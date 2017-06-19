Report: Andre Iguodala to ‘seriously consider’ leaving Warriors in free agency

Has Andre Iguodala already agreed on a salary to re-sign with the Warriors?
This sure doesn’t sound like it.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Iguodala plans to seriously consider other teams in July, league sources told The Vertical. Prospective teams would need to show in meetings a vision to move toward contention to pry Iguodala from Golden State, league sources said.
Many teams are expected to pursue discussions with Iguodala, including the Warriors, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks, league sources said. Among teams around the league, there’s a belief that the value this summer for a two-way wing such as Iguodala could reach $20 million annually.
When mapping out how high the Warriors’ payroll could get next season, I budgeted Iguodala at $18 million – taking a small discount to stay in Golden State.
Other teams know how happy he is there. To lure him away, it’ll take a monster offer. If it also takes a roadmap to contention in a league that still includes the Kevin Durant–Stephen Curry–Draymond Green–Klay Thompson Warriors, it might be an insurmountable challenge.
But Iguodala can still use the threat to get more from the Warriors.
He already holds immense leverage.
Durant is reportedly willing to accept less than his max, which would allow the Warriors to maintain Iguodala’s Bird Rights. They could pay Iguodala any amount up to the max – and have no mechanism to adequately replace if he leaves. If they somehow lost him, Durant would probably want his max, creating additional complications.
Iguodala is a key cog on a team with a team with its championship window wide open. He unlocks the death lineup, entering for a traditional big as Green slides to center. That’d be a major weapon to lose, even if Golden State would still have an overwhelming talent advantage at the top.
One other possibility with this report: It could be a smokescreen to avoid scrutiny into the Warriors breaking league rules by agreeing to a contract with Iguodala before free agency. Especially with that previous report out there, this could be designed to cast doubt on the inevitability of Iguodala re-signing – accurate or not.