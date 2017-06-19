Celtics president Danny Ainge: ‘There’s a really good chance the player that we’ll take at 3 was the same player we would have taken at 1’

By Dan FeldmanJun 19, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT

The Celtics traded the No. 1 pick to the 76ers for the No. 3 pick and a future first-rounder.

Why would Boston bypass an opportunity to draft Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia’s presumed selection now?

As Celtics president Danny Ainge tells it, the deal was practically a no-brainer.

Jessica Camerato of CSN Philly

According to multiple reports, Fultz was atop Boston’s draft board. Were those reports wrong, or is Ainge just spinning after trading away an opportunity to draft Fultz?

I believe, though am not certain, the Celtics would have picked Fultz if they kept the No. 1 pick. I also believe they saw minimal separation between Fultz and the player they’ll take at No. 3 – seemingly Josh Jackson or Jayson Tatum.

If there’s little difference between Fultz and either of those forwards, the trade is an easy call for Boston. The Celtics added a valuable asset in the process – the Lakers’ 2018 first-rounder if it falls 2-5 or, if not, the higher of the Kings’ and 76ers’ 2019 first-rounders (unless one is No. 1, in which case it’d be the lower of the selections).

I’m just not nearly convinced the No. 3 pick will match Fultz’s production. Fultz is such an advanced offensive player for his age. Jackson and Tatum carry many more question marks.

The Celtics are betting on their evaluations, both of Fultz and Jackson and/or Tatum. They don’t need the No. 3 pick to surpass Fultz, but he better come pretty close.

By Dan FeldmanJun 19, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons… and, soon, Markelle Fultz.

The 76ers have built an incredible young core. But it came at a cost – years of losing to tank for Embiid and Simmons and an extra first-round pick to move up with the Celtics to draft Fultz No. 1 overall this year. That trade, as expected, is now complete.

With the deal official, we have a clear look at the draft picks and protections involved.

Celtics release:

The Boston Celtics announced today that they have acquired the third overall selection of the 2017 NBA Draft and the favorably-protected rights to a future first round pick from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

The future first round pick will be the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2018 pick if it’s within the No. 2 to No. 5 range of the 2018 draft. If it is not, the Celtics will instead receive either Sacramento’s or Philadelphia’s first round pick in 2019, whichever is more favorable. However, if either of those 2019 picks result in the first overall selection, Boston will instead receive the other first round pick.

“We’re thrilled to be able to select what we expect be an impact player with the third pick in this year’s very talented draft class, while also adding a highly valuable future asset as we continue to build towards Banner 18,” said Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

It was previously reported the Celtics, if they don’t get the Lakers 2018 first-round pick, would get the Kings’ 2019 first-rounder. The conditions for Boston getting the higher of Philadelphia’s or Sacramento’s 2019 first-rounder (or the lower of the two, if one is No. 1) were previously unreleased.

This doesn’t change the calculus much. It’s still possible the Lakers’ 2018 pick completes the trade. If not, the Celtics get a higher floor (getting the more favorable of two picks, rather than just one wherever it lands) and a lower ceiling (no No. 1 pick) with the 2019 selection. The 76ers should be much better by then, though Embiid’s and Simmons’ injury histories cause concern. It’ll still probably be the Lakers’ or Kings’ pick going to Boston.

After Philadelphia picks Markelle Fultz No. 1, the Lakers will probably take Lonzo Ball No. 2. That puts the Celtics on the clock in a big decision, seemingly between Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum. Getting that right will factor into how this trade is judged years from now.

But whether Fultz becomes an elite player will hover the transaction more than anything else. If he’s a superstar, it’d be nearly impossible for Boston to recoup enough value from the lower draft picks it received. If not, the Celtics have set themselves up even more nicely for a future that already includes the Nets’ 2018 first-rounder.

By Dan FeldmanJun 19, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Has Andre Iguodala already agreed on a salary to re-sign with the Warriors?

This sure doesn’t sound like it.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Iguodala plans to seriously consider other teams in July, league sources told The Vertical. Prospective teams would need to show in meetings a vision to move toward contention to pry Iguodala from Golden State, league sources said.

Many teams are expected to pursue discussions with Iguodala, including the Warriors, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks, league sources said. Among teams around the league, there’s a belief that the value this summer for a two-way wing such as Iguodala could reach $20 million annually.

When mapping out how high the Warriors’ payroll could get next season, I budgeted Iguodala at $18 million – taking a small discount to stay in Golden State.

Other teams know how happy he is there. To lure him away, it’ll take a monster offer. If it also takes a roadmap to contention in a league that still includes the Kevin DurantStephen CurryDraymond GreenKlay Thompson Warriors, it might be an insurmountable challenge.

But Iguodala can still use the threat to get more from the Warriors.

He already holds immense leverage.

Durant is reportedly willing to accept less than his max, which would allow the Warriors to maintain Iguodala’s Bird Rights. They could pay Iguodala any amount up to the max – and have no mechanism to adequately replace if he leaves. If they somehow lost him, Durant would probably want his max, creating additional complications.

Iguodala is a key cog on a team with a team with its championship window wide open. He unlocks the death lineup, entering for a traditional big as Green slides to center. That’d be a major weapon to lose, even if Golden State would still have an overwhelming talent advantage at the top.

One other possibility with this report: It could be a smokescreen to avoid scrutiny into the Warriors breaking league rules by agreeing to a contract with Iguodala before free agency. Especially with that previous report out there, this could be designed to cast doubt on the inevitability of Iguodala re-signing – accurate or not.

Associated PressJun 19, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — By now the entire basketball world knows Lonzo Ball is a singular talent with a unique parent.

The UCLA product with preternatural court vision is among the most intriguing prospects in the NBA draft this week. In perhaps the greatest testament to his abilities, his father LaVar Ball’s bombast and $495 shoes and racially insensitive comments don’t appear to be scaring off the Los Angeles Lakers or any other team that believes Lonzo could be the next great point guard.

Because of his headline-magnet father, Ball’s celebrity has already outpaced his talents before he plays his first professional game. Yet ever since his days leading the Big Ballers AAU team set up by his dad, Lonzo has shown nothing but maturity and calm in the face of LaVar’s audacious approaches to hoops, parenting and the business of sports.

“I think it definitely doesn’t help,” Ball said of his father’s notoriety. “Definitely makes it a little bit harder. But any good player is going to have attention on him at all times, and I’m pretty used to it by now.”

Ball’s mental steadiness is another big reason he’s almost certain to be a top-three pick on Thursday. Ever since the Lakers got the No. 2 choice in the lottery last month, most draft observers have believed Ball will wear a gold jersey in the fall, completing a serendipitous match of player and team.

That’s been the dream scenario for the entire Ball family ever since Lonzo showed the first inklings of world-class talent. He was raised in Chino Hills, a suburb about 35 miles east of Staples Center, and LaVar Ball is an ardent fan of the Lakers – and specifically Magic Johnson, the Hall of Fame point guard now running their basketball operations.

After Ball worked out for the Lakers last week, he didn’t mince words about his hopes to make it permanent: “Of course. I want to stay home.”

Los Angeles and its sprawling suburbs have produced an incredible portion of the NBA’s top talent of recent years. All three MVP finalists this season – Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard – are from the area, as are Paul George, Klay Thompson, Tyson Chandler, DeMar DeRozan and many others.

Although the Lakers have been his family’s team since before he could walk, Ball said he hasn’t been to many games in person: “My dad didn’t like the seats, because I guess they were too small for him.”

That’s understandable, since father and son are both 6-foot-6. Lonzo watched on television and then emulated the stars from Magic to Kobe Bryant while playing with his brothers at home.

“I patterned my game after (Johnson),” Ball said. “My dad asked me what position I wanted to play. I told him, `Point guard.’ He was like, `All right, if you’re going to play point guard, you’ve got to get the ball up.”‘

That’s what Ball does better than almost any guard in recent college basketball history.

He led the nation in assists (7.7) while turning the Bruins into the highest-scoring team in Division I basketball. The freshman showed astonishing passing ability while orchestrating the UCLA offense, utilizing angles and defensive creases that made him look more like an attacking soccer midfielder than a basketball player.

And if any NBA team is worried about having the ultimate sports parent in the front row, UCLA coach Steve Alford has repeatedly said LaVar wasn’t a problem for him – and Lonzo’s two little brothers are both planning to play in Westwood.

Ball admits his father gives him unwanted notoriety. He also promises he can handle any distraction.

“That was said about me in college, said about me in high school,” he said. “I don’t think it affected me.”

Just a few days away from the decision, Ball still appears to be a splendid fit with the Lakers, whose up-tempo offense under coach Luke Walton looks tailor-made for Ball’s skills. The Lakers just completed the worst four-year stretch in franchise history, but their fans hope that another playmaking superstar will be their reward for the 16-time NBA champions’ misery.

Ball is one of those fans.

“They need a leader,” Ball said after working out for the Lakers recently. “They need a point guard, and I feel like I can fill that hole. … They said they want me to come in – if I get picked – come in and be a leader and play with a lot of pace. So the stuff they were saying was very positive, and it kind of fits my game.”

By Dan FeldmanJun 19, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

The 76ers are trading up for the No. 1 pick to take Markelle Fultz.

After that, there has been uncertainty with the Lakers pick.

Lonzo Ball was long expected to be the selection, but the Lakers kept sending signals they weren’t enthralled with him. Were those smokescreens? A consequence of a divided front office? Another possibility – that the Lakers truly don’t want to draft Ball – seemed, by far, the least likely.

Especially now.

Chad Ford of ESPN:

Sources in L.A. say that the Lakers have been moving closer and closer to selecting Ball in the past 48 hours. More than ever, he’s the heavy favorite to get his wish to play for his hometown team.

This’ll be welcome news to Ball, who wanted to stay in Southern California.

It’ll also create an awkward fit with D'Angelo Russell. They can somewhat complement each other offensively, Ball pushing the pace and Russell running the half-court offense. But there’s too much overlap for comfort with the lead ball-handlers. (And there all those defensive questions.) Of course, the Lakers could always trade Russell, especially in their push for another first-round pick.

Still, if Ball is the best prospect available after Fultz – I think he is – the Lakers should draft him and sort out the rest later.

The Celtics are now seemingly down to Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum – if they keep the No. 3 pick.