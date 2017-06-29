AP source: Kevin Durant declines to opt into contract. As expected.

Associated PressJun 29, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Kevin Durant has declined to opt in for the second year of his contract with Golden State and will become an unrestricted free agent.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because Durant’s choice – which was expected – had not been formally announced. He was due to make more than $27.7 million.

Durant has said he plans to re-sign with the team he led to a championship this month, his first title. He would now have to reach a new deal after free agency begins Saturday.

By going this route, the NBA Finals MVP provides the franchise with financial flexibility to try to bring back other key free agents, such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. Durant had a deadline of Thursday to make his decision.

He is expected to gain a 20 percent raise over the $26.5 million he made last season and would earn about $31.8 million.

 

Clint Capela’s reaction to the Rockets trading for Chris Paul? More lobs

AP
By Dane CarbaughJun 29, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Chris Paul is now a member of the Houston Rockets. After a massive trade on Wednesday, the Al-Star point guard is now paired up with James Harden and Darryl Morey in Texas.

No doubt fans in Houston are excited to have one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. So too are Paul’s new teammates. One of them even took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to express his excitement.

With nothing more than a few @ mentions and a photoshop, big man Clint Capela said what we were all thinking.

Via Twitter:

Capela shot 71.5 percent at the rim last season for Houston, and was assisted on 96.7 percent of his dunk attempts. Paired up with Harden, Capela was an absolute monster in the pick-and-roll and as a runner in transition.

We still don’t know how Harden and Paul will play together given that Harden had an MVP-caliber year in his new role as point guard. Obviously the two will share the duties, and it shouldn’t be a disaster by any means, but there is a question about duplication of services here.

That should be well and good for Capela, who will probably dunk just about every shot he takes next season.

Report: John Calipari reached out to Knicks about team presidency, New York not interested

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT

It’s as predictable a summer occurrence as a terrible new Transformer’s movie or Bobby Flay getting another show on the Food Network:

John Calipari’s name will come up in the search for a team president/coach.

This time around the Kentucky coach’s people reached out to the Knicks — and, shockingly, this was somehow leaked to the media — but the Knicks are not interested, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari reached out to Knicks through intermediaries to express interest in the Knicks presidency, per ESPN league sources. The Knicks do not have interest in Calipari at the moment, per league sources. Presumably, Calipari would want to coach as well if he took over as president.

First off, the Knicks should have learned this from the Phil Jackson era: If you’re going to hire a legendary coach as your team president, make him coach, too.

Otherwise, this feels like an annual occurrence: A top NBA front office job opens up, one way or another (usually from Calipari’s end) his name gets brought up, someone makes sure that gets leaked to the media, and then he stays at Kentucky. The only question is will he be able to leverage this into another raise. You can bet it somehow comes up in recruiting that the Knicks “looked at him.”

This is really a “nothing to see here, move along” moment.

 

Isiah Thomas: “I’m not interested in joining New York Knicks”

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

The fact that Isiah Thomas’ name keeps coming up as a “dark horse” candidate to take over the Knicks, and that everyone needs to keep denying it, says everything you need to know about James Dolan’s franchise. The odds of Thomas being considered for this job should be the same as John Blutarsky’s grade point average.

Yet here we are. The latest denial comes from Thomas himself.

I’d like to think this puts the entire discussion to bed, but in the absence of information or even evidence of a plan — and we haven’t seen that from the Knicks — the internet will fill in the vacuum with rumors. And when Dolan’s involved that means Thomas’ name will come up.

The Knicks are reportedly interested in Raptors team president Masai Ujiri — and paying him so much he can’t say no. If not him, the Knicks could go get recently-released David Griffin out of Cleveland, pay him more than Dan Gilbert would, and then have Dolan step away and give him control. That’s two of at least a dozen good options the Knicks could choose from, but this is a Dolan-owned team, so anything and everything is on the table.

AP Source: Pelicans, Holiday, to meet when free agency opens

Associated PressJun 29, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Guard Jrue Holiday and the New Orleans Pelicans have scheduled a meeting for midnight Friday when NBA free-agency begins, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Pelicans and Holiday, who is an unrestricted free agent, have not publicly disclosed their plans.

The meeting was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

The 27-year-old Holiday has spent the past four seasons with New Orleans since being acquired in a trade with Philadelphia, where he spent his first four seasons. Because Holiday last played for New Orleans, NBA rules allow the Pelicans to offer him a five-year contract, one year more than other teams.

Holiday averaged 15.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 67 games last season.

Re-signing Holiday “is our priority. Make no mistake about it,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said after last season ended.

Holiday is coming off just his first healthy season with the club after missing most of his first two and parts of his third. However, he took leave last fall when his wife, former U.S. Soccer star Lauren Holiday, was diagnosed with a brain tumor while pregnant.

Holiday has avoided questions about his plans for free agency, but the Pelicans made it clear they want him back and hope the support they provided while he was on leave.

If New Orleans can retain him, Holiday will help drive an offense featuring the All-Star front-court tandem of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins joined New Orleans in a trade just after last season’s All-Star game, but was playing in a new system with a sore Achilles and the club was unable to mount a successful playoff push.

However, Gentry has expressed hope that if Holiday can be retained and have an entire training camp of work with Davis and Cousins, the trio can be far more formidable next season and put New Orleans in position to contend for a first playoff berth since 2015.

 