Report: Pau Gasol declining player option with Spurs, which could open door for Chris Paul

Pau Gasol said in January he’d opt in with the Spurs.
And why not? He seemed happy in San Antonio, and his $16,197,500 salary would likely be more than the soon-to-be 37-year-old would get elsewhere.
But Gasol has apparently had a change of heart – one that could help the Spurs land Chris Paul.
Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:
Clearing max cap space for Paul always necessitated dumping two of San Antonio’s highest-paid players: Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green, Tony Parker and Gasol.
Getting Gasol off the books (then re-signing him with the room exception) is one hurdle crossed. Which other player could the Spurs drop if Paul commits?
The ruthless answer is simple: Tony Parker, who’s injured and an exorbitance with Paul at point guard. But Parker has meant so much to the franchise and wants to stay. It’s hard to see San Antonio trading him.
The Spurs could deal Aldridge for a lower-paid, slightly worse player. They could take the sentimental route and trade Green, who would be far more helpful with Paul than Parker would. Or maybe they somehow convince Paul to take less than his max (which would already be lower than the max he could get with the Clippers).
It’s still tricky to land Paul, but Gasol opting out at least gets San Antonio closer.
When Kristaps Porzingis skipped his exit interview, teams called the Knicks with trade offers for the promising big man.
Is Phil Jackson listening?
Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:
There’s a HUGE difference between being willing to trade a player and actually trading a player. Jackson might be holding out for a return so great, even the most skeptical Knicks fans find the deal justifiable.
Lauri Markkanen and Porzingis have overlapping skill sets and might not ideally complement each other. But their shooting in tandem could be a dangerous weapon, especially if Porzingis grows into enough of a rim protector.
If the Knicks believe Markkanen is the best prospect available at No. 8, they should draft him. Likewise, if they get offered a package for Porzingis that is more valuable than him, they should trade him. Those decisions should be mostly divorced from each other.
What will Jackson do? That’s difficult to predict, especially when there’s some animosity between the sides.
The Bulls reportedly expect Dwyane Wade to opt in to the final year of his contract, which would pay $23.8 million.
He’s apparently on the same page.
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade is leaning toward picking up his $24 million player option to remain with the team next season, league sources told ESPN.com.
Wade has until June 27 to inform the Bulls of his decision.
Wade isn’t going to make that much money anywhere else. At age 35, he might want that final huge salary.
He also wants to play for a good team, and the Bulls will have a hard time climbing into the NBA’s upper echelon next season. But as long as they keep Jimmy Butler – a question – that probably makes them good enough for Wade to take the payday.
Wade can take another week to watch the Butler trade market, but barring Butler getting dealt, it’s hard to see something changing Wade’s mind at this point.
Kevin Durant is reportedly willing to accept less than the max next season, allowing the Warriors to use Bird Rights to re-sign Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.
Durant will put that plan into motion by declining his $27,734,405 player option.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant will decline his player option for the 2017-18 season and technically become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but he will re-sign with the team, league sources tell ESPN.
All signs, according to sources, point to Durant signing another one-plus-one pact, which carries a player-option at the end.
This sets up Durant to re-sign for the Non-Bird Exception, which would pay him $31,848,120 next season (120% of his salary this season). His projected max salary is more than $35 million, but Golden State would need cap space to offer it. This route allows the Warriors to stay over the cap and maintain Iguodala’s and Livingston’s Bird Rights.
The question was whether Durant would sign a 1+1 or long-term deal. Because annual raises are based on first-year salary, a long-term contract this summer would have locked him into a lower salary for years – but provided security. A 1+1 will allow Durant to opt out next summer and re-sign for his max, meaning only one year of taking a discount.
Now, the Warriors have to make good on Durant’s sacrifice by re-signing at least Iguodala.
(If I were Durant, I’d also demand the team re-sign Livingston and use the mid-level exception. If I’m taking a discount, I want the owners maximizing the roster around me. I’m not sure Durant is driving such a hard bargain.)
Pistons president/coach Stan Van Gundy has talked all year about an expectation Aron Baynes would opt out. Baynes reportedly decided months ago to opt out.
But with so many traditional centers receiving lesser roles in the playoffs, the number of teams already stocked with centers and a long wait into the offseason until Baynes announced his plan, doubt had crept in.
No more wondering on Baynes’ $6.5 million player option.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
The Pistons will likely let Baynes walk.
They’ll be right around the luxury-tax line after retaining Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Baynes is a luxury they can’t afford.
Their replacement to back up Andre Drummond is already on the roster: Boban Marjanovic, whom they signed last summer when they had cap space as a plan-ahead for Baynes leaving this year. Jon Leuer and Henry Ellenson can also play center, but Detroit seems to prefer them at power forward. So, look for the Pistons to draft a third center at No. 12 (Zach Collins, Jarrett Allen, Bam Adebayo, Justin Patton, Ike Anigbogu or Tony Bradley) or sign someone cheap for the role.