Report: Hawks trade Dwight Howard to Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli

As if the NBA offseason couldn’t get any crazier, yet another big trade has happened just days before the 2017 NBA Draft. According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, the Altanta Hawks have agreed to send big man Dwight Howard north to the Charlotte Hornets.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, Charlotte is sending Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the No. 41 pick to Atlanta for Dwight Howard and the No. 31 pick.

Ok, let’s just get wild with it.

Via Twitter:

The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade center Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Bobcats, source tell ESPN's The Undefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 21, 2017

Sources: Charlotte is sending Miles Plumlee, Marco Belenelli and 41st pick to Atlanta for Dwight Howard and 31st pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 21, 2017

This comes on the heels of Brook Lopez getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and mounds of rumors piling up about the Cleveland Cavaliers trying to trade for either Jimmy Butler or Paul George.

What this means for Atlanta is dumping the final two years of Howard’s contract, valued at $46 million in total. Howard is reunited with Steve Clifford, who was on staffs in both Los Angeles and Orlando when Howard played in those cities.

Charlotte gets a big man to give Charlotte a presence down low, although in doing so they give up a massive shooting presence in Marco Belinelli. Last season for the Hornets, he shot 43 percent from 3-point range while playing in 74 games. The Hornets also get out from under the contract the Milwaukee Bucks gave Miles Plumlee, which pays him $12.5 million per season until 2019-20.

We still have two days left until the draft and the NBA trade market is already insane. Try to stay calm out their, friends.