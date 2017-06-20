Rumor: Clippers have explored trade market for DeAndre Jordan

As if Tuesday couldn’t get crazy enough, with both Brook Lopez and Dwight Howard reportedly getting traded, the market for big men this offseason could get even more crowded.
According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Clippers have had exploratory talks with other teams as a means to gauge interest in center DeAndre Jordan.
Jordan, 28, has one more year left on his contract as well as a player option for 2018-19.
Via ESPN:
Sources say the Clippers, in an exploratory fashion, have spoken to a few teams regarding the nine-year veteran.
One of the teams contacted was the Phoenix Suns, sources relayed to ESPN. A proposal of Jordan in exchange for veteran center Tyson Chandler and the team’s No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA draft was discussed, sources said.
The Suns, however, are believed to have balked at the overture.
Should power forward Blake Griffin bolt during free agency next month, rival executives believe the Jordan relocation pursuit would only intensify.
It seems like moving Jordan would be a signal that either Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, or both would not be returning to L.A. this offseason.