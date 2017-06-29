Report: Blake Griffin to meet with Phoenix July 1; Suns also to meet with Paul Millsap

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

With Chris Paul having been traded so he’s closer to Killen’s BBQ — and to play with James Harden — the Los Angeles Clippers are making re-signing Blake Griffin their top priority. Expect them to call him up at 12:01 Eastern on July 1 and offer him a big contract to stay in L.A (whether it is a full max is not known, there are rumors the Clippers don’t want to do a full five-year max).

The question is, does Griffin still want to stay?

He’s going to at least talk to other teams, and that will start with the Phoenix Suns, reports Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

To be more specific, the Suns have the cap space to offer Griffin a four-year max deal which starts at $29.7 million and will be worth almost $128 million over four years, although there are rumors that the Suns want to offer the max over fewer years (three years deal). The Clippers’ offer would start at the same base number but have larger raises (eight percent as opposed to five percent) and would total out at five years and $172 million if they maxed it out. Griffin also could ask for options after three years with either team.

According to reports out of Arizona, the Suns also are scheduled to meet with Paul Millsap as they try to land a four and speed up their rebuilding. Millsap would be in the same boat with max or near max offers.

For Griffin, both Miami and Boston also want to talk to him, but an offer would be forthcoming only if they strike out with Gordon Hayward. Other teams will call as well.

The question in Phoenix is exactly what kind of team are they building, and with what goal? They have drafted well in recent years and have Devin Booker, Josh Jackson, Dragan Bender, and Marquese Chriss on the roster, suggesting they may want to develop those guys and take some time rebuilding. But owner Robert Sarver doesn’t like missing out on playoff cash giving the loyal Suns fans a chance to see their team in the postseason, so if they bring in Griffin and keep Eric Bledsoe they have a shot at the playoffs. (Although the bottom spots in the West could be tough to get next year with teams such as Denver, Minnesota, and Portland among others all scrapping for spots.)

Does Griffin want to be part of a Suns team? Is it better than the Clippers even without Paul? Or will he be patient and see what other offers come his way? He is one of the big dominoes now in free agency, and if he takes his time it could bottleneck the process.

Isiah Thomas: “I’m not interested in joining New York Knicks”

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

The fact that Isiah Thomas’ name keeps coming up as a “dark horse” candidate to take over the Knicks, and that everyone needs to keep denying it, says everything you need to know about James Dolan’s franchise. The odds of Thomas being considered for this job should be the same as John Blutarsky’s grade point average.

Yet here we are. The latest denial comes from Thomas himself.

I’d like to think this puts the entire discussion to bed, but in the absence of information or even evidence of a plan — and we haven’t seen that from the Knicks — the internet will fill in the vacuum with rumors. And when Dolan’s involved that means Thomas’ name will come up.

The Knicks are reportedly interested in Raptors team president Masai Ujiri — and paying him so much he can’t say no. If not him, the Knicks could go get recently-released David Griffin out of Cleveland, pay him more than Dan Gilbert would, and then have Dolan step away and give him control. That’s two of at least a dozen good options the Knicks could choose from, but this is a Dolan-owned team, so anything and everything is on the table.

AP Source: Pelicans, Holiday, to meet when free agency opens

Associated PressJun 29, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Guard Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans have scheduled a meeting for midnight Friday when NBA free-agency begins, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Pelicans and Holiday, who is an unrestricted free agent, have not publicly disclosed their plans.

The meeting was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

The 27-year-old Holiday has spent the past four seasons with New Orleans since being acquired in a trade with Philadelphia, where he spent his first four seasons. Because Holiday last played for New Orleans, NBA rules allow the Pelicans to offer him a five-year contract, one year more than other teams.

Holiday averaged 15.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 67 games last season.

Re-signing Holiday “is our priority. Make no mistake about it,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said after last season ended.

Holiday is coming off just his first healthy season with the club after missing most of his first two and parts of his third. However, he took leave last fall when his wife, former U.S. Soccer star Lauren Holiday, was diagnosed with a brain tumor while pregnant.

Holiday has avoided questions about his plans for free agency, but the Pelicans made it clear they want him back and hope the support they provided while he was on leave.

If New Orleans can retain him, Holiday will help drive an offense featuring the All-Star front-court tandem of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins joined New Orleans in a trade just after last season’s All-Star game, but was playing in a new system with a sore Achilles and the club was unable to mount a successful playoff push.

However, Gentry has expressed hope that if Holiday can be retained and have an entire training camp of work with Davis and Cousins, the trio can be far more formidable next season and put New Orleans in position to contend for a first playoff berth since 2015.

 

Report: As expected, Gordon Hayward tells Jazz he will opt out; to meet with Miami, Boston, Utah

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT

There is nothing new here, but it has become official.

Gordon Hayward told the Jazz he will opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent, reports ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Then starting July 1 he will meet with Miami, Boston, and Utah. While other teams will undoubtedly call, those three teams are the clear front-runners to land him.

There is no consensus from people around the league of where Hayward will land — people in Utah remain very confident about their chances — but there’s a sense that momentum is building for Boston. Still, this is a true “anything can happen” situation and if he takes his time deciding it could bottleneck much of free agency.

Hayward an All-Star and near All-NBA level player on the wing, a position of need around the league (and for the teams involved). Last season, he averaged 21.9 points per game, shot 39.8 percent from three, and he’s become a quality playmaker who you can trust at the end of a game. Plus can defend everything from stretch fours to point guards — he’s not lockdown, but he’s good. Hayward is the kind of versatile player teams need to compete in a modern NBA.

Knicks misspell Frank Ntilikina’s name on practice jersey (photo)

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT

Frank Ntilikina might have been the best point guard in the 2017 NBA draft for the triangle offense, and the Knicks nabbed the 6-foot-5 French prospect with the No. 8 pick.

But with Phil Jackson gone, does anyone in New York still care about Ntilikina?

Maybe not whomever made this practice jersey:

The Knicks remain a laughingstock.