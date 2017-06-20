Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Report: Aron Baynes declines player option on Pistons contract

By Dan FeldmanJun 20, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

Pistons president/coach Stan Van Gundy has talked all year about an expectation Aron Baynes would opt out. Baynes reportedly decided months ago to opt out.

But with so many traditional centers receiving lesser roles in the playoffs, the number of teams already stocked with centers and a long wait into the offseason until Baynes announced his plan, doubt had crept in.

No more wondering on Baynes’ $6.5 million player option.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The Pistons will likely let Baynes walk.

They’ll be right around the luxury-tax line after retaining Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Baynes is a luxury they can’t afford.

Their replacement to back up Andre Drummond is already on the roster: Boban Marjanovic, whom they signed last summer when they had cap space as a plan-ahead for Baynes leaving this year. Jon Leuer and Henry Ellenson can also play center, but Detroit seems to prefer them at power forward. So, look for the Pistons to draft a third center at No. 12 (Zach Collins, Jarrett Allen, Bam Adebayo, Justin Patton, Ike Anigbogu or Tony Bradley) or sign someone cheap for the role.

Warriors’ Steve Kerr to pursue more answers for health issues

Associated PressJun 20, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be given time throughout the summer to explore medical options that could alleviate the symptoms he still experiences nearly two years after a spinal fluid leak from back surgery.

General manager Bob Myers said Monday that Kerr would have time off as needed in the coming weeks to find more options to better his long-term health, and Kerr said he would be traveling to do so.

“I think at the point we’re at now, it’s what makes you 5-10-15 percent better? And that’s what he’s going to pursue and explore with our blessing,” Myers said. “The hope is he got back to the place he was prior to leaving in Portland, which is not where he wants to be but he can coach. There’s a little bit of a misconception that stepping away would help him heal. And I tried to dispel that and you should ask him, because I think even he gets a little offended at the notion of, `Just step away and go get better.’ I said this before, this is where he feels the best, which may be counterintuitive to what people think. It’s not that the job diminishes him in any way. Actually, the job, I would say, propels him.”

The 51-year-old Kerr returned from a six-week absence for Game 2 of the NBA Finals and coached the rest of the way as Golden State won its second championship in three seasons. He stepped away after Game 2 against Portland in the first round of the playoffs.

After last Thursday’s victory parade, Kerr headed to San Diego on Friday, hit the beach and swam in the ocean.

“My initial thought was to get some salt water and some sand. It felt pretty good. Salt-water therapy,” he said. “I’ve got a few things going that I’m pursuing right now. I’m going to be traveling some. I’m not going to go into detail. There’s a lot of different thoughts and ways I can see some improvement, seeing various people and trying to really get some traction early in the summer.

“The good news is I did feel a lot better from where I was six weeks ago. I feel like I’m making some strides. I definitely want to gain some momentum here early in the summer and really kind of build on that momentum and be feeling a lot better hopefully soon.”

Kerr and Myers have a lot to do as the start of free agency begins July 1.

Finals MVP Kevin Durant can opt out of the second year in his contract June 29 in order to restructure his deal to make it more team-friendly so Golden State has the means to try to re-sign other free agents such as Andre Iguodala or Shaun Livingston – two key members of the two title teams.

Durant said publicly last week he is willing to be flexible, and even told Myers and Kerr as much during their exit interview. They just can’t begin any formal talks until July 1.

“You just say, `Let’s talk about that in July,”‘ Myers said. “It’s a positive thing, right? It’s positive. Free agency’s so fast and it’s so fluid, you really just hope you’ve created a place where there can be honest dialogue back and forth.”

Stephen Curry also has said that while he looks forward to a hefty raise, he would be willing to discuss a new deal – he could command more than $200 million – that allows the Warriors to put another championship-caliber team on the floor.

After a couple of days with his wife and two daughters, Myers has been number-crunching and preparing a long to-do list to build another winner. The time crunch comes with hoisting the trophy at season’s end.

“I’d rather be just having a glass of wine,” he said. “Maybe in August.”

NOTES: Myers expects the coaching staff to remain intact. … The Warriors don’t have a draft pick Thursday but could buy one if the situation is right. … Player development coach Chris DeMarco will coach the Warriors’ summer league team, with Patrick McCaw planning to play at least some of the games in Las Vegas. Willie Green and Nick U’Ren will be assistants. … With Hall of Famer Jerry West having left his position as executive board member, Myers said he will still keep in touch and figures West might still offer some counsel.

 

Report: Lakers not willing to give up players/picks needed dump Mozgov, Deng contracts


By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The Lakers had money to spend last year and they spent it: four-years, $64 million for Timofey Mozgov, four-year, $72 million for Luol Deng. The idea was they would contribute a little now as the young Lakers grew, be leaders in the locker room, then in a couple of years the Lakers could package the rest of those contracts in deals to get the stars they wanted.

Except it was a major overpay and miscalculation about what Mozgov and Deng could contribute. Those were two of the worst contracts given out last free agency.

The Lakers might like to get those contracts off the books, but they aren’t willing to pay the price in sweeteners yet to get the job done. That according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Well of course teams are asking for a sweetener to take on those deals. Why would they just take on those massive contracts, to help out Magic Johnson because he’s new?

At some point over the next season the Lakers will decide which players do not fit with their long-term plans as well, and then those players may be used as sweeteners in a deal to move those salaries. But the Lakers clearly are not there yet.

Report: Dan Gilbert to meet with Chauncey Billups about being new Cavaliers GM


By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2017, 1:29 AM EDT

Maybe Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is a little star struck. Maybe he sees in a friend someone he thinks he can work better with.

Whatever the reason, after firing coming to a “mutual agreement” to let walk one of the most respected general managers in the NBA in David Griffin, the focus for the Cavaliers GM job has turned to former NBA star and current ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups. Adrian Wojnarowski broke this part of the news, Brian Windhorst of ESPN had the latest.

Billups certainly knows the NBA game, but he has zero front office experience. What he has is a friendship with Gilbert and coach Tyronn Lue. From Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Billups, a television analyst, has a strong relationship with Gilbert and Cavaliers coach Ty Lue. Gilbert and Billups, 40, became friendly in the former All-Star guard’s years with the Detroit Pistons. Billups has no front-office experience, but recently interviewed for the Atlanta Hawks GM job. His strong reputation as a leader has moved him into consideration to become a front-office executive.

Leadership in the locker room to leadership in the front office is not a transition everyone can make. Billups reportedly could be joined by Justin Zanik, the former Bucks assistant GM who looked like he would get that top job a week ago, until he didn’t. Zanik is experienced and is respected around the league.

Whether it’s Billups or someone else, the new GM faces serious challenges this summer. With the shadow of LeBron James leaving the franchise looming over the season. The new GM must find a way to upgrade an older, capped-out roster, adding athleticism and length, so it can compete with the more athletic Warriors.

Oh, and keep LeBron happy. And he wasn’t happy with the move in the firsts place.

GM of the Cavs is one of the toughest front office jobs in the NBA.

It’s a lot to ask of someone who has not been in the seat before. Dan Gilbert has rolled the dice and it’s a big gamble.

 

Hall of Famer Jerry West joins LA Clippers as consultant

Associated PressJun 20, 2017, 12:15 AM EDT

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Famer Jerry West, fresh off helping the Golden State Warriors win another NBA championship, is now officially a consultant with the Los Angeles Clippers.

West was formally introduced at a news conference Monday with Doc Rivers, the Clippers’ coach and president of basketball operations, and Executive Vice President Lawrence Frank. He had been an executive board member with the Warriors and is expected to have a similar role with LA.

The former Lakers great and front office executive credited Rivers, Frank and owner Steve Ballmer with convincing him the other team in LA was the right fit.

“Here I am on the last adventure of my life, and I like to call it an adventure,” West said. “I believe in ownership a lot. After I talked to Steve and Doc and what’s-your-name, Frank Lawrence, I was even more convinced. I’ve known these guys and respected them.

“I like people flying under the radar. I don’t like gigantic egos. … I’ve had the privilege of watching their games. I watch every game no matter who is playing. For them to want me to come here and maybe think I can help, I’m really flattered.”

The 79-year-old West is coming in just ahead of the draft and the free agency period, when the Clippers will be focused on retaining key players, including Chris Paul.

West didn’t specifically address what he would advise the team to do with Paul and Blake Griffin.

“I haven’t talked much about that,” West said. “I think they know what they need to do. I’m going to spend the rest of this week and next week trying to find where they’re going to go. I think very definitely, they want to try to protect their assets.”

Rivers had floated the idea of West joining the organization before, so it wasn’t as jarring to West as it might have been for Lakers fans.

“I wanted to bring him in, more than this year without going much further than that,” Rivers said. “Without going much further than that, I kept bringing it up. Steve got involved and (part owner) Dennis (Wong). I left somewhere that was safe, too.”

So instead of taking a vacation to celebrate another NBA championship, West will get to work with the Clippers.

“I’ll miss Jerry,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Monday. “… I think for him it’s a great new challenge, and it’s in Los Angeles. I’ve always said to him and will always say whatever he’s happy doing makes me happy, whatever that might be. But his presence, his personality, his competitiveness, his passion for those that know him or have been around him, it’s unique.”

West called leaving Golden State one of the saddest days of his life. But the Clippers found a need for his help, and he found a new challenge. The Clippers have yet to win an NBA championship or advance to the Western Conference Finals.

“They’ve had the best team in town for seven straight years but that hasn’t been good enough,” West said. “They want to get to a different level.”

 