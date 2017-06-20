Report: Jimmy Butler would be unsure of Cleveland long-term, prefers to stay in Chicago

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been working hard — right up until they fired GM David Griffin — to acquire either Paul George or Jimmy Butler. But nothing has come of those talks yet, and the Cavaliers could be in for some hard sledding as they try to build, er, add to the superteam they have already.

One of those roadblocks is the fact that Butler is reportedly skittish about signing in Cleveland long-term, perhaps for fear that LeBron James might not be around in a few years. LeBron has been linked to reports of him moving teams again, potentially to the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers.

Butler would reportedly like to stay in Chicago with the Bulls, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Via ESPN:

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that the Cavaliers have been notified that Butler hopes to stay with the Bulls and would be reluctant to commit his long-term future to Cleveland. Butler, sources said, remains intent on trying to lead the Bulls back to Eastern Conference prominence.

Per source, Jimmy Butler has informed Cavs that he wants to stay in Chicago rather than be traded to Cleveland. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

It would make sense for Butler to be reluctant to re-sign with Cleveland if LeBron is on his way out. Butler has a player option on his deal that could make him a free agent in the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, the Pacers and Lakers are still trying to decide if they want to get George to L.A. sooner than next summer. There’s no trade between the two teams yet, but we’re a couple days away from the draft when things will get even crazier.