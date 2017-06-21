Aron Baynes declining option with Pistons, will be free agent

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Detroit backup center Aron Baynes is declining his player option for next season and becoming a free agent.
Stan Van Gundy, the Pistons’ coach and team president, confirmed the move Tuesday. The 30-year-old Baynes averaged 4.9 points in 75 games last season and has been a capable backup to Detroit star Andre Drummond over the past two years. Baynes has had to play crucial minutes at times, when Drummond was limited late in games because of his poor foul shooting.
Detroit also has 7-foot-3 Boban Marjanovic, who can play a bigger role backing up Drummond if the Pistons lose Baynes. Marjanovic appeared in 35 games last season.
I don’t know that I’d call it Kawhi Leonard‘ signature look, it’s just the only look we’ve ever seen him with: his braided hair. He’s had that look since we first saw him at San Diego State, then kept it all through his Spurs career.
Those days appear to be over.
A social media picture of Leonard sans braids was first posted to the Chinese social media network Weibo by Chinese basketball player Xuewen Cheng, and this week it has filtered through to the United States. Here’s a copy of the picture (hat tip Eric Freeman at Ball Don’t Lie).
Leonard will be confused how this is a story and will not discuss it. Gregg Popovich will make some clever quip. Then next season Leonard will go back to dominating and playing like an MVP. On a more important note, Leonard is said to be recovering well from the sprained ankle that ended his season in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals (robbing all of us of a more interesting series).
Still, this change is kind of shocking. According to Molly Podlesny of SB Nation, Leonard had this look in his eighth-grade ID card, so this is a big change. I’m the last person in the world that gets to comment on hairstyles, you can decide without comment from me what you think of the look.
It’s just another change is what has been a summer of change recently around the NBA.
There will be massive international conglomerates like GE. There will be ticket sellers such as Stub Hub. There will be almond growers. There will even be a charity logo.
A number of NBA teams will have an ad on its jerseys next season, and some seem to fit better than others. Maybe the best fit is the latest announcement: Disney on the Orlando Magic jerseys.
“With Orlando as our hometown, magic has always been a key strand of our DNA,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins in a statement. “This expanded agreement with Disney brings our story full circle and represents the coming together of two dynamic organizations that have become synonymous with Orlando.”
“At Walt Disney World Resort, we naturally believe in all things magic and are happy to support our hometown team,” said George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort in the same statement. “This long-term relationship symbolizes our shared focus of solidifying Orlando as a world class city for sports.”
Ads on NBA jerseys are new next season and will be fairly unobtrusive — did you notice the KIA ad on the All-Star jerseys last year? — and will be a small logo on the left shoulder. These Disney patches also will be on the jerseys sold to the general public through the team store, the Magic announced.
So far eight NBA teams have announced jersey sponsorship deal. Expect that to ramp up as the season nears (do you expect the owners to surrender that extra revenue?).
Greg Monroe is good at what he does. He’s an efficient scorer around the basket, he can get the ball back on a pick-and-roll and finish, and he’s a willing passer. But the game is moving away from his style of play, he’s not a guy who can space the floor with his jumper, nor is he athletic shot-blocking rim protector.
Looking at that and the market, Monroe has decided to opt into the final year of his contract with the Bucks and take the $17.9 million, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
This seems the smart move by Monroe, he’s not going to land a deal near that on the open market, and his value at age 28 next summer will likely be similar to this year. He will grab the last bit out of this deal then go get what he can next year.
Monroe will be the second-highest paid player on the roster (behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose new contract kicks in). New Bucks GM Jon Horst has a challenge improving this roster because they are already pushing the luxury tax.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived center Nikola Pekovic, whose troublesome right foot limited a once-promising career to 271 games with the team over seven seasons.
The move was made Tuesday, with one season remaining on the five-year, $60 million contract Pekovic signed after a breakout 2012-13 season. The 31-year-old Pekovic last appeared in a game for the Wolves on Jan. 31, 2016.
Drafted in the second round in 2008, the 6-foot-11, 307-pound native of Montenegro made his NBA debut on Oct. 27, 2010. But just 10 games in, he sprained his left foot. Pekovic went on to miss an average of 21 games over his first four seasons to injuries, mostly on his right foot. He had Achilles tendon surgery in April 2015 and played in only 12 games the following year.