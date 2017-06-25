Report: Mavericks will decline $25 million option for Dirk Nowitzki, sign him to new deal

Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki had a huge $25 million team option on his contract for the upcoming 2017-18 NBA season. It now appears that the team will not exercise that option, and will instead try to re-sign their star player for an additional few years.

Given the context of the Mavericks roster, it makes sense that the team would want to allocate its resources as the NBA salary cap goes even further up the scale. Nowitzki’s salary would have remained a huge chunk of change as the Mavericks yet again try to go after free agents this summer.

While a restructuring of his contract to, say, half the amount it would have been originally would not give Dallas room for a max-level free agent, it could at least give them the capacity to go after mid-level exception type of players.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear what kind of contract the Mavericks will try to sign Nowitzki to. Reports at this point say that a two-year deal for Nowitzki Is one of the options are being considered.

The question now will be what kind of deal will Mark Cuban offer his favorite player, And how low Nowitzki Is willing to go.

Via ESPN:

League sources say Dallas has informed Dirk Nowitzki that it will decline his $25 million option for next season to sign him to a new deal. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

League sources say that a new two-year deal for Nowitzki is among the options being strongly considered. Full story goes online momentarily — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

If Dirk re-signs with Dallas, he will join Kobe Bryant as the only players to play 20 seasons with one franchise in NBA history. https://t.co/dcfMsliemD — ESPNDallas (@ESPNDallas) June 25, 2017

Nowitzki’s advanced statistics were down from prior seasons, particularly affecting his offensive efficiency thanks to dips in both field goal percentage and free-throw rate. He also only played and 54 games last year, a real concern as the Dallas roster looks to be carried by a player going into his age 39 season.