Clint Capela’s reaction to the Rockets trading for Chris Paul? More lobs

Chris Paul is now a member of the Houston Rockets. After a massive trade on Wednesday, the Al-Star point guard is now paired up with James Harden and Darryl Morey in Texas.

No doubt fans in Houston are excited to have one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. So too are Paul’s new teammates. One of them even took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to express his excitement.

With nothing more than a few @ mentions and a photoshop, big man Clint Capela said what we were all thinking.

Via Twitter:

Capela shot 71.5 percent at the rim last season for Houston, and was assisted on 96.7 percent of his dunk attempts. Paired up with Harden, Capela was an absolute monster in the pick-and-roll and as a runner in transition.

We still don’t know how Harden and Paul will play together given that Harden had an MVP-caliber year in his new role as point guard. Obviously the two will share the duties, and it shouldn’t be a disaster by any means, but there is a question about duplication of services here.

That should be well and good for Capela, who will probably dunk just about every shot he takes next season.