Complete NBA award voting results

The NBA, finally, announced its award winners last night – Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, Executive of the Year, Teammate of the Year and Sportsmanship Award.
How individual media voters will be released later today, but for now, here are the completing voting results for each award:
Most Valuable Player (first-second-third-fourth-fifth-total points)
Russell Westbrook (OKC) 69-19-13-0-0-888
James Harden (HOU) 22-69-10-0-0-753
Kawhi Leonard (SAS) 9-9-52-28-3-500
LeBron James (CLE) 1-4-19-63-11-333
Isaiah Thomas (BOS) 0-0-4-8-37-81
Stephen Curry (GSW) 0-0-3-1-34-52
John Wall (WAS) 0-0-0-1-4-7
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 0-0-0-0-7-7
Anthony Davis (NOP) 0-0-0-0-2-2
Kevin Durant (GSW) 0-0-0-0-2-2
DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 0-0-0-0-1-1
Defensive Player of the Year (first-second-third-total points)
Draymond Green (GSW) 73-22-3-434
Rudy Gobert (UTA) 16-53-30-269
Kawhi Leonard (SAS) 11-23-58-182
Robert Covington (PHI) 0-1-1-4
LeBron James (CLE) 1-1-0-3
Hassan Whiteside (MIA) 2-0-3-3
Andre Roberson (OKC) 3-0-3-3
Patrick Beverley (HOU) 4-0-1-1
LaMarcus Aldridge (SAS) 5-0-1-1
Rookie of the Year (first-second-third-total points)
Malcolm Brogdon (MIL) 64-30-4-414
Dario Saric (PHI) 13-59-24-266
Joel Embiid (PHI) 23-9-35-177
Buddy Hield (SAC) 0-1-18-21
Jamal Murray (DEN) 0-1-5-8
Willy Hernangomez (NYK) 0-0-8-8
Marquese Chriss (PHO) 0-0-3-3
Rodney McGruder (MIA) 0-0-1-1
Jaylen Brown (BOS) 0-0-1-1
Yogi Ferrell (DAL) 0-0-1-1
Most Improved Player (first-second-third-total points)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 80-8-4-428
Nikola Jokic (DEN) 14-26-13-161
Rudy Gobert (UTA) 1-30-18-113
Otto Porter Jr. (WAS) 1-10-8-43
Isaiah Thomas (BOS) 0-7-14-35
James Johnson (MIA) 1-6-11-34
Bradley Beal (WAS) 1-3-5-19
Devin Booker (PHO) 1-3-4-18
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ATL) 0-3-5-14
Mike Conley (MEM) 1-0-0-5
Dion Waiters (MIA) 0-1-1-4
Kristaps Porzingis (NYK) 0-1-0-3
Dennis Schroder (ATL) 0-1-0-3
Jusuf Nurkic (POR) 0-1-0-3
Gordon Hayward (UTA) 0-0-3-3
Seth Curry (DAL) 0-0-2-2
Harrison Barnes (DAL) 0-0-2-2
Myles Turner (IND) 0-0-2-2
Gary Harris (DEN) 0-0-2-2
Hassan Whiteside (MIA) 0-0-1-1
Joe Ingles (UTA) 0-0-1-1
John Wall (WAS) 0-0-1-1
Clint Capela (HOU) 0-0-1-1
Avery Bradley (BOS) 0-0-1-1
DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 0-0-1-1
Sixth Man of the Year (first-second-third-total points)
Eric Gordon (HOU) 46-40-8-358
Andre Iguodala (GSW) 43-34-9-326
Lou Williams (HOU) 5-10-15-70
Zach Randolph (MEM) 2-6-18-46
James Johnson (MIA) 1-3-11-25
Greg Monroe (MIL) 1-1-13-21
Jamal Crawford (LAC) 1-3-6-20
Enes Kanter (OKC) 1-1-6-14
Patty Mills (SAS) 0-1-11-14
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ATL) 0-1-0-3
Vince Carter (MEM) 0-0-1-1
Tyler Johnson (MIA) 0-0-1-1
Malcolm Brogdon (MIL) 0-0-1-1
Coach of the Year (first-second-third-total points)
Mike D’Antoni (HOU) 68-17-9-400
Erik Spoelstra (MIA) 9-28-24-153
Gregg Popovich (SAS) 8-19-18-115
Brad Stevens (BOS) 7-16-13-96
Scott Brooks (WAS) 5-7-17-63
Quin Snyder (UTA) 1-8-8-37
Steve Kerr (GSW) 1-1-6-14
Jason Kidd (MIL) 1-2-2-13
Dwane Casey (TOR) 0-1-2-5
David Fizdale (MEM) 0-1-1-4
Executive of the Year (first-second-third-total points)
Bob Myers (GSW) 9-4-2-59
Daryl Morey (HOU) 7-6-4-57
Dennis Lindsey (UTA) 6-5-4-49
Danny Ainge (BOS) 4-1-6-29
Ernie Grunfeld (WAS) 1-3-1-15
R.C. Buford (SAS) 0-3-1-10
John Hammond (MIL) 1-1-1-9
David Griffin (CLE) 1-1-0-8
Sam Presti (OKC) 0-1-5-8
Tim Connelly (DEN) 0-2-0-6
Gar Forman (CHI) 1-0-0-5
Neil Olshey (POR) 0-1-2-5
Jeff Bower (DET) 0-1-0-3
Dell Demps (NOP) 0-1-0-3
Masai Ujiri (TOR) 0-0-2-2
Sean Marks (BRK) 0-0-1-1
Pat Riley (MIA) 0-0-1-1
Teammate of the Year (first-second-third-fourth-fifth-total points)
Dirk Nowitzki (DAL) 41-51-31-35-30-1057
Tyson Chandler (PHO) 50-29-38-27-28-1002
Udonis Haslem (MIA) 27-41-37-25-33-850
Jason Terry (MIL) 33-19-45-42-23-837
Mike Miller (DEN) 36-29-28-31-31-827
Manu Ginobili (SAS) 16-39-35-42-22-756
Kyle Korver (CLE) 24-25-25-32-27-663
Kyle Lowry (TOR) 31-22-22-17-35-660
Boris Diaw (UTA) 21-22-28-27-45-630
Shaun Livingston (GSW) 19-23-18-20-18-519
Al Jefferson (IND) 24-15-15-22-19-505
C.J. Watson (ORL) 9-16-9-11-20-300
Sportsmanship Award (first-second-third-fourth-fifth-sixth-total points)
Kemba Walker (CHA) 88-63-78-46-31-20-2424
Kyrie Irving (CLE) 52-88-38-43-46-59-2042
Shaun Livingston (GSW) 70-43-54-48-38-73-1962
Anthony Davis (NOP) 28-57-68-53-89-32-1861
Andrew Wiggins (MIN) 32-47-49-87-62-48-1787
DeMarre Carroll (TOR) 56-28-39-49-60-94-1660