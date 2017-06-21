Greg Monroe opts into $17.9 million final year of contract in Milwaukee

Greg Monroe is good at what he does. He’s an efficient scorer around the basket, he can get the ball back on a pick-and-roll and finish, and he’s a willing passer. But the game is moving away from his style of play, he’s not a guy who can space the floor with his jumper, nor is he athletic shot-blocking rim protector.

Looking at that and the market, Monroe has decided to opt into the final year of his contract with the Bucks and take the $17.9 million, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe plans to opt-in on his 2017-18 deal for $17.88 million, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2017

This seems the smart move by Monroe, he’s not going to land a deal near that on the open market, and his value at age 28 next summer will likely be similar to this year. He will grab the last bit out of this deal then go get what he can next year.

Monroe will be the second-highest paid player on the roster (behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose new contract kicks in). New Bucks GM Jon Horst has a challenge improving this roster because they are already pushing the luxury tax.