Report: Langston Galloway opting out of Kings contract

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Langston Galloway parlayed the strong start to his NBA career with the Knicks into a contract, quite lucrative for someone who went undrafted just two years prior, with his hometown Pelicans.

But he was a throw-in in the DeMarcus Cousins trade and finished the year toiling for the Kings.

Now, rather than lock into a $5,434,000 salary for next season, he’s hitting the open market.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:

Kings guard Langston Galloway will decline his player option and become a restricted free agent, league sources told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 21, 2017

The Kings can make Galloway a restricted free agent by extending him a $6.5 million qualifying offer. They might rather just let him become unrestricted and open additional cap space.

I wonder whether he banked on the qualifying offer as his salary floor. Perhaps, like many before him, he just wants to escape “basketball hell,” even at a financial cost.

Galloway is a 3-and-D combo guard who can play either backcourt position on both ends of the floor. He’s better at shooting guard offensively and point guard defensively, so it’s a tricky fit to maximize him. But plenty of teams could use him one way or another.

At 25, Galloway is in his prime earning years. It seems someone should value him as a rotation player.