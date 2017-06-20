Report: Dwyane Wade leaning toward opting in with Bulls

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Bulls reportedly expect Dwyane Wade to opt in to the final year of his contract, which would pay $23.8 million.

He’s apparently on the same page.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade is leaning toward picking up his $24 million player option to remain with the team next season, league sources told ESPN.com. Wade has until June 27 to inform the Bulls of his decision.

Wade isn’t going to make that much money anywhere else. At age 35, he might want that final huge salary.

He also wants to play for a good team, and the Bulls will have a hard time climbing into the NBA’s upper echelon next season. But as long as they keep Jimmy Butler – a question – that probably makes them good enough for Wade to take the payday.

Wade can take another week to watch the Butler trade market, but barring Butler getting dealt, it’s hard to see something changing Wade’s mind at this point.