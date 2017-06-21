Report: Nick Young opts out of Lakers contract

Nick Young outlasted D'Angelo Russell with the Lakers.
By only one day, though.
After Russell was traded to the Nets, Young – the other character in the video scandal – is opting out.
Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:
Young was in line to earn $5,668,667 next season if he opted in.
He’ll likely get more on his next contract. Young is coming off a resurgent/career year, where he shot 40% on 3-pointers and actually tried defensively.
But he still has a reputation for not being serious enough to contribute to a winning culture. One focused year on a bad team won’t erase that. Young is also 32, an age where decline becomes a serious concern. Simply, teams might not trust Young to duplicate his last season. It’s far from guaranteed he recoups his option-year salary.
By opting out, Young also risks leaving Los Angeles, a place he seemed to enjoy playing. Maybe that experience had run its course for him. If not, remember, new Lakers president Magic Johnson never chose him. Maybe Johnson appreciates Young and wants to re-sign him, but that’d be coincidence. Young’s incumbent status with the team isn’t an indicator.
The Wizards got outscored by 4.4 points per 100 possessions last season – 9.3 in the playoffs – when John Wall sat.
Washington might have found a solution to its woes at backup point guard for a cheap price.
Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:
Tim Frazier is a competent point guard who can penetrate and pass. Though just 6-foot-1, he competes defensively and on the glass – a nice bonus.
He’s due $2 million next season in the final year of his contract, which is cheap for the 26-year-old’s production. But the Wizards are in danger of entering luxury-tax territory by re-signing Otto Porter. They likely would have made a salary-clearing move anyway, but Frazier adds a tighter squeeze.
Still, this is a clear sign to Wall, who’s mulling a designated-veteran-player contract extension and called Washington’s bench the team’s “downfall.” The Wizards are committed to building a better supporting cast around him.
It’s a curious move for the Pelicans, whose priority should be re-signing point guard Jrue Holiday.
If they re-sign Holiday, they won’t have any cap room, anyway. So ,clearing Frazier’s salary accomplishes little. Even if they plan to use the mid-level exception on another point guard, Frazier would have been a good third point guard (and is paid like one).
If they don’t re-sign Holiday, I’d want Frazier on the roster as a floor for the starting point guard. New Orleans would have modest cap space without Holiday to pursue an outside replacement, and shedding Frazier could make the difference. But the Pelicans could have always traded Frazier if that situation arose. The No. 52 pick wouldn’t sway me to preemptively move him.
Langston Galloway parlayed the strong start to his NBA career with the Knicks into a contract, quite lucrative for someone who went undrafted just two years prior, with his hometown Pelicans.
But he was a throw-in in the DeMarcus Cousins trade and finished the year toiling for the Kings.
Now, rather than lock into a $5,434,000 salary for next season, he’s hitting the open market.
Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:
The Kings can make Galloway a restricted free agent by extending him a $6.5 million qualifying offer. They might rather just let him become unrestricted and open additional cap space.
I wonder whether he banked on the qualifying offer as his salary floor. Perhaps, like many before him, he just wants to escape “basketball hell,” even at a financial cost.
Galloway is a 3-and-D combo guard who can play either backcourt position on both ends of the floor. He’s better at shooting guard offensively and point guard defensively, so it’s a tricky fit to maximize him. But plenty of teams could use him one way or another.
At 25, Galloway is in his prime earning years. It seems someone should value him as a rotation player.
The Spurs are on the move, convincing Pau Gasol to opt out and reportedly expressing a willingness to trade Danny Green in an apparent pursuit of Chris Paul.
One thing not going anywhere: Contrary to photographic evidence, Kawhi Leonard‘s braids.
Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News:
San Antonio might look quite different next season, but least Leonard’s hair won’t.
After getting Pau Gasol to opt out, San Antonio still faced a challenge in clearing cap space for Chris Paul. Even they trimmed their roster to just Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green and Tony Parker, the Spurs would still have to dump one of those players.
Which would it be?
Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News:
Green would be a helpful cog on a Spurs team trying to win a title behind Paul, Leonard and Aldridge. Green is a very good defender, and those stars would generate plenty of open 3-pointers for him. He’s nearly an ideal role play.
Parker is the clear player to drop in a Machiavellian sense. He’s injured and, even if he gets healthy, he’d face a reduced role behind Paul.
But Parker is a Spurs legend, and there’s a loyalty to him.
It depends what Green would fetch in a trade and how much it’d cost to unload Parker. We might not get an idea on either unless Paul actually decides to bolt the Clippers for San Antonio.
But it seems the Spurs are valuing sentimentality over maximizing their title odds if they get Paul.