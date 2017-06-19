Getty Images

Lakers? Cavaliers? Pacers only care about best offer when trading Paul George

By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

The Indiana Pacers are getting out of the Paul George business. Well, more accurately, he told them he’s getting out of the Pacers business in the summer of 2018, so Indiana is now hunting around looking for trade partners to get something before he walks.

Most of the speculation has focused on Cleveland going after him to pair with LeBron James, or the Lakers making a move to get him because he wants to come there as a free agent in 2018 anyway.

Pacers GM Kevin Pritchard isn’t limiting himself — he’s going to talk to 29 other teams, and the one with the best offer wins. That simple. It’s all bottom line. Pritchard doesn’t care where George wants to go, stuck in a bad situation the Pacers are gong to get the best deal they can and do it quickly.

That best deal may not come from Cleveland or Los Angeles, there may be a team that thinks with a year in their culture they can win him over the long term and are willing to pay a little more for the opportunity — although probably not as much as the Pacers are asking.

Still, let’s take a closer look at the two teams most rumored.

The Lakers have little incentive to put together a deal that gives up something of value because George’s people have already let it be known he plans to go there as a free agent next summer. Why spend now?

The one reason for the Lakers to get involved — fear that George will sign somewhere like Cleveland, like it, and decide to stay. Even with that risk, the Lakers don’t want to give up much — they could try to dump one of the bad Luol Deng/Timofey Mozgov contracts, plus throw in someone they see fitting long term (such as Julius Randle), but the Lakers don’t have picks to throw around, they don’t have a tradable first rounder until 2020.

It makes sense for Cleveland to try and get in the sweepstakes — they need an upgrade, and better play on the wings, to compete with Golden State. The Cavs are as win now as it gets and should go all in here. They may, and they have no concern about just renting George, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Cavs are willing to enter into trade talks for George without any assurances he will commit to a long-term deal in Cleveland, a source familiar with the Cavs’ thinking told ESPN. Cleveland is confident its championship culture and overall atmosphere could sway George to want to stay after playing out the 2017-18 season on the final year of his deal.

The bigger question for the Cavaliers: What can they give up that Indiana wants? They don’t have young players on the bench the rebuilding Pacers want, and it’s years befoe Cleveland has picks they can send out. They also are not trading away Kyrie Irving.

The name that comes up? Kevin Love. First off, this is not fair to Love who has worked hard and improved his game each year he has been in Cleveland — and he played hard and as well as could be expected in the Finals. The problem is, the Warriors are a beast, one that Love does not match up well against. The questions are, would the Cavs deal Love, and would Indy think Love and filler works for them? Trade George and the Pacers are in rebuilding mode, they would need to flip Love to get the kind of young player and picks needed to get on that path.

If another team comes with a better offer, the Pacers will take it. They are trying to make the best of a terrible situation, they don’t care where the offer comes from. They may even be a little patient, but the market for a rent-a-player is never all that high.

 

Video Breakdown: Warriors up screen decoy with Klay Thompson vs. Cavaliers

By Dane CarbaughJun 19, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The Golden State Warriors sure do like to score the ball with their stars, but a big part of their efficiency comes from their ability to get their role players wide open buckets.

Last week we covered a decoy play from Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals where the Cleveland Cavaliers overplayed Klay Thompson, letting Kevin Durant score at the rim.

Durant obviously isn’t a role player, but the principle remains the same. This week’s breakdown is sort of a sister play to that action, with Thompson again involved as the player of focus.

This time it was David West — an actual role player — getting a wide open jumper as Kevin Love sagged too far off of him.

The Warriors score with Durant, Stephen Curry, and Thompson, then make teams overplay those guys to get simple looks like this. It’s deadly.

Check out the full video breakdown above.

Meet the guy who runs @NBACatwatch (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 19, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

It seems like it would be hard to not know what NBA Catwatch is in 2017. If you’re a member of the NBA community and you have Twitter, you’ve probably stumbled upon the @NBAcatwatch account.

So what does NBA Catwatch do?

Well … it watches. For cats.

The owner, Alex, puts it as a journalistic endeavor to confirm cat ownership among NBA players. In the video above, which appeared on ESPN’s E:60, Alex says it’s mostly due to the draw of giant, 7-foot tall NBA players cuddling with or scooping the litter box of a small feline companion.

Alex also donates all profits from NBA Catwatch merchandise to charity, and to date he says he has donated $14,100 to organizations.

Get a taste of Lonzo Ball’s workout routines (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Is Lonzo Ball going to go No. 2 to the Los Angeles Lakers?

That’s the question we’re still asking even after the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics agreed to a trade that will send the No. 1 pick to Philly.

The Lakers were rumored to be trying to move up as well, potentially to take Markelle Fultz. Now that won’t happen, so eyes are back on whether Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka will select Ball.

His first workout with the team reportedly did not go well, with Ball apparently showing up out of shape. His second workout was one where Ball apparently wanted to show L.A. his workout routine.

Now, we’re getting a little sample of Ball’s routine and life through short videos released through the NBA. Whether they are timely PR for Ball or simple looks into the life of a top draft prospect, you’ll have to decide for yourself.

Report: Pacers pursuing trades for Paul George, have talked with Cavaliers


By Dane CarbaughJun 18, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Paul George is leaving the Indiana Pacers.

The 27-year-old star forward has reportedly told the Pacers and GM Kevin Pritchard that he will be leaving the team in free agency after his current contract runs out in 2018. Now, it’s up to the Pacers to make a decision with George, and part of that apparently is shopping him around to teams who are looking for a seasonal rental.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Pritchard has called other teams around the league looking for a partner to help them recoup some of the value stored in George as a basketball asset before they lose him for good.

One of those teams is the Cleveland Cavaliers, who recently lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

In the past 24 hours, Pritchard has become more aggressive in pursuing trades for George, league sources told The Vertical. Pritchard has yet to show an inclination to engage the Lakers, but has discussed deals with several teams – including Cleveland – in which the expectation of teams would be that George is a “one-year rental.” The Cavaliers are devoid of the kind of young players and future picks that Indiana might want in return for George, and George has never mentioned the Cavaliers as an intriguing destination.

It is unclear how robust offers to Indiana will ultimately be, given that teams believe he will sign with the Lakers next summer. So far, Indiana is asking for a substantial package of talent and draft picks for George, league sources said. Discussions could extend until Thursday’s NBA draft – or beyond.

We’ve seen fewer short term rentals for players in recent years due to the valuation of picks vs. players changing in the last decade, and George is slated to make $19.5 million next season. That will make it hard for any team currently in contention to make a swap for him, given the salary considerations.

George reportedly has stated his desire to the Pacers to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, which will further put off trade suitors.

L.A. also seems unlikely to trade for George directly, although it’s possible there comes a scenario where they are involved in some kind of trade to jumpstart the core of that team early. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne has reported that Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are not interested in trading for George at the moment, which would make sense if they think he’s just going to sign with them anyway.

Meanwhile, teams around the league will be looking at their dead salary (what little of it there is) and wondering how low the bar will go on George as Indiana tries to recoup their losses. With news of George’s desire for departure now public knowledge, their bargaining power has been significantly reduced.

Ah, the offseason. It’s already here, and it’s crazy.