USA Basketball

For some rookies, NBA draft isn’t the start of a pro career

Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 21, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Isaiah Hartenstein’s NBA odyssey will start at the draft.

His pro career started years ago.

Unlike Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum and most everyone else who will get their names called at Thursday’s NBA draft – the true start of their pro lives – Hartenstein already knows what playing for a living is like. His pro career started in Germany in 2015, and he helped Zalgiris grab the Lithuanian Basketball League title earlier this month.

And now the NBA awaits the 19-year-old.

“First of all, me playing professional already helps a lot,” Hartenstein said. “My body is fit for the league right now. I still have to work on it a lot, but there are skills I couldn’t show this year because of the system we played. I have a good shot, I’m very versatile on defense and offense. I think I can help teams out a lot.”

His story is not typical.

Born in Eugene, Oregon, where his father played college ball, Hartenstein and his family moved about a decade ago to Germany. They went because his father, Flo, was playing pro ball there. Colleges made their recruiting pitches as Hartenstein got older and taller – he’s now 7-foot-1 and about 225 pounds – but he opted to stay in Europe and start practicing and playing against pros when he was 15.

Skipping college was a risk.

It might now be paying off.

“He’s a 19-year-old kid with a unique background,” said Wasserman agent B.J. Armstrong, who represents Hartenstein. “His maturity level is well beyond 19 and I think he has an opportunity to be a very good player here. I commend him for choosing what he thought was the best way for him to develop, and he’s now willing to take the next step.”

There won’t be as much international flavor in this draft as there was a year ago, when a record 27 players from outside the U.S. were selected. But there’s been at least 10 international draft picks in each of the last 17 years, and that streak is likely to continue.

French point guard Frank Ntilikina – 6-foot-5 with a massive wingspan and who doesn’t even turn 19 until July – has been playing pro ball in Europe, like Hartenstein. Ntilikina is projected as a lottery pick, and has had the NBA on his radar for years.

“I work every day to be the best player I can be,” Ntilikina said. “And I hope that I’ve done enough to be a good player in the NBA.”

Jonah Bolden is another foreign player with an intriguing back story. The Australian-born forward played one season at UCLA, then left and has since been playing in pro leagues in Australia and Serbia. And guard Terrance Ferguson, born in Oklahoma, decided against college ball and spent this past season playing in an Australian league.

So Hartenstein’s isn’t the only non-traditional path to the draft. But he’s convinced the path he took was the right one.

“The learning experience being overseas, learning from older people, playing with professionals every day, being in the professional lifestyle on and off the court, you learn you have to mature fast,” Hartenstein said. “You’re not just representing yourself, you’re representing the organization. So you learn from the good experiences and bad experiences others have had, and I think that really helps me out.”

The NBA was part of Hartenstein’s daily routine while playing in Lithuania: practice in the morning, eat, watch NBA League Pass, practice again in the evening, eat again, watch more NBA League Pass. And when he wanted to talk about NBA life, a great resource was always nearby – his coach with Zalgiris was Sarunas Jasikevicius, who played for Indiana and Golden State.

Being 7-foot-1 with German ties – Hartenstein holds dual German and American citizenship – and a jump shot, the comparisons to Dirk Nowitzki are unavoidable. Even his father sees some parallels between their games.

For now, Hartenstein shrugs off comparisons.

He’s just ready to take on whatever challenge the NBA brings.

“Everyone will have their own opinion on how they see me,” Hartenstein said. “I’m my own player. At the end of the day, no one can be like Dirk. He’s done a lot for the game and I definitely appreciate what he’s done for the game in Germany and for European basketball. So comparisons are nice, but at the end of the day I’m my own player and have to show what I can do.”

 

Aron Baynes declining option with Pistons, will be free agent

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 21, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Detroit backup center Aron Baynes is declining his player option for next season and becoming a free agent.

Stan Van Gundy, the Pistons’ coach and team president, confirmed the move Tuesday. The 30-year-old Baynes averaged 4.9 points in 75 games last season and has been a capable backup to Detroit star Andre Drummond over the past two years. Baynes has had to play crucial minutes at times, when Drummond was limited late in games because of his poor foul shooting.

Detroit also has 7-foot-3 Boban Marjanovic, who can play a bigger role backing up Drummond if the Pistons lose Baynes. Marjanovic appeared in 35 games last season.

Another move we did not expect this summer: Kawhi Leonard got rid of his braids

5 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

I don’t know that I’d call it Kawhi Leonard‘ signature look, it’s just the only look we’ve ever seen him with: his braided hair. He’s had that look since we first saw him at San Diego State, then kept it all through his Spurs career.

Those days appear to be over.

A social media picture of Leonard sans braids was first posted to the Chinese social media network Weibo by Chinese basketball player Xuewen Cheng, and this week it has filtered through to the United States. Here’s a copy of the picture (hat tip Eric Freeman at Ball Don’t Lie).

Leonard will be confused how this is a story and will not discuss it. Gregg Popovich will make some clever quip. Then next season Leonard will go back to dominating and playing like an MVP. On a more important note, Leonard is said to be recovering well from the sprained ankle that ended his season in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals (robbing all of us of a more interesting series).

Still, this change is kind of shocking. According to Molly Podlesny of SB Nation, Leonard had this look in his eighth-grade ID card, so this is a big change. I’m the last person in the world that gets to comment on hairstyles, you can decide without comment from me what you think of the look.

It’s just another change is what has been a summer of change recently around the NBA.

Orlando Magic to wear Disney ad on jerseys next season

Photo courtesy Orlando Magic
1 Comment
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

There will be massive international conglomerates like GE. There will be ticket sellers such as Stub Hub. There will be almond growers. There will even be a charity logo.

A number of NBA teams will have an ad on its jerseys next season, and some seem to fit better than others. Maybe the best fit is the latest announcement: Disney on the Orlando Magic jerseys.

“With Orlando as our hometown, magic has always been a key strand of our DNA,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins in a statement. “This expanded agreement with Disney brings our story full circle and represents the coming together of two dynamic organizations that have become synonymous with Orlando.”

“At Walt Disney World Resort, we naturally believe in all things magic and are happy to support our hometown team,” said George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort in the same statement. “This long-term relationship symbolizes our shared focus of solidifying Orlando as a world class city for sports.”

Ads on NBA jerseys are new next season and will be fairly unobtrusive — did you notice the KIA ad on the All-Star jerseys last year? — and will be a small logo on the left shoulder. These Disney patches also will be on the jerseys sold to the general public through the team store, the Magic announced.

So far eight NBA teams have announced jersey sponsorship deal. Expect that to ramp up as the season nears (do you expect the owners to surrender that extra revenue?).

Greg Monroe opts into $17.9 million final year of contract in Milwaukee

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2017, 8:04 AM EDT

Greg Monroe is good at what he does. He’s an efficient scorer around the basket, he can get the ball back on a pick-and-roll and finish, and he’s a willing passer. But the game is moving away from his style of play, he’s not a guy who can space the floor with his jumper, nor is he athletic shot-blocking rim protector.

Looking at that and the market, Monroe has decided to opt into the final year of his contract with the Bucks and take the $17.9 million, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

This seems the smart move by Monroe, he’s not going to land a deal near that on the open market, and his value at age 28 next summer will likely be similar to this year. He will grab the last bit out of this deal then go get what he can next year.

Monroe will be the second-highest paid player on the roster (behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose new contract kicks in). New Bucks GM Jon Horst has a challenge improving this roster because they are already pushing the luxury tax.