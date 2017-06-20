Report: Rockets shopping point guard Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley, on paper, looks like a good fit next to point guard James Harden. He can defend ones and twos, and he shot 38.2 percent based three last season. When he and Harden were paired last season the Rockets were +6.2 points per 100 possessions, but their defense actually got a little worse. Maybe Beverley wasn’t a perfect fit in Mike D’Antoni’s offense-first, up-tempo offense, but they made it work.
The Rockets want to swing for the fences and get another star this summer (when doesn’t Daryl Morey do that), and with that they are testing the trade market for some of their guys, either to help land a star or create cap space.
One of those available is Beverley. From Sean Deveney of The Sporting News:
The Rockets have been actively shopping point guard Patrick Beverley, a source with knowledge of the situation told Sporting News on Tuesday.
Beverley, who averaged 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season, has been open to a trade away from Houston leading into this offseason, the source said, and has consulted with the team about the possible move. The Rockets could get a deal done before Thursday’s draft.
Beverley is still on a very good contract, with two seasons at a total of $10.5 million owed, so he doesn’t create much cap room.
However, he has value around the league and that contract will interest teams, so he could be part of a package. We’ll see if this comes together, Beverley seems okay with it, but in the end he could return to Houston next season.