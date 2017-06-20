Report: Hawks trade Dwight Howard to Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli

As if the NBA offseason couldn’t get any crazier, yet another big trade has happened just days before the 2017 NBA Draft. According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, the Altanta Hawks have agreed to send big man Dwight Howard north to the Charlotte Hornets.
According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, Charlotte is sending Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the No. 41 pick to Atlanta for Dwight Howard and the No. 31 pick.
Ok, let’s just get wild with it.
Via Twitter:
This comes on the heels of Brook Lopez getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and mounds of rumors piling up about the Cleveland Cavaliers trying to trade for either Jimmy Butler or Paul George.
What this means for Atlanta is dumping the final two years of Howard’s contract, valued at $46 million in total. Howard is reunited with Steve Clifford, who was on staffs in both Los Angeles and Orlando when Howard played in those cities.
Charlotte gets a big man to give Charlotte a presence down low, although in doing so they give up a massive shooting presence in Marco Belinelli. Last season for the Hornets, he shot 43 percent from 3-point range while playing in 74 games. The Hornets also get out from under the contract the Milwaukee Bucks gave Miles Plumlee, which pays him $12.5 million per season until 2019-20.
We still have two days left until the draft and the NBA trade market is already insane. Try to stay calm out their, friends.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been working hard — right up until they fired GM David Griffin — to acquire either Paul George or Jimmy Butler. But nothing has come of those talks yet, and the Cavaliers could be in for some hard sledding as they try to build, er, add to the superteam they have already.
One of those roadblocks is the fact that Butler is reportedly skittish about signing in Cleveland long-term, perhaps for fear that LeBron James might not be around in a few years. LeBron has been linked to reports of him moving teams again, potentially to the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers.
Butler would reportedly like to stay in Chicago with the Bulls, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.
Via ESPN:
Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that the Cavaliers have been notified that Butler hopes to stay with the Bulls and would be reluctant to commit his long-term future to Cleveland. Butler, sources said, remains intent on trying to lead the Bulls back to Eastern Conference prominence.
It would make sense for Butler to be reluctant to re-sign with Cleveland if LeBron is on his way out. Butler has a player option on his deal that could make him a free agent in the summer of 2019.
Meanwhile, the Pacers and Lakers are still trying to decide if they want to get George to L.A. sooner than next summer. There’s no trade between the two teams yet, but we’re a couple days away from the draft when things will get even crazier.
In the hours leading up to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert letting go of GM David Griffin, Griffin was working the phones feverishly to come up with a way for the Cavaliers to land Paul George or Jimmy Butler despite a capped out, old roster. They involved delicate three-way trades where the Cavaliers would have to part with Kevin Love.
Before he walked out the door, the good company man Griffin laid out his plans for Cavaliers staff, reports Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin left for his successors potential trades to bring either Chicago’s Jimmy Butler or Indiana’s Paul George to the team, sources told cleveland.com, and one or more deals Griffin constructed could happen without him.
In either case, a third team would be involved and would take All-Star forward Kevin Love in exchange for the mix of picks and role players the Bulls and Pacers seek to rebuild in the event they choose to deal their franchise player….
Sources believed that Gilbert and Koby Altman, who is essentially serving as the Cavs’ acting GM, could end up swinging a major trade that was first cooked up in Griffin’s final hours on the job.
I doubt Gilbert and Altman have the finesse to pull this off. Even if they hire Chauncey Billups quickly as the new head of basketball operations, he has no experience in the job and it’s a steep learning curve. Pulling off a three-team trade is unlikely.
But credit Griffin for being classy on the way out the door.
Patrick Beverley, on paper, looks like a good fit next to point guard James Harden. He can defend ones and twos, and he shot 38.2 percent based three last season. When he and Harden were paired last season the Rockets were +6.2 points per 100 possessions, but their defense actually got a little worse. Maybe Beverley wasn’t a perfect fit in Mike D’Antoni’s offense-first, up-tempo offense, but they made it work.
The Rockets want to swing for the fences and get another star this summer (when doesn’t Daryl Morey do that), and with that they are testing the trade market for some of their guys, either to help land a star or create cap space.
One of those available is Beverley. From Sean Deveney of The Sporting News:
The Rockets have been actively shopping point guard Patrick Beverley, a source with knowledge of the situation told Sporting News on Tuesday.
Beverley, who averaged 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season, has been open to a trade away from Houston leading into this offseason, the source said, and has consulted with the team about the possible move. The Rockets could get a deal done before Thursday’s draft.
Beverley is still on a very good contract, with two seasons at a total of $10.5 million owed, so he doesn’t create much cap room.
However, he has value around the league and that contract will interest teams, so he could be part of a package. We’ll see if this comes together, Beverley seems okay with it, but in the end he could return to Houston next season.
The Lakers were looking to unload the Timofey Mozgov mistake they made last summer and start to clear out cap space for a push next summer.
The Brooklyn Nets were looking to move the expiring contract of Brook Lopez — and his quality offensive big man play — for a promising young player. Say, for example, D'Angelo Russell.
Those two sides have reached an agreement, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.
The Lakers now have the No. 2, 27, and 28 pick in the first round (28th was Houston’s they got in the Lou Williams trade). Expect them to try and use those picks in a deal to get Paul George (throwing in Julius Randle or Jordan Clarkson), something Marc Stein of ESPN noted, but I doubt that’s enough.
As noted, for the Lakers this move is about clearing the way for Lonzo Ball, and to clear cap space in 2018 to chase LeBron James and, sign/re-sign Paul George. It’s a smart play by the Magic/Pelinka front office that could have the Lakers as a contender in 201-19 if the dominos all fall, but the price is fairly high because Russell has potential.
For the Nets, they get that potential. The Lakers had questions about Russell’s work ethic and maturity (re: the Nick Young mess), but he’s just 21 and nobody who watched him questions his ability to see the court off the pick-and-roll and make plays. He just has to start doing it consistently. Coach Kenny Atkinson and the Nets may be better able to develop him, he will see heavy P&R calls with the floor spread and some shooters around him. Brooklyn has the cap space to take on bad contracts like Mozgov to get guys they want, and this is a good reclamation process.