Orlando Magic to wear Disney ad on jerseys next season

There will be massive international conglomerates like GE. There will be ticket sellers such as Stub Hub. There will be almond growers. There will even be a charity logo.
A number of NBA teams will have an ad on its jerseys next season, and some seem to fit better than others. Maybe the best fit is the latest announcement: Disney on the Orlando Magic jerseys.
“With Orlando as our hometown, magic has always been a key strand of our DNA,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins in a statement. “This expanded agreement with Disney brings our story full circle and represents the coming together of two dynamic organizations that have become synonymous with Orlando.”
“At Walt Disney World Resort, we naturally believe in all things magic and are happy to support our hometown team,” said George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort in the same statement. “This long-term relationship symbolizes our shared focus of solidifying Orlando as a world class city for sports.”
Ads on NBA jerseys are new next season and will be fairly unobtrusive — did you notice the KIA ad on the All-Star jerseys last year? — and will be a small logo on the left shoulder. These Disney patches also will be on the jerseys sold to the general public through the team store, the Magic announced.
So far eight NBA teams have announced jersey sponsorship deal. Expect that to ramp up as the season nears (do you expect the owners to surrender that extra revenue?).
Greg Monroe is good at what he does. He’s an efficient scorer around the basket, he can get the ball back on a pick-and-roll and finish, and he’s a willing passer. But the game is moving away from his style of play, he’s not a guy who can space the floor with his jumper, nor is he athletic shot-blocking rim protector.
Looking at that and the market, Monroe has decided to opt into the final year of his contract with the Bucks and take the $17.9 million, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
This seems the smart move by Monroe, he’s not going to land a deal near that on the open market, and his value at age 28 next summer will likely be similar to this year. He will grab the last bit out of this deal then go get what he can next year.
Monroe will be the second-highest paid player on the roster (behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose new contract kicks in). New Bucks GM Jon Horst has a challenge improving this roster because they are already pushing the luxury tax.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived center Nikola Pekovic, whose troublesome right foot limited a once-promising career to 271 games with the team over seven seasons.
The move was made Tuesday, with one season remaining on the five-year, $60 million contract Pekovic signed after a breakout 2012-13 season. The 31-year-old Pekovic last appeared in a game for the Wolves on Jan. 31, 2016.
Drafted in the second round in 2008, the 6-foot-11, 307-pound native of Montenegro made his NBA debut on Oct. 27, 2010. But just 10 games in, he sprained his left foot. Pekovic went on to miss an average of 21 games over his first four seasons to injuries, mostly on his right foot. He had Achilles tendon surgery in April 2015 and played in only 12 games the following year.
The Golden State Warriors drafted most of their top players. Stephen Curry was No. 7 in 2009. Klay Thompson was No. 11 in 2011. Draymond Green was No. 35 in 2012. Save for Kevin Durant, they are the epitome of built and not bought. They were unfair when they won 73 games a season ago without Durant’s help.
But with Durant?
The complaint of some NBA fans has shifted from unfair advantage to exploitation.
Not everyone agrees with this complaint. I certainly don’t, at least not from a procedural standpoint. Sure, watching the Warriors mow down the NBA for the next few years doesn’t give a sense of hope, but the way they came about their riches was relatively by the book.
Even some NBA players, like Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum agrees. Speaking with Alex Kennedy on a podcast recently, McCollum spoke to whether he thought the Warriors were bad for the NBA.
Via Soundcloud:
No, no, that’s garbage. They’ve done things the right way. It’s not like they cheated. They drafted well, they developed players and then they bring in an outsider in KD, who was a free agent and had every right to sign with the team he wanted. If anything other teams need to get better, other teams need to figure out ways to execute trades, to execute the draft, develop players internally, and try to put something together.
McCollum, when asked whether he wanted to then go out and recruit stars like the Warriors did responded with a joking, “Paging Paul George.”
I’m with McCollum here, even if I do find watching the Warriors to be a bit tiresome at times. I’m definitely in the camp that Durant had every right to go to Golden State by the rules of the league, so he can’t be penalized for that. As far as him playing on that team, it’s a little wack. You should be able to separate the two.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are trying to make a superteam of their own and Paul George appears headed to the Los Angeles Lakers in one way or another. The NBA: where weird happens.
As if Tuesday couldn’t get crazy enough, with both Brook Lopez and Dwight Howard reportedly getting traded, the market for big men this offseason could get even more crowded.
According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Clippers have had exploratory talks with other teams as a means to gauge interest in center DeAndre Jordan.
Jordan, 28, has one more year left on his contract as well as a player option for 2018-19.
Via ESPN:
Sources say the Clippers, in an exploratory fashion, have spoken to a few teams regarding the nine-year veteran.
One of the teams contacted was the Phoenix Suns, sources relayed to ESPN. A proposal of Jordan in exchange for veteran center Tyson Chandler and the team’s No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA draft was discussed, sources said.
The Suns, however, are believed to have balked at the overture.
Should power forward Blake Griffin bolt during free agency next month, rival executives believe the Jordan relocation pursuit would only intensify.
It seems like moving Jordan would be a signal that either Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, or both would not be returning to L.A. this offseason.