Spurs reportedly open to trading Danny Green, which could be final straw for getting Chris Paul

By Dan FeldmanJun 21, 2017, 6:07 PM EDT

After getting Pau Gasol to opt out, San Antonio still faced a challenge in clearing cap space for Chris Paul. Even they trimmed their roster to just Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green and Tony Parker, the Spurs would still have to dump one of those players.

Which would it be?

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News:

Green would be a helpful cog on a Spurs team trying to win a title behind Paul, Leonard and Aldridge. Green is a very good defender, and those stars would generate plenty of open 3-pointers for him. He’s nearly an ideal role play.

Parker is the clear player to drop in a Machiavellian sense. He’s injured and, even if he gets healthy, he’d face a reduced role behind Paul.

But Parker is a Spurs legend, and there’s a loyalty to him.

It depends what Green would fetch in a trade and how much it’d cost to unload Parker. We might not get an idea on either unless Paul actually decides to bolt the Clippers for San Antonio.

But it seems the Spurs are valuing sentimentality over maximizing their title odds if they get Paul.

Report: Kawhi Leonard still has his braids

By Dan FeldmanJun 21, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT

The Spurs are on the move, convincing Pau Gasol to opt out and reportedly expressing a willingness to trade Danny Green in an apparent pursuit of Chris Paul.

One thing not going anywhere: Contrary to photographic evidence, Kawhi Leonard‘s braids.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News:

San Antonio might look quite different next season, but least Leonard’s hair won’t.

Ice Cube: Chauncey Billups took job with Cavaliers

By Dan FeldmanJun 21, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

Chauncey Billups was scheduled to play in Ice Cube’s new 3-on-3 basketball league.

But Billups appears to be in the center of the Cavalier’s search for someone to run their front office.

Is Billups to Cleveland a done deal?

Ice Cube, via TMZ:

Chauncey took that job

Did Cube just break news? Perhaps.

It’s also possible he’s just aware Billups is a leading candidate and didn’t choose his words carefully. From Ice Cube’s perspective, the BIG3 must look for a replacement player. Whether the Cavs officially offered Billups a job and he accepted it might not be of the most consequence to Ice Cube, who could know it’s headed in that direction.

But we all think it’s trending that way. Do you believe it’s done? Depends how much you trust Cube.

Report: Rockets extend GM Daryl Morey’s contract four more years

By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

Note to Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Cavaliers: This is what you do with a successful GM.

Last season the Houston Rockets made a huge leap forward and it all started with shrewd moves by Daryl Morey: He jettisoned Dwight Howard, brought in Mike D’Antoni and told him to coach the system he is known for, James Harden was moved to point guard, and he went out and got shooters to go around the Beard such as Ryan Anderson and Eric Gordon, who had fantastic seasons. It worked with the Rockets having the third best record in the NBA last season.

Rockets ownership decided to lock GM Morey up as he started to head into the last year of his deal, reports Marc Berman of Fox Sports 26 in Houston (and since confirmed by others).

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey signed a four-year contact extension according to NBA sources. Morey had one year left on his contract.

He is now tied to the organization through the 2021-2022 season.

Morey is not resting on what worked last year, he reportedly is aggressively looking to make trades at the deadline to clear up cap space so he can chase Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap or Kyle Lowry — another star.

Morey is the poster child for the anti-analytics holdout fans of the NBA. He’s an early adaptor and front and center promoting the ideas, but at this point bashing him is all but yelling “get off my lawn.” For one, every team uses advanced stats/analytics to varying degrees, and the heavy users include San Antonio, Golden State, and Miami — a lot of rings right there. More importantly, what do the numbers tell Morey? Get multiple

More importantly, what do the numbers tell Morey? Get multiple star players, surround them with other good players. How you get there may be different, but the end result is the same. But if it makes you feel good to be a bitter person, go at it in the comments.

 

Hornets’ coach Steve Clifford: Dwight Howard can return to All-Star level

Associated PressJun 21, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte coach Steve Clifford is confident he can help newly acquired Hornets center Dwight Howard become a dominant force and an NBA All-Star again.

Clifford is familiar with Howard, having coached him for six seasons as an assistant in Orlando and Los Angeles.

“I know what he has to do to play well,” Clifford said Wednesday. “He understands that I know him. I know his game. Being around him in different settings I have a feel for what he likes to do… There is no reason he can’t get back to playing at a really high level.”

General manager Rich Cho said Clifford’s familiarity with Howard is a major reason the Hornets pulled the trigger on a trade that sent guard Marco Belinelli, center Miles Plumlee and the No. 41 overall pick in the NBA draft to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Howard and the No. 31 overall pick. It meant taking on Howard’s contract, which will pay him $47 million over the next two seasons.

Now the question becomes if Howard can bounce back from two tumultuous seasons in Atlanta and Houston, and also fit in in Charlotte.

Howard was an NBA All-Star eight straight seasons from 2007-14. But Howard didn’t play in the fourth quarter two of Atlanta’s first-round playoff games last season, something that irked the 13-year NBA veteran. Atlanta dealt Howard to Charlotte just one year into a three-year, $74 million contract.

While Clifford acknowledges that the 31-year-old Howard isn’t as athletic as he once was, he said the 6-foot-11, 265-pound center will bring defensive toughness and physicality – something the Hornets woefully lacked last season while finishing 36-46.

Howard is the NBA’s leading active leader in shots blocked and rebounds.

He’s also a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and has been selected to the NBA All-Defensive team five times.

“For three years when people looked on the schedule and saw we’re playing Charlotte on Wednesday it was like, `Oh man that’s not going to be easy,”‘ Clifford said. “But last year, in the last 25 games, it was easier. And we’re not going to win that way. Dwight can go a long way toward changing that back to the way it was.”

Howard was not present at the news conference Wednesday at the Hornets arena and has not commented on the trade.

However, Howard spoke with team owner Michael Jordan on Tuesday night and indicated that he was “pumped up” about joining the Hornets, Cho said.

Howard wasted little time Tuesday night changing his photo on his Twitter page to the Hornets logo.

Clifford doesn’t buy into the notion that Howard is a locker room cancer who can be a disruption to his teammates. Having coached him for six seasons, Clifford said he thinks Howard will be welcomed in Charlotte and fit in nicely.

“Listen, this is an easy guy to like,” Clifford said. “This isn’t some guy who is hard to deal with. He’s bright, he’s fun-loving and has a great sense of humor and great wit. … I think he will fit in very well.”

Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004, has averaged 17.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2 blocks in 954 career games played. Howard’s 58.5 shooting percentage ranks fourth all-time in NBA history and he is coming off a season in which he made a career-high 63.3 percent of his shots.

Howard has appeared in 95 postseason games, averaging 18.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

 