Meet the guy who runs @NBACatwatch (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 19, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

It seems like it would be hard to not know what NBA Catwatch is in 2017. If you’re a member of the NBA community and you have Twitter, you’ve probably stumbled upon the @NBAcatwatch account.

So what does NBA Catwatch do?

Well … it watches. For cats.

The owner, Alex, puts it as a journalistic endeavor to confirm cat ownership among NBA players. In the video above, which appeared on ESPN’s E:60, Alex says it’s mostly due to the draw of giant, 7-foot tall NBA players cuddling with or scooping the litter box of a small feline companion.

Alex also donates all profits from NBA Catwatch merchandise to charity, and to date he says he has donated $14,100 to organizations.

Get a taste of Lonzo Ball’s workout routines (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Is Lonzo Ball going to go No. 2 to the Los Angeles Lakers?

That’s the question we’re still asking even after the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics agreed to a trade that will send the No. 1 pick to Philly.

The Lakers were rumored to be trying to move up as well, potentially to take Markelle Fultz. Now that won’t happen, so eyes are back on whether Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka will select Ball.

His first workout with the team reportedly did not go well, with Ball apparently showing up out of shape. His second workout was one where Ball apparently wanted to show L.A. his workout routine.

Now, we’re getting a little sample of Ball’s routine and life through short videos released through the NBA. Whether they are timely PR for Ball or simple looks into the life of a top draft prospect, you’ll have to decide for yourself.

Report: Pacers pursuing trades for Paul George, have talked with Cavaliers

Getty
12 Comments
By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Paul George is leaving the Indiana Pacers.

The 27-year-old star forward has reportedly told the Pacers and GM Kevin Pritchard that he will be leaving the team in free agency after his current contract runs out in 2018. Now, it’s up to the Pacers to make a decision with George, and part of that apparently is shopping him around to teams who are looking for a seasonal rental.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Pritchard has called other teams around the league looking for a partner to help them recoup some of the value stored in George as a basketball asset before they lose him for good.

One of those teams is the Cleveland Cavaliers, who recently lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

In the past 24 hours, Pritchard has become more aggressive in pursuing trades for George, league sources told The Vertical. Pritchard has yet to show an inclination to engage the Lakers, but has discussed deals with several teams – including Cleveland – in which the expectation of teams would be that George is a “one-year rental.” The Cavaliers are devoid of the kind of young players and future picks that Indiana might want in return for George, and George has never mentioned the Cavaliers as an intriguing destination.

It is unclear how robust offers to Indiana will ultimately be, given that teams believe he will sign with the Lakers next summer. So far, Indiana is asking for a substantial package of talent and draft picks for George, league sources said. Discussions could extend until Thursday’s NBA draft – or beyond.

We’ve seen fewer short term rentals for players in recent years due to the valuation of picks vs. players changing in the last decade, and George is slated to make $19.5 million next season. That will make it hard for any team currently in contention to make a swap for him, given the salary considerations.

George reportedly has stated his desire to the Pacers to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, which will further put off trade suitors.

L.A. also seems unlikely to trade for George directly, although it’s possible there comes a scenario where they are involved in some kind of trade to jumpstart the core of that team early. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne has reported that Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are not interested in trading for George at the moment, which would make sense if they think he’s just going to sign with them anyway.

Meanwhile, teams around the league will be looking at their dead salary (what little of it there is) and wondering how low the bar will go on George as Indiana tries to recoup their losses. With news of George’s desire for departure now public knowledge, their bargaining power has been significantly reduced.

Ah, the offseason. It’s already here, and it’s crazy.

Watch the Top 10 assists from the 2017 NBA Finals (VIDEO)

AP
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Scoring is great, but it doesn’t happen in the modern NBA unless you pass the dang ball.

The Golden State Warriors were the best team in the postseason at that, averaging 28.2 assists per-game. The Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t too shabby either, logging 22.1 per-contest.

Meanwhile, it’s probably time to check out some of the best passes of these Finals.

Watch the full video above. I still think No. 6 is my favorite.

Watch Diana Taurasi become the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer (VIDEO)

Twitter
1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Diana Taurasi is a future Hall of Famer, and on Sunday the Phoenix Mercury guard became the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Taurasi, 35, is a 13-year veteran and obviously one of the best players women’s basketball has ever seen. She’s a 3-time WNBA champion and 2-time WNBA Finals MVP, winning the individual MVP award in 2009.

Her layup at the end of the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks pushed her past former Houston Comets star Tina Thompson. Thompson’s old record stood at 7,488 points.

Here’s what the play looked like on the floor.

Via Twitter:

Congratulations to Taurasi and fans in Phoenix.