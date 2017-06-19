David Griffin to leave Cavaliers as GM; Chauncey Billups reportedly could be replacement

6 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

David Griffin helped put a team around LeBron James that brought Cleveland its first title in 54 years. He pulled off the Kevin Love trade. He got J.R. Smith in town. He kept Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson with the Cavaliers. This year he pulled off moves to land Kyle Korver and Deron Williams to add depth. He’s done everything you could ask of a GM of a contender — he was the GM for three years, they went to three Finals, won a ring, and the team won 65 percent of its games.

Griffin was also underpaid by industry standards. He reportedly made less than $2 million a year, while GMs of other contenders make at least $4 million, usually more like $5 million. He was due a healthy raise.

Instead, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert decided to not pay that bill (and screw Griffin over in the process, we’ll get to that).

Griffin will be his own free agent July 1. Brian Windhorst of ESPN broke the news, Adrian Wojnarowski added details. Then Gilbert himself released a statement saying the two sides “mutually decided not to extend” his contract. Riiight.

Marc Stein of ESPN had another interesting note.

Gilbert is notoriously difficult to deal with, and around the league, people were always impressed with how Griffin dealt with him.

All this in front of a crucial off-season for the Cavaliers as they try to change their roster so they can compete with the Warriors, doing so without much in terms of cap space or tradeable assets (stuff spent already in the Cavs’ win-now mode). All with the threat of LeBron James leaving the team in 2018 looming over it.

Also, LeBron was not down with this move, reportedly. One would think if one wanted to keep LeBron with the franchise he would consult with his star on these kinds of major moves.

We’ll see what Gilbert pays the next GM, but was this really a move about a few million bucks he could cut to save (since the team tax bill will be brutal next year)?

Gilbert did screw over Griffin in this process: Orlando and Atlanta (plus Milwaukee, to a lesser degree) wanted to talk to Griffin about their GM openings. Gilbert would not give teams permission for those teams to contact Griffin about what are two of the better GM spots available. Eventually, those teams couldn’t wait and made their hires. Griffin was stuck. That after Griffin turned down higher-priced offers last summer — as did some of the rest of the front office staff — to be part of what the Cavaliers had.

It was within Gilbert’s rights, but if he knew he wasn’t going to pay the going rate, then be cool to your employees, not a…. jerk. We’ll go with jerk. But Gilbert is who he is.

Reports: Dan Gilbert didn’t consult with LeBron before letting GM go, LeBron “disappointed”

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

Let’s say you were the owner of a basketball team that happened to employ the best player on the planet, a hometown guy who brought your club its first title ever. This player is why the building sells out, why sponsors clamor — and pay big money — to be associated with your franchise, and why the value of said franchise has skyrocketed in two years.

Now let’s say you heard said player is not entirely happy and is considering leaving in a year to head West. Wouldn’t you — for your fans and your own financial self-interest — do everything you could to keep that player happy and wanting to stay with you? So, if you were going to make a major move that could impact the team, wouldn’t you at least consult with him?

Then you’re not Dan Gilbert of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gilbert decided to let very successful Cleveland GM David Griffin go — he can say it was “mutual” or that there was just a difference of opinion, but we all know the code words — and did not consult LeBron James, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN. Multiple reports after that said LeBron was not happy with the news.

He should be. Griffin did as well as could be expected in the GM role: He traded for Kevin Love, he made low-cost moves that were smart (bringing in J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver, for example), he got Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson to re-sign, and in the end his teams won 65 percent of their games and went to three straight finals, winning one.

LeBron had backed Griffin publicly on multiple occasions. Maybe he didn’t go far enough lobbying for Griffin to Gilbert, but he may not have seen it coming because who fires their GM — who was working the phones trying to pull off a trade all Monday — just 11 days before the start of a crucial free agency period?

This could be a way for Gilbert to save money (Griffin made less than half of the going rate for an elite GM). But not spending to keep a title team relevant is the kind of thing that might make LeBron more likely to leave. Which is why you talk to him.

Chauncey Billups is who Gilbert is chasing to step into the big chair, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports. Billups is a smart man, but he has never worked in an NBA front office before and he’s being thrown into a very difficult spot: upgrade an older, capped-out roster so it can compete with the more athletic Warriors, and keep LeBron happy.

Griffin will only be unemployed as long as he wants to be, he’s highly respected around the league. Maybe he takes a year off and does television, maybe a team grabs him as a consultant, we shall see. But he will have options.

Stephen Curry’s agent, father Dell told Timberwolves not to draft Curry in 2009

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

You don’t have to like LaVar Ball, but know he’s the latest in a long line of parents/agents who have tried to influence where they child was drafted and played.

To make that point, former Minnesota GM David Kahn (KAAAHHHNNNN!) wrote a story for Sports Illustrated talking about one of the most infamous moments in Timberwolves draft history — when they drafted back-t0-back point guards at No. 5 and 6 in 2009, but left Stephen Curry on the board.

In 2009, just days after my May 22 hiring as President of Basketball Operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the agent for Steph Curry told me that Steph’s father, Dell, did not want his son to be drafted by Minnesota—“No offense,” as I recall Jeff Austin, his agent saying to me at the Chicago draft combine.

Jeff Austin, who I’d known casually, had represented Dell Curry when he was a player. He had been handed Steph due to his connection to Dell and told me this was a family request. “I really need your help on this,” Jeff said, explaining why there would be no visit and perhaps even hell-to-pay. (As it turned out, this was the only time when I was with the Wolves that I ever ran into this type of draft problem.)…

So we now had the Nos. 5 and 6 picks in the draft. Taking not one, but two players who might not want to play in Minnesota? That would have taken real cojones. We took Rubio and Jonny Flynn, a ready-to-play point guard who started 81 games for us as a rookie and then fell victim to a terrible hip injury. At the time, drafting Flynn made a lot of sense: we didn’t have a single point guard on the roster and our staff had ranked him No. 1 among all point-guard prospects for not only his on-court play, but also his strong leadership qualities, a significant team need.

Despite the criticism he has taken at times, Rubio has not been a terrible pick.

Flynn, on the other hand, struggled due to more than that injury. However, he had a fantastic workout and meeting with the Timberwolves, while Curry would not come for a workout. Kahn made his call.

And a couple of titles and a couple MVP awards later, history has written the story. Just consider this a cautionary tale about how things can get done.

Rumor: Lakers will not include No. 2 pick, Brandon Ingram in Paul George deal. Why would they?

4 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT

With Paul George‘s people telling the Pacers he’s going to be a free agent next summer and wants to head to the Lakers, there is only one reason for the Lakers to get involved in a trade for him now: Fear he gets dealt to Cleveland or Miami or wherever, wins some, decides he likes it and stays.

The Lakers can be proactive and make a trade now, but they shouldn’t give up any player or pick they think has real value. Which brings us to something Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports said in his podcast this week (hat tip RealGM) :

“The Lakers aren’t giving them Brandon Ingram,” added Wojnarowski. “They aren’t giving them the No. 2 pick.”

Why would they? The Lakers shouldn’t overpay for a guy that wants to come there anyway. It probably goes beyond just those two things.

The Lakers might do one young player — Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle — and the 28th overall pick in the draft (via Houston in the Lou Williams deal) to get something done. At most. L.A. would love to unload one of the bad Timofey Mozgov/Luol Deng contracts, but the Pacers are going to ask for more than one young player and one pick to take that on.

The Pacers are going to talk to every team in the league and take the best deal on the table. It’s simple for them. It seems unlikely the Lakers will have the best offer since they believe they can land him a year from now as a free agent and give up nothing.

 

PBT Extra: Sixers go after own big three with trade for No. 1 pick

3 Comments
By Kurt HelinJun 19, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT

Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons. Markelle Fultz.

Could that be Philadelphia’s  big three of the future? Embiid thought enough of it to Tweet out a photo from Fultz’s workout with the Sixers.

That’s what they are hoping for in trading for the No. 1 pick, a deal I break down in this latest PBT Extra.

For Boston, they may draft Josh Jackson (or Jayson Tatum), but this feels like the first the first domino in a series of moves for them to bolster the roster. Or, maybe Danny Ainge just wasn’t sold on Fultz.

But the Sixers are.

 