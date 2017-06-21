John Wall felt slighted “only” making third team All-NBA

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

Six guards make the All-NBA Team each year.

There are more than six deserving candidates — Klay Thompson and Chris Paul didn’t make the final cut this year. It’s brutal to try to make the top six. As someone with a vote, and I think I can speak for others I know here, I sweat which six should make the cut. Personally, I poured over stats, went back and watched film, and talked to people around the league before casting my vote. Razor thin margins between top players having great seasons decide this in each voter’s mind.

John Wall made the cut. The Wizards’ point guard was All-NBA Third Team this season. But he told Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype on his podcast that he saw making third team as an insult.

I’m an all-around point guard. You want to know [what motivates me]? I made the All-NBA Third Team. I mean, a guy averaging 23 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals and that’s All-NBA Third Team? I know there are a lot of great players in this league, a lot of great guards, but [only making] the All-NBA Third Team was pretty shocking to me. I just use all of that as motivation and fuel.”

The challenge for Wall — and everyone who wants to make an NBA team — is that this is a numbers game.

Let’s look at who beat out Wall. Is anyone going to argue Russell Westbrook and James Harden for first team after last year? No. Nobody sane, anyway.

Second team was Isaiah Thomas and Stephen Curry. Most voters (93 out of 100) had Curry on their second team and with good reason — he remains the heart-and-soul of the best team in the NBA, plus he put up great numbers. Thomas had a monster year, led the Celtics to the No. 1 seed in the East, and Thomas has a great narrative that helps him. There were 19 voters who put Wall on the second team, 23 who did it for Thomas. You can make a case for Wall here, but Thomas has a compelling one as well. Wall and DeRozan rounded out the third team. (For the record, I had Wall on the third team, and also I had CP3 making the team over DeMar DeRozan.)

Players find motivation in all sorts of perceived insults. If being named one of the top 15 players in the world is an insult to Wall that fuels him, more power to him.

Report: Rockets to chase Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, other top free agents, will make moves to do so

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey — who just got his contract extended — has big and bold plans in Houston. With James Harden running Mike D’Antoni’s offense the Rockets made a leap up to the NBA’s second tier last season (despite a playoff thud). They have solid starters and a good bench, even if they just largely stand pat this summer.

Morey wants to move up to the top tier. The problem is, that will require more elite talent that fits the system, and the Rockets only have about $10 million in cap space. We told you that Patrick Beverley was available (he “only” makes $5.5 million next year), but it is much broader than that reports Marc Stein of ESPN.

Daryl Morey loves to go big game hunting in free agency, and those are some of the biggest names on the market. We can debate how well Kyle Lowry or Blake Griffin would fit in the D’Antoni system, but they would be a talent upgrade and could work. The challenge is money, every one of those are max contract guys.

Lou Williams will make $7 million next season, so even moving him and Beverley is not enough to land a Chris Paul or Paul Millsap. Moving Ryan Anderson ($19.6 million) or Eric Gordon ($12.9 million) helps much more, but also stings a little more after the seasons they had. It would take a big series of moves from the Rockets to make this happen.

Utah could be one trade partner, they have salary cap space.

Can Morey pull it off? After the way this off-season has started, I no longer question anything. It may not be likely, but it certainly is possible. And Morey is one guy I wouldn’t bet against.

Rumor: Grizzlies will offer only offer Tony Allen veteran minimum

3 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

Tony Allen is The Grindfather. There is no grit n’ grind without Allen’s lockdown perimeter defense. He is part of the Memphis Grizzlies’ culture, even as his skills have faded some (he’s still a quality defender).

However, if he wants to stay in Memphis, he’s going to have to take a pay cut. A serious pay cut.

Like maybe the league minimum, according to Ronald Tillery, the Grizzlies beat writer for the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Would Allen take that little?

“I don’t want to go nowhere,” Allen told NBC Sports back in February. “I want to be in Memphis. I don’t need a lot. But I need to be taken care of. But my heart is in Memphis.”

Not sure he will see the league minimum as “taken care of.”

The Grizzles are in a tough spot this offseason. With max contracts on the books for Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, they are almost capped out and about $30 million give-or-take from a luxury tax line ownership does not want to cross with this group. In that space, they need to re-sign restricted free agent JaMychal Green (and they should), pay Zach Randolph and Allen, and round out the roster. It’s not really much room, and Randolph and Allen are going to have to take pay cuts to keep this team together.

A change in eras is coming eventually to Memphis, and it feels like the first domino may fall this summer.

Report: Cavaliers players started telling Jimmy Butler to stay away from Cleveland

16 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT

First came the reports that LeBron James and other Cavaliers players were calling Jimmy Butler to recruit him, and he wanted to push his way to Chicago.

Then came the report Butler told the Cavaliers he wants to stay in Chicago.

What changed? Did Butler remember his love of deep dish pizzas and Millennium Park and have a change of heart?

No, more likely is that Cavaliers players actually called him up and said “you don’t want to come here right now,” reports Joe Crowly at the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to a Cleveland source close to the situation, several of the Cavaliers who had been prodding Butler to push for a trade from the Bulls the last five days were now warning him to stay away from a suddenly volatile situation.

That change? Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert decided to let go of GM David Griffin. It was a stupid move on multiple levels, primarily that Griffin had done an amazing job in the role, and that LeBron James trusted him and was not happy Griffin was cut loose.

As an aside: Gilbert just gave LeBron a legitimate reason to leave in 2018. LeBron can say Gilbert showed he was not serious about keeping a contender together, he was able to bring one title to Cleveland but Gilbert stands in the way of future ones, and it is time to move on so he can keep chasing greatness and the ghost of Jordan. Outside of Cleveland, fans would look at the incompetence and nod.

Cleveland doesn’t have a GM — and may be about to hire one with no front office experience — heading into a key offseason where they need to revamp their roster to better compete with the Warriors, or risk losing LeBron. Does Butler want to walk into that situation? No.

And it’s the Cavs who are telling him so.

Report: Hawks exploring sign-and-trade options for Paul Millsap

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2017, 11:57 AM EDT

This may be too little, too late.

A year after losing Al Horford for nothing, the Atlanta Hawks are on the verge of losing Paul Millsap the same way in free agency. Then GM Mike Budenholzer traded Kyle Korver and was moving toward a Millsap trade at the deadline when that rug was pulled out from under him by ownership. Now the Hawks have traded Dwight Howard and seem committed to the rebuild, but now they would like to get something back for Millsap after ownership killed plans to trade him at the deadline.

They are trying to find a sign-and-trade that works, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN on SportsCenter (hat tip SLAM).

There are three or four teams out there that are willing to give Millsap a max contract, and sources have told me that the Hawks have begun getting some feelers on sign-and-trades.

Teams like the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets are interested in Paul Millsap.

Under the rules of the CBA, Millsap cannot make more money with a sign and trade (the days of a team signing a guy to a five-year max in a sign-and-trade are gone, now that contract can only be for the four-year deal another team could offer as a free agent). Which means the only motivation for these other teams is to clear out some cap space needed to sign Millsap, or to get other value.

The Hawks don’t have much leverage here. If he wants to go to Denver and they work it to sign him outright, Atlanta has no leverage. However, if the Nuggets want to clear out space or move someone like Wilson Chandler, they can do it through a sign-and-trade. It’s more up to the Nuggets than the Hawks.

It’s something to watch as the Hawks try to salvage something from their two biggest stars leaving.