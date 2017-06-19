Rumor: Lakers will not include No. 2 pick, Brandon Ingram in Paul George deal. Why would they?

By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT

With Paul George‘s people telling the Pacers he’s going to be a free agent next summer and wants to head to the Lakers, there is only one reason for the Lakers to get involved in a trade for him now: Fear he gets dealt to Cleveland or Miami or wherever, wins some, decides he likes it and stays.

The Lakers can be proactive and make a trade now, but they shouldn’t give up any player or pick they think has real value. Which brings us to something Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports said in his podcast this week (hat tip RealGM) :

“The Lakers aren’t giving them Brandon Ingram,” added Wojnarowski. “They aren’t giving them the No. 2 pick.”

Why would they? The Lakers shouldn’t overpay for a guy that wants to come there anyway. It probably goes beyond just those two things.

The Lakers might do one young player — Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle — and the 28th overall pick in the draft (via Houston in the Lou Williams deal) to get something done. At most. L.A. would love to unload one of the bad Timofey Mozgov/Luol Deng contracts, but the Pacers are going to ask for more than one young player and one pick to take that on.

The Pacers are going to talk to every team in the league and take the best deal on the table. It’s simple for them. It seems unlikely the Lakers will have the best offer since they believe they can land him a year from now as a free agent and give up nothing.

 

PBT Extra: Sixers go after own big three with trade for No. 1 pick

By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT

Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons. Markelle Fultz.

Could that be Philadelphia’s  big three of the future? Embiid thought enough of it to Tweet out a photo from Fultz’s workout with the Sixers.

That’s what they are hoping for in trading for the No. 1 pick, a deal I break down in this latest PBT Extra.

For Boston, they may draft Josh Jackson (or Jayson Tatum), but this feels like the first the first domino in a series of moves for them to bolster the roster. Or, maybe Danny Ainge just wasn’t sold on Fultz.

But the Sixers are.

 

Reports: Timberwolves, Cavaliers, Suns all linked to Jimmy Butler trade talks

By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT

The smart money is still on Jimmy Butler starting next season as a Chicago Bull, mostly because Chicago is asking the world for him in a trade.

That doesn’t mean teams will not try.

Tom Thibodeau, who coached and helped develop Butler back in Chicago, has been one knocking on the door, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

Interesting note followed from K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Cleveland has been linked to Butler as well, although that may be as a tool to get these other teams to up their offers because both Minnesota and Phoenix have a lot more young players and picks to offer than the Cavaliers. For Cleveland to pull this off, other teams will have to jump in as part of it.

The Celtics are not mentioned here, but you can be sure that call has been made.

The Bulls are doing what they said they would do: listen to offers, but ask for a lot in return. Which gets back to the overall question in Chicago of “what exactly is the long-term plan?” Maybe it’s flexible.

Minnesota has young players such as Zach LeVine, Gorgui Dieng, Tyus Jones and others to put in the mix (only Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins will be completely off limits). They also have picks. The Suns have young players they can throw in such as Marquese Chriss or Tyus Jones, then they also have veterans who can help the Bulls win more now such as Eric Bledsoe (especially if they draft De'Aaron Fox with the No. 4 pick). The Cavaliers may have to deal Kevin Love, and either way would need to be very creative to pull this off. Something David Griffin has been in the past (whether he has a job in Cleveland after July 1 remains to be seen), but a lot of things need to come together for this to work.

Expect Butler rumors to ramp up around the draft and again as free agency starts, but the ratio of Bulls’ trade rumors to actual Bulls’ trades suggests being patient here. They often talk to everyone, stuff gets leaked, then they choose not to act.

Rumor: Clippers would like to get in Paul George conversation

By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT

Doc Rivers has said he wants to bring everyone back this summer — free agents Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and J.J. Redick — but we also know that’s not likely. Steve Ballmer may have 10,000 lifetimes worth of money, but is he willing to have one of the highest payroll/luxury tax bills in the league to run the same group back again?

What if they could land Paul George to fit with some/all of that core?

It’s a crazy longshot — the Clippers don’t have the assets to get in the conversation seriously — but they would like to, reports Sean Deveney of the Sporting News. The Clippers wanted in the George conversation back at the trade deadline (when the Pacers were not serious about dealing him).

Among them, league sources told Sporting News, are the Clippers, who have three significant free agents — Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick — and are desperate to add a player who could change their perennial postseason disappointment. The Clippers have expressed interest in George.

Any team trading for George would be gambling that it could persuade him to stay in free agency, and not bolt for the Lakers in 2018. That limits the teams Indiana can deal with to a handful of contenders or teams willing to take a risk. The Clippers have slipped in their status as contenders, but they’re not risk-averse and can get George to Los Angeles, if not with the Lakers. The Clippers could work out a three-team trade to accommodate a guy like Redick or Griffin.

Would Jerry West sign off on this? Depends on the deal. It’s obvious why the Clippers want in the George dance. If they can pair George with Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan, that might be a team that could reach the Conference Finals. Maybe. But for a Clippers team who sees a small window to be a threat, they might as well go for it. And maybe George likes playing with CP3 enough to re-sign with the team next summer.

But why would the Pacers do it? They reportedly want a couple first round picks and a young rotation player in the deal (they’re not going to get that much, but that’s what they are asking for). The Clippers don’t have a first-round pick they can trade until 2021 (their 2017 goes to Toronto, 2019 to Boston, and teams can’t trade their lone first rounder in consecutive years). Also, even if you could get Griffin to agree to a sign-and-trade with a Pacers team set to rebuild — and good luck with that — Indy would just have to flip him in another deal, because he’s not part of anyone’s rebuilding plans. The Clippers don’t have much else on the roster to offer — Austin Rivers at $11.8 million, or 37-year-old Jamal Crawford — that will interest anyone.

It’s going to be a very interesting summer for the Clippers, it feels like the West hiring was the first domino in a few changes coming to the franchise. They still may want to win now, and George would help with that, but they aren’t going to get him, the Pacers will have better offers.

Rumor: LeBron James’ wife wants to live full-time in Los Angeles

Phil Long/Invision/AP
By Dan FeldmanJun 19, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

That rumor about LeBron James leaving the Cavaliers for Los Angeles, the Lakers or Clippers? Here’s some corroborating evidence.

Kevin Ding of Bleacher Report:

Cleveland’s loss in the 2017 NBA Finals has led Lakers officials to hear more whispers about James’ interest in a final chapter in Los Angeles, where his wife would like to live full time, per sources.

“His wife wants to live there” is the oldest rumor in the book, and it’s usually unsubstantiated.

Is that the case here? Let’s review what we know:

  • LeBron owns a house in Los Angeles, and he and his wife, Savannah James, reportedly love it there.
  • Even while LeBron was still under contract with the Heat, Savannah publicly expressed her affection for Akron, Ohio.
  • Still, when LeBron first discussed returning to the Cavs, her initial reaction, as he tells it, was, “F— that.” That might have been more about partnering again with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert than the locale.
  • She reportedly got on board with a return to Cleveland at some point. LeBron obviously signed with the Cavs, not the Clippers, who were in the chase.
  • LeBron, who was rumored to feel he met his obligation to Cleveland by delivering a title, apologized to Savannah for taking her for granted as he focused on basketball.

So, will LeBron repay all he has done for her by signing with the Clippers or Lakers in 2018? Is she actually content in Ohio?

I don’t know, but his family is important to him and one of the factors he’ll take into consideration. So, these tea leaves matter in tracking his future.