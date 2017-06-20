Getty

C.J. McCollum on if the Warriors are bad for the NBA: “I think that’s garbage”

Jun 20, 2017

The Golden State Warriors drafted most of their top players. Stephen Curry was No. 7 in 2009. Klay Thompson was No. 11 in 2011. Draymond Green was No. 35 in 2012. Save for Kevin Durant, they are the epitome of built and not bought. They were unfair when they won 73 games a season ago without Durant’s help.

But with Durant?

The complaint of some NBA fans has shifted from unfair advantage to exploitation.

Not everyone agrees with this complaint. I certainly don’t, at least not from a procedural standpoint. Sure, watching the Warriors mow down the NBA for the next few years doesn’t give a sense of hope, but the way they came about their riches was relatively by the book.

Even some NBA players, like Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum agrees. Speaking with Alex Kennedy on a podcast recently, McCollum spoke to whether he thought the Warriors were bad for the NBA.

Via Soundcloud:

No, no, that’s garbage. They’ve done things the right way. It’s not like they cheated. They drafted well, they developed players and then they bring in an outsider in KD, who was a free agent and had every right to sign with the team he wanted. If anything other teams need to get better, other teams need to figure out ways to execute trades, to execute the draft, develop players internally, and try to put something together.

McCollum, when asked whether he wanted to then go out and recruit stars like the Warriors did responded with a joking, “Paging Paul George.”

I’m with McCollum here, even if I do find watching the Warriors to be a bit tiresome at times. I’m definitely in the camp that Durant had every right to go to Golden State by the rules of the league, so he can’t be penalized for that. As far as him playing on that team, it’s a little wack. You should be able to separate the two.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are trying to make a superteam of their own and Paul George appears headed to the Los Angeles Lakers in one way or another. The NBA: where weird happens.

Rumor: Clippers have explored trade market for DeAndre Jordan

Jun 20, 2017

As if Tuesday couldn’t get crazy enough, with both Brook Lopez and Dwight Howard reportedly getting traded, the market for big men this offseason could get even more crowded.

According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Clippers have had exploratory talks with other teams as a means to gauge interest in center DeAndre Jordan.

Jordan, 28, has one more year left on his contract as well as a player option for 2018-19.

Via ESPN:

Sources say the Clippers, in an exploratory fashion, have spoken to a few teams regarding the nine-year veteran.

One of the teams contacted was the Phoenix Suns, sources relayed to ESPN. A proposal of Jordan in exchange for veteran center Tyson Chandler and the team’s No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA draft was discussed, sources said.

The Suns, however, are believed to have balked at the overture.

Should power forward Blake Griffin bolt during free agency next month, rival executives believe the Jordan relocation pursuit would only intensify.

It seems like moving Jordan would be a signal that either Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, or both would not be returning to L.A. this offseason.

Report: Dwyane Wade will opt-in with Bulls, picking up $23.8 million along the way

Jun 20, 2017

If the Cleveland Cavaliers had put up more of a fight against the Golden State Warriors, perhaps we wouldn’t be here. Perhaps because Stephen Curry & Co. put the hurt on LeBron James in a 4-1 series, we are.

Dwyane Wade will be staying with the Chicago Bulls for the final year of his contract, according to a report from ESPN.

Wade, 35, had a player option for the 2017-18 season in Chicago that will pay him $23.8 million next year for his services. The aging future Hall of Famer played in 60 games last season for the Bulls.

Via ESPN:

Dwyane Wade has informed the Bulls that he will pick up his $23.8 million player option for next season, a league source told ESPN.

Team personnel have believed for several months that the 35-year-old would pick up the option because it was highly unlikely he would be offered that much money on the open market.

Of course, an NBA team would have to be crazy to give wade more money than $24 million a season given his mileage and limited production. The only chance Wade had to not grab his payday would have been if he began ring chasing to end his career, most likely with a certain former Miami Heat teammate in Ohio.

Meanwhile, it appears that Jimmy Butler will be back with Chicago as of publication. While the Cavaliers have also tried to acquire Butler, he has reportedly told the Cleveland he wishes to stay in Chicago and would be wary of signing with them long-term.

Report: Hawks trade Dwight Howard to Hornets

Jun 20, 2017

As if the NBA offseason couldn’t get any crazier, yet another big trade has happened just days before the 2017 NBA Draft. According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, the Altanta Hawks have agreed to send big man Dwight Howard north to the Charlotte Hornets.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, Charlotte is sending Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the No. 41 pick to Atlanta for Dwight Howard and the No. 31 pick.

Ok, let’s just get wild with it.

Via Twitter:

This comes on the heels of Brook Lopez getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and mounds of rumors piling up about the Cleveland Cavaliers trying to trade for either Jimmy Butler or Paul George.

What this means for Atlanta is dumping the final two years of Howard’s contract, valued at $46 million in total. Howard is reunited with Steve Clifford, who was on staffs in both Los Angeles and Orlando when Howard played in those cities.

Charlotte gets a big man to give Charlotte a presence down low, although in doing so they give up a massive shooting presence in Marco Belinelli. Last season for the Hornets, he shot 43 percent from 3-point range while playing in 74 games. The Hornets also get out from under the contract the Milwaukee Bucks gave Miles Plumlee, which pays him $12.5 million per season until 2019-20.

We still have two days left until the draft and the NBA trade market is already insane. Try to stay calm out their, friends.

Report: Jimmy Butler would be unsure of Cleveland long-term, prefers to stay in Chicago

Jun 20, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been working hard — right up until they fired GM David Griffin — to acquire either Paul George or Jimmy Butler. But nothing has come of those talks yet, and the Cavaliers could be in for some hard sledding as they try to build, er, add to the superteam they have already.

One of those roadblocks is the fact that Butler is reportedly skittish about signing in Cleveland long-term, perhaps for fear that LeBron James might not be around in a few years. LeBron has been linked to reports of him moving teams again, potentially to the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers.

Butler would reportedly like to stay in Chicago with the Bulls, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Via ESPN:

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that the Cavaliers have been notified that Butler hopes to stay with the Bulls and would be reluctant to commit his long-term future to Cleveland. Butler, sources said, remains intent on trying to lead the Bulls back to Eastern Conference prominence.

It would make sense for Butler to be reluctant to re-sign with Cleveland if LeBron is on his way out. Butler has a player option on his deal that could make him a free agent in the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, the Pacers and Lakers are still trying to decide if they want to get George to L.A. sooner than next summer. There’s no trade between the two teams yet, but we’re a couple days away from the draft when things will get even crazier.