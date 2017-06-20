C.J. McCollum on if the Warriors are bad for the NBA: “I think that’s garbage”

The Golden State Warriors drafted most of their top players. Stephen Curry was No. 7 in 2009. Klay Thompson was No. 11 in 2011. Draymond Green was No. 35 in 2012. Save for Kevin Durant, they are the epitome of built and not bought. They were unfair when they won 73 games a season ago without Durant’s help.

But with Durant?

The complaint of some NBA fans has shifted from unfair advantage to exploitation.

Not everyone agrees with this complaint. I certainly don’t, at least not from a procedural standpoint. Sure, watching the Warriors mow down the NBA for the next few years doesn’t give a sense of hope, but the way they came about their riches was relatively by the book.

Even some NBA players, like Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum agrees. Speaking with Alex Kennedy on a podcast recently, McCollum spoke to whether he thought the Warriors were bad for the NBA.

Via Soundcloud:

No, no, that’s garbage. They’ve done things the right way. It’s not like they cheated. They drafted well, they developed players and then they bring in an outsider in KD, who was a free agent and had every right to sign with the team he wanted. If anything other teams need to get better, other teams need to figure out ways to execute trades, to execute the draft, develop players internally, and try to put something together.

McCollum, when asked whether he wanted to then go out and recruit stars like the Warriors did responded with a joking, “Paging Paul George.”

I’m with McCollum here, even if I do find watching the Warriors to be a bit tiresome at times. I’m definitely in the camp that Durant had every right to go to Golden State by the rules of the league, so he can’t be penalized for that. As far as him playing on that team, it’s a little wack. You should be able to separate the two.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are trying to make a superteam of their own and Paul George appears headed to the Los Angeles Lakers in one way or another. The NBA: where weird happens.