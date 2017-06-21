Report: Wizards trade No. 52 pick to Pelicans for Tim Frazier

The Wizards got outscored by 4.4 points per 100 possessions last season – 9.3 in the playoffs – when John Wall sat.

Washington might have found a solution to its woes at backup point guard for a cheap price.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:

Source: New Orleans Pelicans guard Tim Frazier has been traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for the No. 52 pick. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 22, 2017

Tim Frazier is a competent point guard who can penetrate and pass. Though just 6-foot-1, he competes defensively and on the glass – a nice bonus.

He’s due $2 million next season in the final year of his contract, which is cheap for the 26-year-old’s production. But the Wizards are in danger of entering luxury-tax territory by re-signing Otto Porter. They likely would have made a salary-clearing move anyway, but Frazier adds a tighter squeeze.

Still, this is a clear sign to Wall, who’s mulling a designated-veteran-player contract extension and called Washington’s bench the team’s “downfall.” The Wizards are committed to building a better supporting cast around him.

It’s a curious move for the Pelicans, whose priority should be re-signing point guard Jrue Holiday.

If they re-sign Holiday, they won’t have any cap room, anyway. So ,clearing Frazier’s salary accomplishes little. Even if they plan to use the mid-level exception on another point guard, Frazier would have been a good third point guard (and is paid like one).

If they don’t re-sign Holiday, I’d want Frazier on the roster as a floor for the starting point guard. New Orleans would have modest cap space without Holiday to pursue an outside replacement, and shedding Frazier could make the difference. But the Pelicans could have always traded Frazier if that situation arose. The No. 52 pick wouldn’t sway me to preemptively move him.