in Houston are excited to have one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. So too are Paul’s new teammates. One of them even took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to express his excitement.
With nothing more than a few @ mentions and a photoshop, big man Clint Capela said what we were all thinking.
Capela shot 71.5 percent at the rim last season for Houston, and was assisted on 96.7 percent of his dunk attempts. Paired up with Harden, Capela was an absolute monster in the pick-and-roll and as a runner in transition.
We still don’t know how Harden and Paul will play together given that Harden had an MVP-caliber year in his new role as point guard. Obviously the two will share the duties, and it shouldn’t be a disaster by any means, but there is a question about duplication of services here.
That should be well and good for Capela, who will probably dunk just about every shot he takes next season.
It’s as predictable a summer occurrence as a terrible new Transformer’s movie or Bobby Flay getting another show on the Food Network:
John Calipari’s name will come up in the search for a team president/coach.
This time around the Kentucky coach’s people reached out to the Knicks — and, shockingly, this was somehow leaked to the media — but the Knicks are not interested, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reached out to Knicks through intermediaries to express interest in the Knicks presidency, per ESPN league sources. The Knicks do not have interest in Calipari at the moment, per league sources. Presumably, Calipari would want to coach as well if he took over as president.
First off, the Knicks should have learned this from the Phil Jackson era: If you’re going to hire a legendary coach as your team president, make him coach, too.
Otherwise, this feels like an annual occurrence: A top NBA front office job opens up, one way or another (usually from Calipari’s end) his name gets brought up, someone makes sure that gets leaked to the media, and then he stays at Kentucky. The only question is will he be able to leverage this into another raise. You can bet it somehow comes up in recruiting that the Knicks “looked at him.”
This is really a “nothing to see here, move along” moment.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Kevin Durant has declined to opt in for the second year of his contract with Golden State and will become an unrestricted free agent.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because Durant’s choice – which was expected – had not been formally announced. He was due to make more than $27.7 million.
Durant has said he plans to re-sign with the team he led to a championship this month, his first title. He would now have to reach a new deal after free agency begins Saturday.
By going this route, the NBA Finals MVP provides the franchise with financial flexibility to try to bring back other key free agents, such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. Durant had a deadline of Thursday to make his decision.
He is expected to gain a 20 percent raise over the $26.5 million he made last season and would earn about $31.8 million.