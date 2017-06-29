Report: John Calipari reached out to Knicks about team presidency, New York not interested

It’s as predictable a summer occurrence as a terrible new Transformer’s movie or Bobby Flay getting another show on the Food Network:

John Calipari’s name will come up in the search for a team president/coach.

This time around the Kentucky coach’s people reached out to the Knicks — and, shockingly, this was somehow leaked to the media — but the Knicks are not interested, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari reached out to Knicks through intermediaries to express interest in the Knicks presidency, per ESPN league sources. The Knicks do not have interest in Calipari at the moment, per league sources. Presumably, Calipari would want to coach as well if he took over as president.

First off, the Knicks should have learned this from the Phil Jackson era: If you’re going to hire a legendary coach as your team president, make him coach, too.

Otherwise, this feels like an annual occurrence: A top NBA front office job opens up, one way or another (usually from Calipari’s end) his name gets brought up, someone makes sure that gets leaked to the media, and then he stays at Kentucky. The only question is will he be able to leverage this into another raise. You can bet it somehow comes up in recruiting that the Knicks “looked at him.”

This is really a “nothing to see here, move along” moment.