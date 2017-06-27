Kid scores dribbles through Victor Oladipo’s legs to score on Thunder guard (video)

Tired of those videos where NBA players effortlessly swat kids’ shots?
Victor Oladipo and this kid help provide an alternative:
Pending free agents almost always express loyalty to their current team, whether or not they actually plan to re-sign.
That’s what makes Danilo Gallinari‘s comments stand out.
Gallinari, via Premium Sport, as translated by E. Carchia of Sportando:
“Nuggets are not my first choice but they are exactly at the same level of the other teams. Denver’s advantage is that they can offer me a five-year contract while other franchises can offer me a four-year deal. Nuggets are at the same level of the others” Gallinari said.
One way to look at this: If a player stating a desire to return to his team – even if he plans to leave – is the baseline, Gallinari is definitely gone from Denver.
Another: Gallinari is being exceedingly honest, and we should just take his comments at face value.
Giannis Antetokounmpo made the All-Defensive second team at forward with 35 voting points.
Paul Millsap missed the All-Defensive second team at forward with… 35 voting points
The difference? Antetokounmpo had more first-team votes (seven to zero), and that was the tiebreaker. But not long ago, both would have made it.
The league changed its policy a few years ago to break ties rather than put both players on the All-Defensive team, league spokesman Tim Frank said.
In 2005, Dwyane Wade and Jason Kidd tied for fourth among guards with 16 voting points each. Even though Wade had more first-team votes than Kidd (six to four), both made the All-Defensive second team.
In 2013 (Tyson Chandler and Joakim Noah) and 2006 (Kobe Bryant and Jason Kidd), two players tied for the first team. So, the league awarded six first-team spots and still put five more players on the second team.
I was definitely against that. A six-man first team should have meant a four-man second team – four guards, four forwards and two centers still honored.
But with a tie for the second team, I could go either way. Having a clear policy in place – and it seems there was – is most important.
It’s just a bad break for Millsap, who, in my estimation, deserved to make an All-Defensive team based on his production.
The NBA, finally, announced its award winners last night – Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, Executive of the Year, Teammate of the Year and Sportsmanship Award.
How individual media voters will be released later today, but for now, here are the completing voting results for each award:
Most Valuable Player (first-second-third-fourth-fifth-total points)
Russell Westbrook (OKC) 69-19-13-0-0-888
James Harden (HOU) 22-69-10-0-0-753
Kawhi Leonard (SAS) 9-9-52-28-3-500
LeBron James (CLE) 1-4-19-63-11-333
Isaiah Thomas (BOS) 0-0-4-8-37-81
Stephen Curry (GSW) 0-0-3-1-34-52
John Wall (WAS) 0-0-0-1-4-7
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 0-0-0-0-7-7
Anthony Davis (NOP) 0-0-0-0-2-2
Kevin Durant (GSW) 0-0-0-0-2-2
DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 0-0-0-0-1-1
Defensive Player of the Year (first-second-third-total points)
Draymond Green (GSW) 73-22-3-434
Rudy Gobert (UTA) 16-53-30-269
Kawhi Leonard (SAS) 11-23-58-182
Robert Covington (PHI) 0-1-1-4
LeBron James (CLE) 1-1-0-3
Hassan Whiteside (MIA) 2-0-3-3
Andre Roberson (OKC) 3-0-3-3
Patrick Beverley (HOU) 4-0-1-1
LaMarcus Aldridge (SAS) 5-0-1-1
Rookie of the Year (first-second-third-total points)
Malcolm Brogdon (MIL) 64-30-4-414
Dario Saric (PHI) 13-59-24-266
Joel Embiid (PHI) 23-9-35-177
Buddy Hield (SAC) 0-1-18-21
Jamal Murray (DEN) 0-1-5-8
Willy Hernangomez (NYK) 0-0-8-8
Marquese Chriss (PHO) 0-0-3-3
Rodney McGruder (MIA) 0-0-1-1
Jaylen Brown (BOS) 0-0-1-1
Yogi Ferrell (DAL) 0-0-1-1
Most Improved Player (first-second-third-total points)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 80-8-4-428
Nikola Jokic (DEN) 14-26-13-161
Rudy Gobert (UTA) 1-30-18-113
Otto Porter Jr. (WAS) 1-10-8-43
Isaiah Thomas (BOS) 0-7-14-35
James Johnson (MIA) 1-6-11-34
Bradley Beal (WAS) 1-3-5-19
Devin Booker (PHO) 1-3-4-18
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ATL) 0-3-5-14
Mike Conley (MEM) 1-0-0-5
Dion Waiters (MIA) 0-1-1-4
Kristaps Porzingis (NYK) 0-1-0-3
Dennis Schroder (ATL) 0-1-0-3
Jusuf Nurkic (POR) 0-1-0-3
Gordon Hayward (UTA) 0-0-3-3
Seth Curry (DAL) 0-0-2-2
Harrison Barnes (DAL) 0-0-2-2
Myles Turner (IND) 0-0-2-2
Gary Harris (DEN) 0-0-2-2
Hassan Whiteside (MIA) 0-0-1-1
Joe Ingles (UTA) 0-0-1-1
John Wall (WAS) 0-0-1-1
Clint Capela (HOU) 0-0-1-1
Avery Bradley (BOS) 0-0-1-1
DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 0-0-1-1
Sixth Man of the Year (first-second-third-total points)
Eric Gordon (HOU) 46-40-8-358
Andre Iguodala (GSW) 43-34-9-326
Lou Williams (HOU) 5-10-15-70
Zach Randolph (MEM) 2-6-18-46
James Johnson (MIA) 1-3-11-25
Greg Monroe (MIL) 1-1-13-21
Jamal Crawford (LAC) 1-3-6-20
Enes Kanter (OKC) 1-1-6-14
Patty Mills (SAS) 0-1-11-14
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ATL) 0-1-0-3
Vince Carter (MEM) 0-0-1-1
Tyler Johnson (MIA) 0-0-1-1
Malcolm Brogdon (MIL) 0-0-1-1
Coach of the Year (first-second-third-total points)
Mike D’Antoni (HOU) 68-17-9-400
Erik Spoelstra (MIA) 9-28-24-153
Gregg Popovich (SAS) 8-19-18-115
Brad Stevens (BOS) 7-16-13-96
Scott Brooks (WAS) 5-7-17-63
Quin Snyder (UTA) 1-8-8-37
Steve Kerr (GSW) 1-1-6-14
Jason Kidd (MIL) 1-2-2-13
Dwane Casey (TOR) 0-1-2-5
David Fizdale (MEM) 0-1-1-4
Executive of the Year (first-second-third-total points)
Bob Myers (GSW) 9-4-2-59
Daryl Morey (HOU) 7-6-4-57
Dennis Lindsey (UTA) 6-5-4-49
Danny Ainge (BOS) 4-1-6-29
Ernie Grunfeld (WAS) 1-3-1-15
R.C. Buford (SAS) 0-3-1-10
John Hammond (MIL) 1-1-1-9
David Griffin (CLE) 1-1-0-8
Sam Presti (OKC) 0-1-5-8
Tim Connelly (DEN) 0-2-0-6
Gar Forman (CHI) 1-0-0-5
Neil Olshey (POR) 0-1-2-5
Jeff Bower (DET) 0-1-0-3
Dell Demps (NOP) 0-1-0-3
Masai Ujiri (TOR) 0-0-2-2
Sean Marks (BRK) 0-0-1-1
Pat Riley (MIA) 0-0-1-1
Teammate of the Year (first-second-third-fourth-fifth-total points)
Dirk Nowitzki (DAL) 41-51-31-35-30-1057
Tyson Chandler (PHO) 50-29-38-27-28-1002
Udonis Haslem (MIA) 27-41-37-25-33-850
Jason Terry (MIL) 33-19-45-42-23-837
Mike Miller (DEN) 36-29-28-31-31-827
Manu Ginobili (SAS) 16-39-35-42-22-756
Kyle Korver (CLE) 24-25-25-32-27-663
Kyle Lowry (TOR) 31-22-22-17-35-660
Boris Diaw (UTA) 21-22-28-27-45-630
Shaun Livingston (GSW) 19-23-18-20-18-519
Al Jefferson (IND) 24-15-15-22-19-505
C.J. Watson (ORL) 9-16-9-11-20-300
Sportsmanship Award (first-second-third-fourth-fifth-sixth-total points)
Kemba Walker (CHA) 88-63-78-46-31-20-2424
Kyrie Irving (CLE) 52-88-38-43-46-59-2042
Shaun Livingston (GSW) 70-43-54-48-38-73-1962
Anthony Davis (NOP) 28-57-68-53-89-32-1861
Andrew Wiggins (MIN) 32-47-49-87-62-48-1787
DeMarre Carroll (TOR) 56-28-39-49-60-94-1660
NEW YORK (AP) — D'Angelo Russell wasn’t only traded, he was insulted on the way out the door.
After the Los Angeles Lakers selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, team President Magic Johnson said Russell played well but stressed that he needed a leader as his point guard. Given that Johnson is one of the greatest ever to play the position, the sting might have really hurt Russell.
But his turbulent time in Los Angeles is over, so the only voices Russell are listening to are in Brooklyn.
“It’s good to be here. I can’t really control that, what they say,” Russell said Monday. “I’m gone. It’s the past. I’m here now. It’s irrelevant, honestly.”
The Nets introduced Russell and center Timofey Mozgov in a news conference at their training facility, having acquired the pair in the deal last week that sent center Brook Lopez and a draft pick to Los Angeles.
Russell is just 21 and himself was the No. 2 pick just two years ago, the kind of player who isn’t usually available via trade. But the Lakers needed to make room for Ball, and the Nets are in desperate need of talent after finishing with the worst record in the NBA.
“Looking at what the Lakers were dealing with, we’re always in that talent-acquisition mode here,” general manager Sean Marks said. “We will be for a while, but adding a player – specifically D’Angelo being 21 – we could’ve easily drafted somebody who was a year older than D’Angelo.”
Russell averaged 15.6 points last season, an improvement over his rocky rookie season. Fitting in under coach Byron Scott in Kobe Bryant’s final season was a difficult transition, and Russell made it harder on himself when his video of a private conversation with teammate Nick Young ended up on social media.
Even though Russell played better under Luke Walton, the fallout from the video may have already damaged his ability to become the leader Johnson was seeking. Marks didn’t dwell on the past, believing Russell will find a more stable situation under second-year coach Kenny Atkinson.
“I think everybody’s going to question what happened in the past with the whole Nick Young so forth,” Marks said. “But as I said before, I’m not really concerned about that, because I think if any one of us looked in our little dark secret of closets there would be things that we would be embarrassed about and wish we could take back. So again, I’m going to bet on this group, from Kenny, the coaching staff, they’ve done a terrific, terrific job of developing these guys.”
Lopez was the Nets’ career scoring leader, but Atkinson believes the Nets will get strong play from Mozgov, remembering how hard the Russian worked when Atkinson was on Mike D’Antoni’s staff with the Knicks. Mozgov didn’t play late last season as the Lakers went with their youth, but he is a strong rim protector who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
But the key to the deal will be Russell, who joins Jeremy Lin as the point guards on the Nets’ roster. His transition from Ohio State to Los Angeles was rough. Perhaps going coast to coast will be a smoother start.
“A lot of guys have it easier. A lot may have it harder,” Russell said. “My situation was different. It was what it was. It’s the past. I’m here and looking forward to it.”